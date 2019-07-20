July 18, 2019 Legals

Share !



NOTICE OF INTENT TO ADOPT NEW RULES, REVISE AND/OR AMEND EXISTING RULES AND

REPEAL OLD RULES

Notice is hereby given that the School Board of Gilchrist County, Florida intends to adopt new rules, and revise and/or amend existing rules of the Board after a public hearing, as follows:

POLICY

3.16 Charter Schools

4.15 District and Statewide Assessment Program

4.21 Home Education Program

Copies of the proposed new rules and revised and/or amended existing rules are available for inspection and copying by the public at the Superintendent’s office, 310 NW 11th Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Copies of all or any of the rules may be purchased at the cost of reproduction which is estimated at $.25 per page.

The purpose of adopting new rules and revising and amending existing rules is to bring the rules up to date and discard any unnecessary rules.

This revision and adoption of new rules will not have any adverse economic impact on any person.

Specific authority for these adopted rules are Florida Statutes 1001.41, 1001.42(17), F.S. 1001.11, 1001.43, 1008.22, 1008.34, 1008.385, 1010.01, 1010.04, 1011.01-1011.18 24, 1013.61, F.S. 6A-1.002, 6A-1.004, 6A-1.006, 6A-1.007, 6A-1.0071.

A public hearing will be held on the proposed adopted new rules and revised and/or amended existing rules at 4:15 P.M. on August 6, 2019 at the School Board Meeting at the Gilchrist County School Board meeting room at 310 NW 11th Ave. Trenton, FL 32693.

All interested persons are advised that any person desiring to appeal any decision made by the board as to any matter considered at said hearing will need to ensure that a verbatim record is made of the proceeding, which record must include all of the testimony and evidence presented.

/s/Robert G. Rankin as Superintendent

And Secretary of the Board

Pub. June 13, 20, 27 and July 4, 11, 18 and 25, 2019

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT MELENDA J EDMISTON, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #:19-0014-TD

Certificate Number: 917.0000

Year of Issuance: 2016

Description of property: LOT 8 BLK 6 UNIT 4 SUN N FUN 47/34 51/339 124/596 137/73 227/535 2005/3145 2005/4002

Assessed to: MILOVALE DAUGAARD

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 6th day of August, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

By: Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK, DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. July 4, 11, 18 and 25, 2019

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT MELENDA J EDMISTON, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #:19-0013-TD

Certificate Number: 916.0000

Year of Issuance: 2016

Description of property: LOT 7 BLK 6 UNIT 4 SUN N FUN 47/34 51/339 124/596 137/73 227/535 2005/3145 2005/4002

Assessed to: MILOVALE DAUGAARD

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 6th day of August, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

By: Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK, DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. July 4, 11, 18 and 25, 2019

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT MELENDA J EDMISTON, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #:19-0012-TD

Certificate Number: 592.0000

Year of Issuance: 2016

Description of property: LOT 9 BLK D COLEMAN & ANDREWS SUBD 107/348-349 108/266 114/298-299 115/130-131 129/151 2001/4649

Assessed to: ROWENA E WILSON

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 6th day of August, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

By: Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK, DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. July 4, 11, 18 and 25, 2019

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT UTHRIVE REAL ESTATE PARTNERS LC, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #:19-0010-TD

Certificate Number: 259.0000

Year of Issuance: 2016

Description of property: LOTS 12 13 16 17 19 20 21 22 23 & 24 BLK 23 SUW RIV SUBD OR 54 PG 394 OR 67 PG 337 83/355 130/602 UTILITY EASEMENT 156/700 162/318 196/404 210/207 210/209 2005/6110 2005/6812 2005/6813 UTIL EASEMENT 2007/3237 2007/4700 UTIL EASEMENT 2007/6266

Assessed to: ROBERT HITE, III

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 6th day of August, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

By: Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK, DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. July 4, 11, 18 and 25, 2019

