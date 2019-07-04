Gilchrist Building Supply Celebrates 40 years in business July 5th

Share !



Gilchrist Building Supply opened for its first day of business on July 5, 1979. Mike, Donna and Jeff Hayes actually began construction of the small hardware and building supply business in April. Their goal was to fill the community’s need for quality hardware and building supplies. Through the years, GBS has continually expanded its product lines and facilities to better serve the growing community. What began as a one-employee, owner-operator business has now grown into a one-stop home center.

Thanks to the great support of the community, Gilchrist Building Supply has been blessed to serve the community for 40 years. Mike Hayes once stated, “We owe our success to the community for its support and to our great employees!”

Although Mike passed away in 2014 and Donna retired from daily operations in 2018, this belief is still strongly felt by Jeff and Lori Hayes, who continue to operate the family business. GBS is proud of its work force and realize that their abilities and dedication have enhanced its continued service. Although the store has undergone many physical changes in its 40 years, it is still owned and operated by the same local family and continues to offer quality products with friendly service. GBS wants to take a day to celebrate their anniversary with a customer appreciation day on July 5, because this celebration would not be possible if the community did not support them! Jeff Hayes said, “Please stop by, share your memories, and celebrate our 40th anniversary with us!”

Gilchrist Building Supply is located at 1960 N Main Street in Bell.