July 11, 2019 Legals

NOTICE OF INTENT TO ADOPT NEW RULES, REVISE AND/OR AMEND EXISTING RULES AND

REPEAL OLD RULES

Notice is hereby given that the School Board of Gilchrist County, Florida intends to adopt new rules, and revise and/or amend existing rules of the Board after a public hearing, as follows:

POLICY

3.16 Charter Schools

4.15 District and Statewide Assessment Program

4.21 Home Education Program

Copies of the proposed new rules and revised and/or amended existing rules are available for inspection and copying by the public at the Superintendent’s office, 310 NW 11th Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Copies of all or any of the rules may be purchased at the cost of reproduction which is estimated at $.25 per page.

The purpose of adopting new rules and revising and amending existing rules is to bring the rules up to date and discard any unnecessary rules.

This revision and adoption of new rules will not have any adverse economic impact on any person.

Specific authority for these adopted rules are Florida Statutes 1001.41, 1001.42(17), F.S. 1001.11, 1001.43, 1008.22, 1008.34, 1008.385, 1010.01, 1010.04, 1011.01-1011.18 24, 1013.61, F.S. 6A-1.002, 6A-1.004, 6A-1.006, 6A-1.007, 6A-1.0071.

A public hearing will be held on the proposed adopted new rules and revised and/or amended existing rules at 4:15 P.M. on August 6, 2019 at the School Board Meeting at the Gilchrist County School Board meeting room at 310 NW 11th Ave. Trenton, FL 32693.

All interested persons are advised that any person desiring to appeal any decision made by the board as to any matter considered at said hearing will need to ensure that a verbatim record is made of the proceeding, which record must include all of the testimony and evidence presented.

/s/Robert G. Rankin as Superintendent

And Secretary of the Board

Pub. June 13, 20, 27 and July 4, 11, 18 and 25, 2019

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT MELENDA J EDMISTON, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #:19-0014-TD

Certificate Number: 917.0000

Year of Issuance: 2016

Description of property: LOT 8 BLK 6 UNIT 4 SUN N FUN 47/34 51/339 124/596 137/73 227/535 2005/3145 2005/4002

Assessed to: MILOVALE DAUGAARD

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 6th day of August, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

By: Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK, DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. July 4, 11, 18 and 25, 2019

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT MELENDA J EDMISTON, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #:19-0013-TD

Certificate Number: 916.0000

Year of Issuance: 2016

Description of property: LOT 7 BLK 6 UNIT 4 SUN N FUN 47/34 51/339 124/596 137/73 227/535 2005/3145 2005/4002

Assessed to: MILOVALE DAUGAARD

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 6th day of August, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

By: Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK, DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. July 4, 11, 18 and 25, 2019

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT MELENDA J EDMISTON, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #:19-0012-TD

Certificate Number: 592.0000

Year of Issuance: 2016

Description of property: LOT 9 BLK D COLEMAN & ANDREWS SUBD 107/348-349 108/266 114/298-299 115/130-131 129/151 2001/4649

Assessed to: ROWENA E WILSON

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 6th day of August, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

By: Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK, DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. July 4, 11, 18 and 25, 2019

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT UTHRIVE REAL ESTATE PARTNERS LC, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #:19-0010-TD

Certificate Number: 259.0000

Year of Issuance: 2016

Description of property: LOTS 12 13 16 17 19 20 21 22 23 & 24 BLK 23 SUW RIV SUBD OR 54 PG 394 OR 67 PG 337 83/355 130/602 UTILITY EASEMENT 156/700 162/318 196/404 210/207 210/209 2005/6110 2005/6812 2005/6813 UTIL EASEMENT 2007/3237 2007/4700 UTIL EASEMENT 2007/6266

Assessed to: ROBERT HITE, III

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 6th day of August, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

By: Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK, DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. July 4, 11, 18 and 25, 2019

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT RM CAPITAL INVESTMENTS LLC, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #:19-0001-TD