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT RM CAPITAL INVESTMENTS LLC, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #:19-0001-TD

Certificate Number: 492.0000

Year of Issuance: 2014

Description of property: LOT 3 BLK 5 SUWANNEE RIVER ESTATES SOUTH 105/132 TAX DEED 2004/4121

Assessed to: KERRI J ENZWEILER

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 6th day of August, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

By: Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK, DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. July 4, 11, 18 and 25, 2019

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT 5T WEALTH PARTNERS LP, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #:19-0009-TD

Certificate Number: 527.0000

Year of Issuance: 2016

Description of property: N/2 OF LOT 42 CONT 5 AC M/L GIL CREST FARMS SUBD 17-9-15 263/68 285/84 UTIL EASEMENT 2001/1149 2002/730 2005/1686 2005/1695 2005/4968 201521001703

Assessed to: NATURAL HEALTH CARE CENTER &

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 6th day of August, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

By: Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK, DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. July 4, 11, 18 and 25, 2019

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT 5T WEALTH PARTNERS LP, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #:19-0008-TD

Certificate Number: 909.0000

Year of Issuance: 2016

Description of property: LOT 1 BLK 4 UNIT 4 SUN N FUN 47/34 51/339 138/357 138/365 162/343 209/52 UTILITY EASE-MENT 211/708

Assessed to: MAC C JOHNSON

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 6th day of August, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

By: Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK, DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. July 4, 11, 18 and 25, 2019

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT 5T WEALTH PARTNERS LP, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #:19-0005-TD

Certificate Number: 543.0000

Year of Issuance: 2016

Description of property: LOT 65 PINES ESTATES SUBD 32/44 42/582 136/185 251/340 2001/5489 2002/636 2005/5358

Assessed to: OLOUDE JEAN-FRANCOIS

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 6th day of August, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

By: Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK, DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. July 4, 11, 18 and 25, 2019

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT 5T WEALTH PARTNERS LP, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #:19-0004-TD

Certificate Number: 807.0000

Year of Issuance: 2013

Description of property: LOT 56 2ND ADD WATERS LAKE SUBD 54/616 88/141 99/61 & 63 117/640 2005/4889 2006/618 2009/1656 UTIL EASEMENT 2011/356

Assessed to: BRANDI NICOLE BUTLER

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 6th day of August, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

By: Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK, DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. July 4, 11, 18 and 25, 2019

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT 5T WEALTH PARTNERS LP, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #:19-0003-TD

Certificate Number: 960.0000

Year of Issuance: 2014

Description of property: LOTS 1 2 3 4 5 6 BLK 3 UNIT 4 SUN N FUN 47/34 51/339 138/357 138/365 150/89 R/W EASEMENT 150/133 154/400-401 172/496 209/52 UTIL EASEMENT (LOT 5) 222/691

Assessed to: JOHNSON MAC C

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 6th day of August, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

By: Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK, DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. July 4, 11, 18 and 25, 2019

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT 5T WEALTH PARTNERS LP, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #:19-0002-TD

Certificate Number: 1.0000

Year of Issuance: 2016

Description of property: BEG AT SE COR OF NE/4 OF 24-9-13 AS POB GO W APPROX 325 FT TO E BANK OF SUW RIV GO NERLY UP E BANK OF SUW RIV A DIST OF 100 FT THEN GO E TO BDRY LN THEN GO S 100 FT TO POB CONT 1 AC M/L 117/514 2009/6162 201521001026 UTIL EASEMENT 201521001241

Assessed to: MAC JOHNSON

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 6th day of August, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

By: Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK, DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. July 4, 11, 18 and 25, 2019

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA CIVIL DIVISON

Case No.: 21-2018-000076-CAAM

Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust Inc., Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates,Series 2007-AMC1, U.S. Bank National Association, as Trustee

Plaintiff

vs.

