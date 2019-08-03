Craig DeThomasis appointed Eighth Circuit Court Judge

Share !



Gainesville Attorney Craig DeThomasis was appointed to the Eighth Circuit Court. Governor Ron DeSantis made the appointment last week. DeThomasis will replace former Eighth Circuit Court Judge Stan Griffis who resigned his position in April.

DeThomasis, 60, of Gainesville has been a partner in DeThomasis and Buchanan P.A. for 29 years as a Criminal Defence Attorney. During that time he has also been an Adjunct Professor at the University of Florida teaching Trial Practice. He received his bachelor’s degree and his law degree from the University of Florida.

Craig DeThomasis has been a member of the Florida Bar since October 1983.

The Eighth Judicial Circuit of Florida includes Alachua, Baker Bradford, Gilchrist, Levy and Union Counties.

DeThomasis has served as a Coach for the University of Florida College of Law Trial Team.

He served on the Board of Directors for the Children’s Home Society of Florida, Gainesville Chamber of Commerce, and the A.B.A.T.E (American Bikers Aimed Toward Education).