Certificate Number: 492.0000

Year of Issuance: 2014

Description of property: LOT 3 BLK 5 SUWANNEE RIVER ESTATES SOUTH 105/132 TAX DEED 2004/4121

Assessed to: KERRI J ENZWEILER

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 6th day of August, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

By: Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK, DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. July 4, 11, 18 and 25, 2019

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT 5T WEALTH PARTNERS LP, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #:19-0009-TD

Certificate Number: 527.0000

Year of Issuance: 2016

Description of property: N/2 OF LOT 42 CONT 5 AC M/L GIL CREST FARMS SUBD 17-9-15 263/68 285/84 UTIL EASEMENT 2001/1149 2002/730 2005/1686 2005/1695 2005/4968 201521001703

Assessed to: NATURAL HEALTH CARE CENTER &

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 6th day of August, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

By: Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK, DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. July 4, 11, 18 and 25, 2019

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT 5T WEALTH PARTNERS LP, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #:19-0008-TD

Certificate Number: 909.0000

Year of Issuance: 2016

Description of property: LOT 1 BLK 4 UNIT 4 SUN N FUN 47/34 51/339 138/357 138/365 162/343 209/52 UTILITY EASE-MENT 211/708

Assessed to: MAC C JOHNSON

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 6th day of August, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

By: Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK, DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. July 4, 11, 18 and 25, 2019

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT 5T WEALTH PARTNERS LP, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #:19-0005-TD

Certificate Number: 543.0000

Year of Issuance: 2016

Description of property: LOT 65 PINES ESTATES SUBD 32/44 42/582 136/185 251/340 2001/5489 2002/636 2005/5358

Assessed to: OLOUDE JEAN-FRANCOIS

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 6th day of August, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

By: Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK, DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. July 4, 11, 18 and 25, 2019

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT 5T WEALTH PARTNERS LP, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #:19-0004-TD

Certificate Number: 807.0000

Year of Issuance: 2013

Description of property: LOT 56 2ND ADD WATERS LAKE SUBD 54/616 88/141 99/61 & 63 117/640 2005/4889 2006/618 2009/1656 UTIL EASEMENT 2011/356

Assessed to: BRANDI NICOLE BUTLER

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 6th day of August, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

By: Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK, DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. July 4, 11, 18 and 25, 2019

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT 5T WEALTH PARTNERS LP, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #:19-0003-TD

Certificate Number: 960.0000

Year of Issuance: 2014

Description of property: LOTS 1 2 3 4 5 6 BLK 3 UNIT 4 SUN N FUN 47/34 51/339 138/357 138/365 150/89 R/W EASEMENT 150/133 154/400-401 172/496 209/52 UTIL EASEMENT (LOT 5) 222/691

Assessed to: JOHNSON MAC C

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 6th day of August, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

By: Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK, DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. July 4, 11, 18 and 25, 2019

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT 5T WEALTH PARTNERS LP, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #:19-0002-TD

Certificate Number: 1.0000

Year of Issuance: 2016

Description of property: BEG AT SE COR OF NE/4 OF 24-9-13 AS POB GO W APPROX 325 FT TO E BANK OF SUW RIV GO NERLY UP E BANK OF SUW RIV A DIST OF 100 FT THEN GO E TO BDRY LN THEN GO S 100 FT TO POB CONT 1 AC M/L 117/514 2009/6162 201521001026 UTIL EASEMENT 201521001241

Assessed to: MAC JOHNSON

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 6th day of August, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

By: Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK, DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. July 4, 11, 18 and 25, 2019

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT IN AND FOR THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 21-2018-42-CP

In re: the Estate of

MARK WILLIAM GEE,

Deceased.

_________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Mark William Gee, deceased, whose date of death was August 13, 2018, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Gilchrist County Clerk of Court 112 South Main St., Trenton FL 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must filed their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate, including unmatured, contingent, or unliquidated claims, must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702 WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this Notice is July 4, 2019.