DANIEL BALZAFIORE A/K/A DANIEL JOSEPH VEGA and all unknown parties claiming by, through, under and against the above named Defendant who are unknown to be dead or alive whether said unknown are persons, heirs, devisees, grantees, or other claimants; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF DANIEL BALZAFIORE A/K/A DANIEL JOSEPH VEGA; JACQUELINE BALZAFIORE A/K/A JACQUELINE MICHELE VEGA A/K/A JACQUELINE BASTANZI; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF JACQUELINE BALZAFIORE A/K/A JACQUELINE MICHELE VEGA A/K/A JACQUELINE BASTANZI; CAPITAL ONE BANK (USA), N.A.; TENANT I/UNKNOWN TENANT; TENANT II/UNKNOWN TENANT; TENANT III/UNKNOWN TENANT and TENANT IV/UNKNOWN TENANT, in possession of the subject real property,

Defendants

_________________________/

NOTICE OF SALE

Notice is hereby given pursuant to the final judgement/order entered in the above noted case, that I will sell the following property situated in Gilchrist County, Florida described as:

LOT 9, PINEWOOD, A SUBDIVISION, AS PER PLAT THEREOF, RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 1, PAGE 43, OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

at public sale to the highest bidder for cash, at 11:00 a.m. South doors of the Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 S. Main Street, Trenton, Florida 32693 on August 26, 2019. The highest bidder shall immediately post with the Clerk, a deposit equal to five percent (5%) of the final bid. The deposit must be cash or cashier’s check payable to the Clerk of the Court. Final payment must be made on or before 5:00 p.m. on the date of the sale by cash or cashier’s check.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date lis pendens must file a claim before the clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed. The Court, in its discretion, may change the time of the sale. Notice of the changed time of sale shall be published as provided herein.

Dated: July 8, 2019

CLERK OF THE COURT

BY: S. King

Deputy Clerk

Pub. July 11 and 18, 2019

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

Notice is hereby given that sealed proposals will be accepted until 6:00 p.m. on August 8,2019 by the Office of the Town Manager at the Bell Town Hall, 3240 W. Railroad Lane, Bell, Florida 32619, from individuals or businesses on the following: New Tractor, 32-35 Horsepower with loader, 4 wheel drive, 60”bucket, 3rd function valve kit, heavy duty tires, grapple rake 60-64 inch, and 5ft. cutter mower. The sealed proposals will be publicly opened, reviewed and selected by the Town Council on August 8, 2019 following the 6:00 p.m. deadline. Interested individuals or businesses shall submit a copy of their bid to the Office of the Town Manager, 3240 W. Railroad Lane, Bell, Florida 32619. The Town of Bell reserves the right to reject any and all proposals, to waive any information or irregularities in the proposal process and to award the bid that in their judgment will be in the best interest of the Town of Bell.

Publish July 11-25, and August 1, 2019

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF TRENTON

REGULAR COMMISSION MEETING

The City of Trenton Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing on Monday, July 22, 2019, at 5:30 p.m., in the Trenton Community Center located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Items included on the agenda are as follows:

A. Call to Order

B. Adoption of Agenda

C. Unscheduled Guests

D. Time Certain Schedule

5:45 pm - Resolution 2019-07:

Vacating Lot 6, Quail Run

E. Consent Items

1. Minutes – Regular Commission Meeting, July 8, 2019

F. Discussion Items

1. Gas Pump Safety Measures

2. FY 2019/2020 Budget

Workshop

G. Action Items

1. Selection of Engineering Services for State Revolving

Fund Project

H. City Attorney Report

I. City Manager Report

J. Board Member Requests

K. Public Comments

L. Adjourn

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact 352-463-4000 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service 800-955-8771.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at this meeting, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Lyle Wilkerson

City Manager

Pub. July 18, 2019

NOTICE OF MEETING

The Early Learning Coalition of the Nature Coast, a United Way supported organization, will be facilitating the Board of Directors bi-montly meeting on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. The meeting will be at the Early Learning Coalition of the Nature Coast’s main office, 382 N. Suncoast Blvd. Crystal River, FL. 34429. Please contact Coalition Staff at 352-563-9939, ext. 263 if you have any questions.

