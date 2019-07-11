July 11, 2019 Obits

Share !



Mary Kennedy Arrington

Mary Kennedy Arrington, 85, of Chiefland passed away on Wednesday, July 3rd at Ayers Rehab under the care of Haven Hospice.

Born in the oldest house on the island of Cedar Key, Mary was the daughter of Cuthbert Kennedy and Bertie Hodge. She was a member of Hardeetown Baptist Church.

Mary was preceded in death by the love of her life, Bobby Arrington. She devoted her entire life to being a homemaker, a mother, and Nannie. She enjoyed cooking, reading and spending her days with her family. Her character was humble, trusting, loving and the simple pleasures of life made her the happiest.

Mary is survived by her daughters, Bobbie Jean Arrington-Pettigrew (Tom) and Linda Pedersen (Tim); her grandsons Wes Grant (Julie) and Cody Pedersen; her great-grandsons, Arri, Darby and Reid Grant and an adopted son, Floyde Cook (Phylis).

A graveside funeral service was held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 5th at the Chiefland Cemetery.

Arrangements were under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chiefland.

_______________

Maxie Doyle Beauchamp

Maxie Doyle Beauchamp, 80, of Panama City passed away July 3rd.

Mr. Beauchamp was born March 7, 1939 to the late Cecil and Vernia Beauchamp in Judson, Florida. He was a proud Veteran of the United States Air Force.

Mr. Beauchamp is survived by his sons, Dennis Beauchamp (Andi) of Panama City, Greg Beauchamp (Darlene) of Fountain, FL, and Maxie A. Beauchamp (Teresa) of Panama City; his daughter, Sylvia Pounders (Tracy) of Fayetteville, NC; his grandchildren, Brandi Cowden, Ashley Boone, Micah Pounders, Adriane Beauchamp, Aaron Beauchamp, Marissa Carter, Darla Cooper and Leila Fisher; nine great grandchildren and other extended family members.

Funeral services for Mr. Beauchamp was held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9th the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chiefland Chapel, with Rev. Maxie Beauchamp and Rev. Tracy Pounders officiating. Interment followed in the Chiefland Cemetery. The family received friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements were under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chiefland. Please sign the online guestbook at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_______________

Chesley Blanco “Bubba” Beck

Chesley Blanco “Bubba” Beck of Trenton, passed away at his home on Tuesday, July 2nd. He was 70 years old.

Bubba was born in Gainesville on September 22, 1948 to J.T. and Dorothy Beck and was a lifelong resident of Trenton. He retired after 38 years with the City of Trenton, he was a part time farmer and was a member of Suwannee River Baptist Church in Old Town.

Mr. Beck is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Wesley Beck. He is survived by his wife, Alene Faircloth Beck of Trenton; daughter, Valerie (Brett) Sawyer of Archer; son, Chesley Beck of Trenton; sisters, Thelma (Lawrence) Allen of Chiefland, Carlene (Oliver) Munn of Ocala and seven grandchildren.

A graveside service for Mr. Beck was held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 6th at Shady Grove Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Bobby Lindsey officiating. The family received friends at Watson Funeral Home on Friday, July 5th from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Arrangements were under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton.For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com

_______________

Dewey H. Lee

Dewey H. Lee, age 87, went home to be with his Heavenly Father on July 8th after a long illness.

Mr. Lee was a Naval Veteran of the Korean War. He retired from the Gainesville Fire Department in 1982 with 27 years of service. At that time, he turned his part time job with Wells Fargo into a full-time job and then retired from there as a supervisor, after 19 years of service.After retiring, he and his wife, Janice moved to Bell. Mr. Lee was an avid hunter and a long-time member of the Stag Horn Hunt Club.

Preceding him in death was his first wife, Mavis Singletary Lee; his parents, Nevin and Eva Lee; and a brother, Lem Lee.

Mr. Lee is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Janice; his children, Ken Lee (Shawn), Linda Chastain (Russell -deceased), Debbie Powell (Jim), Chaplain Marshall MacClellan (Christy), 12 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and two brothers, Roy Lee (Margaret) and Don Lee (Sue).

Services will be held at Watson Funeral Home Chapel in Trenton on Friday, July 12th. Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to VITAS Hospice or Trenton United Methodist Church.

Arrangements are under the care of Watson Funeral Home in Trenton, (352) 463-8888.

For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.

_______________

Patricia “Pat” Ann Parker

Mrs. Patricia “Pat’ Ann Parker, 78, passed away on July 8th in Tallahassee. Pat was born August 9, 1940 in Bell to Edward Jones Bryant and Willie Jean Brownlee Bryant.

Pat Parker was of the Baptist faith and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. Pat was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents Edward and Willie Jean Bryant. She is survived by her children, Chris Alan (Celena) Welch, Scott (Dannielle) Welch; grandchildren, Lexie, Colby, Lillie, Justin, Jessica, Courtney, Bailey and her husband Marq; three great grandchildren, Brylyn, Breleigh, and Maydin; brother Charles (Anita) Bryant; sister Jeanette (Glyn) Hagan; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services were held on Wednesday, July 10th at 11:00 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church in Perry, with Pastor Ben Kimmell officiating. Friends and family were welcomed to stay for food and fellowship at Calvary following the funeral service. Interment services followed at 2:00 p.m. at Priscilla Baptist Church Cemetery in Bell. The family received friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 10th Calvary Baptist Church. Arrangements were under the direction of Burns Funeral Home of Perry.

Friends may sign the online guest book at www.joepburnsfuneralhomes.com.