Personal Representative:

Joshua Gee

c/o Lindsey B. Lander, Esq.

330 SW 1st Ave

Trenton FL 32693

Attorney for Personal Representative:

Lindsey Lander, Esq.

FBN 144339

330 SW 1st Ave

Trenton FL 32693

Telephone: 352-463-1025

llanderlaw@gmail.com

Pub. July 4 and 11, 2019.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given by the Board of Commissioners of the City of Trenton, Florida, that it will consider at public hearing the below described Resolution and the Petition to Vacate the herein described Lot and return the property described herein as shown by said plat into acreage pursuant to Florida Statutes section 177.101. The Resolution and Petition to Vacate Lot shall be heard and the public hearing shall be held by the Board of Commissioners of the City of Trenton, Florida at its Meeting Facility located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida on July 22, 2019 at 5:45 P.M. or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, on the following:

RESOLUTION NO. 2019-07

A RESOLUTION BY THE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS OF THE CITY OF TRENTON, FLORIDA VACATING LOT 6, QUAIL RUN, A SUBDIVISION IN THE CITY OF TRENTON, GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA, AS PER PLAT THEREOF ON FILE AND OF RECORD IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA; AND RETURNING THE DESCRIBED PROPERTY COVERED BY SUCH PLAT BACK INTO ACREAGE; AND ESTABLISHING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

A copy of the Petition and Resolution are on file in the Office of Clerk/City Manager of the City of Trenton, Florida, located at 114 North Main Street, Trenton, Florida, and may be inspected by the public during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the aforementioned matter.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published unless said continuation exceeds six calendar weeks from the date of the above referenced public hearing.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771, or contact Mr. Lyle Wilkerson, Clerk/City Manager, (352) 463-4000”.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decision made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Pub. July 4 and 11, 2019

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA. CIRCUIT CIVIL DIVISON

Case No.: 21-2018-CA-000089

CHARLES E. McDONALD,

Plaintiff,

vs.

ALAN SATKOWSKI, and the UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF ALAN SATKOWSKI, and UNKNOWN TENANTS and/or PARTIES IN POSSESSION

Defendant(s).

_________________________/

NOTICE OF SALE

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that I, Todd Newton, Clerk of the Circuit Court, of the Eighth Judicial Circuit, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, pursuant to the Summary Final Judgement in Foreclosure entered in the above styled cause on June 24, 2019, will sell at public sale the following described property situated in Gilchrist County, Florida, to wit:

Lot 30, Unit II Emerald Farms, a subdivision, according to the Plat thereof, recorded in Plat Book 1, Page(s) 68, of the Public Records of Gilchrist County, Florida.

Parcel Identification Number 150715-03700000-0300.

Property location address: NW 1st Avenue, Branford, Gilchrist County, Florida.

Said sale shall be made to the highest and best bidder for cash pursuant to the Summary Final Judgment In Foreclosure entered in the above styled cause and will be held at the following place and time: Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 S. Main Street, Trenton, Florida, on Monday, the 16th day of September, 2019, commencing at the hour of 11:00 A.M.

All interested parties shall be governed accordingly by this Notice.

DATED this 28th day of June 2019.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Court

S. King

Deputy Clerk

Pub. July 4 and 11, 2019

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA CIVIL DIVISON

Case No.: 2018-CA-000048

Bank of America, N.A.

Plaintiff,

vs.

Robert J. Schwieterman, II a/k/a Robert J. Schwieterman; Judy Michelle Schwieterman a/k/a Judy M. Schwieterman; Market Street Mortgage Corporation; United States of America, Acting Through the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development; Unknown Parties in Possession #1, If living, and all Unknown Parties claiming by, through, under and against the above named Defendant(s) who are not known to be dead or alive, whether said Unknown Parties may claim an interest as Spouse, Heirs, Devisees, Grantees, or Other Claimants; Unknown Parties in Possession #2, If Living, and all Unknown Parties claiming by, through, under and against the above named Defendant(s) who are not known to be dead or alive, whether said Unknown Parties may claim an interest as Spouse, Heirs, Devisees, Grantees, or Other Claimants

Defendant(s).