Public participation is welcome.

Pub. July 18, 2019

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR LAFAYETTE COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 2015-157-CA

LAFAYETTE STATE BANK

Plantiff

Vs.

JAMES AVERY ROBERTS

_________________________/

NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE

NOTICE is hereby given that pursuant to a Writ of Execution issued in the Circuit Court of Lafayette County, Florida, on the 19th day of March, 2019, in the cause wherein Lafayette State Bank, Plaintiff, and James Avery Roberts, Defendant, being Case No:2015-157-CA, in said Court, I, as Sheriff of Gilchrist County, Florida, have levied upon all the right, title and interest of the Defendant, James Avery Roberts, in and to the following described real property, to wit:

North 52.13 acres of the following property: the West half (W 1/2) of the Southeast Quarter (SE 1/4) of Section 34, Township 8 South, Range 14 East, North of State Road S-341. Also a strip of land 100 feet in width, i.e. 50 feet wide on east side of the center line of Seaboard Coast Lines former main track, said strip of land to extend over and across the Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4) of Section 34, Township 8 South Range 14 East, Gilchrist County Florida. Less and except existing road right of way.

Parcel ID 34-08-14-0000-0016-0020

I shall offer this property for sale at the Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Trenton Florida 32693 County of Gilchrist , Florida, on August 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., or as soon thereafter as possible. I will offer for sale all of the Defendant’s right, title, and interest in the aforesaid real property, at public auction and will sell the same, subject to taxes, all prior liens, encumbrances and judgments, if any, to the highest and best bidder for CASH IN HAND plus Florida Sales Tax if appropriate. The moneys received through the levy on sale will be paid as prescribed by Fla. Stat. 56.27 and in accordance with the American with Disabilities Act, persons needed a special accommodation to participate in this proceeding shall contact the individual agency sending notice not later than seven (7) days prior to the proceeding at the address given on notice. Telephone 352-463-3410

Robert D. Schultz III

Sheriff of Gilchrist County, Florida

CC:

James Avery Roberts

2807 NW 142nd Ave

Gainesville FL 32609

George T. Reeves

PO Drawer 652

Madison FL 32341

Financial Litigation Unit

U. S. Attorney’s Office

111 North Adams St. 4th Floor

Tallahassee Fl 32301

Michael H. Shaw

PO Box 357

Mayo FL 32066

Pub. July 18, 2019

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER

MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE OF

APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on June 21, 2019:

Brooke Doran, of FDEP, 7450 NE 60th St, High Springs, FL 32643, has submitted an Environmental Resource Permit (ERP) number ERP-041-234956-1. The project is located in Gilchrist County, Section: 35, Township: 07 South, Range: 16 East, and includes a project area of less than one acre.

Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 PM within 14 days from the date of publication.

No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report.

Pub. June 18, 2019

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER

MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE OF

APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on July 1, 2019:

Tanya Rood, 4170 SW SR-26, Trenton, FL 32693 has submitted an application to modify Water Use Permit number 2-041-220348-3, authorizing a maximum average daily use of 0.3991 million gallons of groundwater use in 1-in-10 year drought conditions. This project is located in Township 10S, Range 14E, Sections 11, 12, 13, and 14 in Gilchrist County.

Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 PM within 14 days from the date of publication.

No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report.

Pub. July 18, 2019

NOTICE

SPECIAL MEETING

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, will hold a SPECIAL Meeting on Monday, July 22, 2019, at 9:00 a.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida.

The purpose of this Special Meeting is to conduct a review and consideration of Bid Results, for the Courthouse Roof and Window Project.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771.”

PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decisions made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to insure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

TODD GRAY, CHAIRMAN

ATTEST: TODD NEWTON, CLERK OF COURT

Pub. July 18, 2019

______________