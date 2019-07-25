Jake and Tiffany Sache named finalist for Farm Bureau statewide award

Share !



Florida Farm Bureau announced last week that Jake and Tiffany Sache of JS Custom Harvesting were one of three finalists statewide for the Young Farmers and Ranchers Achievement in Agriculture award.

The Saches live between Chiefland and Trenton on their fourth generation Levy County farm. Their company, JS Custom Harvesting, began back in 2006 when Jake custom harvested grass seed.

Jake graduated from the University of Florida with a degree in Agriculture Education after attending Chiefland High School where he was an FFA Officer.

He and Tiffany have been married for nine years and they have three children, Emmy, Sadie and Kade. Tiffany was also raised on a family farm in Levy County and she was a high school FFA Officer.

JS Custom Harvesting cuts and harvest grass seed, they also grow peanuts, watermelon and hay as well as raise cattle.

The Saches reported that they were very grateful for this opportunity to be chosen as the Florida Farm Bureau Federation Achievement in Agriculture finalist. Tiffiany said, “Jake and I look forward to using this platform to educate and raise awareness of Agriculture. We are honored to represent Gilchrist and Levy County Young Farmers and Ranchers.”

The Achievement in Agriculture Award winner will receive a new Ford® F-150 pick-up truck, courtesy of Southern Farm Bureau Casualty Insurance Companies, a $500 cash award and an expense-paid trip to the 2020 American Farm Bureau Annual Convention in Austin, Texas, Jan. 17-22.

The Achievement in Agriculture Award recognizes members of Florida Farm Bureau’s Young Farmers and Ranchers program who excel in their involvement in agriculture, leadership abilities and participation in Farm Bureau and other civic and service organizations. Each Achievement in Agriculture award finalist will undergo an on-site farm visit by a team of qualified judges as part of the final selection process.

Levy County also has Pete Dola up for an award. Dola is the Chair of the Levy County Young Farmers and Ranchers. He is a finalist in the 2019 Discussion Meet award. The Discussion Meet contest is designed to simulate a committee meeting during which discussion and active participation are expected for each participant. This competition is evaluated on an exchange of ideas and information on a pre-determined topic. Dola is a resident of Williston.

The Discussion Meet winner will receive a John Deere XUV 560E, courtesy of Southern Farm Bureau Casualty Company, $500 in cash. and an expense paid trip to the 2020 American Farm Bureau Annual Convention in Austin, Texas in January 17-22.

Young Farmers and Ranchers are between the ages of 18-35 and the awards honor their hard work, innovation and ability to solve top agricultural challenges. The finalists will compete for the top statewide honor at the Florida Farm Bureau Annual Meeting in Orlando on October 30 and November 1, 2019.