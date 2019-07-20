Construction underway on county’s first solar farm

Share !



Duke Energy has begun construction on a 795-acre solar farm on the outskirts of northwest Trenton. The Gilchrist County Commission approved a special use permit application for the solar farm, which specified five parcels of land that border US Highway 129, County Road 307A, SW 20th Avenue and SW 17th Court, a connector road between CR 307A and US 129. According to Duke Energy representative, Danny Collins, Duke Energy purchased the proposed solar farm from a third party group, Trenton Solar, Inc. The lease on this solar farm is for 30 years. Once installed, the solar panels are expected to last for 25 years of operation. The solar panels will turn daily to receive the highest volume of sunlight during the day.