_________________________/

NOTICE OF SALE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to order rescheduling foreclosure sale or Final Judgement, entered in Civil Case No. 2018-CA-000048 of the Circuit Court of the 8th Judicial Circuit in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, wherein Bank of America, N.A., Plaintiff and Robert J. Schwieterman, II a/k/a Robert J. Schwieterman are defendant(s), I, Clerk of Court, Todd Newton, will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash AT THE SOUTH PORTICO OF THE GILCHRIST COUNTY COURTHOUSE, LOCATED AT 112 SOUTH MAIN STREET, TRENTON, GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA AT 11:00 A.M. on August 26, 2019, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgement, to-wit:

THE WEST HALF OF TRACT 43, ROLLING OAKS UNRECORDED SUBDIVISION IN GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA, BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS THE WEST HALF OF THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PROPERTY:

FROM THE SOUTH QUARTER CORNER OF SECTION 3, TOWNSHIP 10 SOUTH, RANGE 16 EAST, RUN THENCE NORTH 00 DEGREES, 46 MINUTES, 18 SECONDS EAST, 978.00 FEET FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE CONTINUE NORTH 00 DEGREES, 46 MINUTES, 18 SECONDS EAST, 326.0 FEET; THENCE NORTH 89 DEGREES, 49 MINUTES, 33 SECONDS WEST, 1293.41 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 00 DEGREES, 01 MINUTES, 48 SECONDS EAST, 325.99 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 89 DEGREES, 49 MINUTES, 33 SECONDS EAST, 1288.85 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. LESS ROAD RIGHT OF WAY. TOGETHER WITH AN EASEMENT FOR THE PURPOSE OF INGRESS AND EGRESS OVER AND ACROSS THE EAST 25 FEET OF THAT PART OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER LYING NORTH OF RIGHT OF WAY OF STATE ROAD NO. 26 IN SECTION 10, TOWNSHIP 10 SOUTH, RANGE 16 EAST, AND THE SOUTH 25 FEET OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER AND THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER AND THE WEST 25 FEET OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 3, TOWNSHIP 10 SOUTH, RANGE 16 EAST. ALL LYING AND BEING IN GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

TOGETHER WITH THAT CERTAIN MANUFACTURED HOME, YEAR; 1988, MAKE: HOMES OF MERIT, PINE MANOR, VIN#: LHMLP24061422372A AND VIN#: LHMLP24061422372B.

ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM NO LATER THAN THE DATE THAT THE CLERK REPORTS THE FUNDS AS UNCLAIMED.

If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator; 201 East University Avenue, Room 410, Gainesville, Florida 32601 (352) 491-4490 at least 7 days before you scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification of the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

Todd Newton

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

Gilchrist County, Florida

S. King

DEPUTY CLERK OF COURT

Submitted By: ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF: SHAPIRO, FISHMAN & GACHE, LLP

2424 North Federal Highway, Suite 360

Boca Raton, Florida 33431

(561) 998-6700

(561) 998-6707

Pub. July 4 and 11, 2019

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA CIVIL DIVISON

Case No.: 21-2018-000076-CAAM

Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust Inc., Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates,Series 2007-AMC1, U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee

Plaintiff

vs.

DANIEL BALZAFIORE A/K/A DANIEL JOSEPH VEGA and all unknown parties claiming by, through, under and against the above named Defendant who are unknown to be dead or alive whether said unknown are persons, heirs, devisees, grantees, or other claimants; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF DANIEL BALZAFIORE A/K/A DANIEL JOSEPH VEGA; JACQUELINE BALZAFIORE A/K/A JACQUELINE MICHELE VEGA A/K/A JACQUELINE BASTANZI; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF JACQUELINE BALZAFIORE A/K/A JACQUELINE MICHELE VEGA A/K/A JACQUELINE BASTANZI; CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA), N.A.; TENANT I/UNKNOWN TENANT; TENANT II/UNKNOWN TENANT; TENANT III/UNKNOWN TENANT and TENANT IV/UNKNOWN TENANT, in possession of the subject real property,

Defendants

_________________________/

NOTICE OF SALE

Notice is hereby given pursuant to the final judgement/order entered in the above noted case, that I will sell the following property situated in Gilchrist County, Florida described as:

LOT 9, PINEWOOD, A SUBDIVISION, AS PER PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 1, PAGE 43, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

at public sale to the highest bidder for cash, at 11:00 a.m. South doors of the Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 S. Main Street, Trenton, Florida 32693 on August 26, 2019. The highest bidder shall immediately post with the Clerk, a deposit equal to five percent (5%) of the final bid. The deposit must be cash or cashier’s check payable to the Clerk of the Court. Final payment must be made on or before 5:00 p.m. on the date of the sale by cash or cashier’s check.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed. The Court, in its discretion, may change the time of the sale. Notice of the changed time of sale shall be published as provided herein.

Dated: July 8, 2019

CLERK OF THE COURT

BY: S. King

Deputy Clerk

Pub. July 11 and 18, 2019

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

Notice is hereby given that sealed proposals will be accepted until 6:00 p.m. on August 8,2019 by the Office of the Town Manager at the Bell Town Hall, 3240 W. Railroad Lane, Bell, Florida 32619, from individuals or businesses on the following: New Tractor, 32-35 Horsepower with loader, 4 wheel drive, 60”bucket, 3rd function valve kit, heavy duty tires, grapple rake 60-64 inch, and 5ft. cutter mower. The sealed proposals will be publicly opened, reviewed and selected by the Town Council on August 8, 2019 following the 6:00 p.m. deadline. Interested individuals or businesses shall submit a copy of their bid to the Office of the Town Manager, 3240 W. Railroad Lane, Bell, Florida 32619. The Town of Bell reserves the right to reject any and all proposals, to waive any information or irregularities in the proposal process and to award the bid that in their judgment will be in the best interest of the Town of Bell.

Publish July 11-25, and August 1, 2019

NOTICE OF MEETING

Please take notice, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, will hold a Regular Meeting on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 4:00 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following is a proposed agenda:

1. Call to Order (4:00 p.m.)

2. Prayer/Flag

3. Agenda Changes

4. Consent Agenda

5. Public Participation

6. Constitutional Officers

7. County Administrator

8. Attorney Report

9. Clerk Report

10. Time Certain Schedule

4:15 p.m. David M. Lang, Jr.,

County Planner; VAR 2019-06,

Farm Star LLC - Marcus Hall

as Agent

4:30 p.m. David M. Lang, Jr.,

County Planner; VAR 2019-07;

Duke Energy Florida Inc., by

Overland Contracting, Inc. and

Black and Veatch, as Agents

(Substation)

4:45 p.m. David M. Lang, Jr.,

County Planner; SP 2019-08

Duke Energy Florida Inc., by

Overland Contracting, Inc., and

Black and Veatch, as Agents

5:00 p.m. Continuance of Public

Hearing: David M. Lang, Jr.,

County Planner; VAR 2019-05,

James Moore, Request to construct

Storage Building on vacant lot

5:15 p.m. Continuance of Public

Hearing: David M. Lang, Jr.,

County Planner; SP 2019-07,

Nestle Waters North America Inc.,

Site Plan Review

11. Commissioner Reports

12. Old Business

13. New Business

14. Public Participation

15. Adjourn

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771.”

PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decisions made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to insure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

TODD GRAY, CHAIRMAN

ATTEST: TODD NEWTON, CLERK OF COURT

Pub. July 11, 2019