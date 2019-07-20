July 18, 2019 Obituaries

Share !



Virginia Lula Brown

Miss Virginia Lula Brown, 84, of Bell, passed away peacefully at home on July 11th.

Virginia was born in High Springs on October 31, 1934 to Edward Brown, Sr. and Helen Hines Brown and was a lifelong resident of Bell. She was a Christian and a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. She attended the Florida Deaf and Blind School in St. Augustine. Virginia was a Gator fan and enjoyed watching Gator Basketball. She also enjoyed fishing, sewing and being with her family and friends. Another thing that she loved was attending her craft class taught by Mrs. Jo B. Smith.

Virginia is preceded in death by her parents, Edward Brown, Sr. and Helen Hines Brown; brothers, Otis Truman Brown, Elbert Charles Brown and Edward Brown, Jr.

She is survived by her sisters, Mary Lou Rain, Frances Sanders and Viney Ann Schofield, all of Bell; brothers, S.J. (Lillian) Brown of High Springs, Lester (Beverly) Brown of Trenton, Larry (Madeline) Brown and Thomas Brown, both of Bell and her best friend, Sassy.

The family received friends at Watson Funeral Home on Monday, July 15th from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Funeral services for Miss Brown were held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 16th at Mt. Horeb Baptist Church with Pastor Chris Ruggles officiating. Interment followed at Mt. Horeb Baptist Church Cemetery.

Arrangements were under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton. For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.

_______________

Bryant Solomon Davis

Bryant was born March 13, 1934 in his childhood home in Bell. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Bryant was called home on July 9th while under the care of Suncoast Hospice and surrounded by loved ones.

Bryant is survived by his daughter, Rachel (Arnold) Retzer; sons, John (Carole) Blauvelt, Chris (Patricia) Blauvelt and Andrew (Shawna) Blauvelt; longtime companion, Julia McKinney; grandchildren, Ashley (Mario Caldarola) Davis, Thomas Blauvelt, Stone Blauvelt and Quinn Blauvelt; siblings, JW (Louise) Davis, Clayton (Pauline) Davis, Harry (Patricia) Davis, Tony (Sandra) Davis, Mary Sue (Freddy) Solomon and many nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by his parents John S. Davis and Annie Mae (Locklear) Davis; sister, Janice (Davis) Fairchild and his wife, Marilyn (Blauvelt, née Hoek) Davis.

Bryant was a longtime resident of Clearwater and a lifelong Gator fan. He retired from GTE after 31 years of service.

He was a founding member of Everybody’s Tabernacle with his good friend, the Reverend Otis C. Green. He was on the board of HEP and volunteered at both the church and the shelter. Bryant was a longtime member of Clearwater Masonic Lodge 127.

Services were arranged by Sylvan Abbey Funeral Home, Clearwater.

_______________

Cynthia Ann Haines

Cynthia Ann Haines, 62, of Trenton, FL, passed away on July 9, 2019. She was born on May 10, 1957 to Norman and Elizabeth Stanley in Akron, OH and had been a resident of Trenton since moving from Fort Lauderdale, FL in 2001. She worked previously as a data entry clerk and was of the Baptist faith.

Cynthia is preceded in death by her mother, Elizabeth Vandale Stanley. She is survived by her husband of 36 years, Keith Haines of Trenton, FL; her father, Norman Stanley and her brothers, David Stanley of Deltona, FL and Arthur Stanley of Newberry, FL.

For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com

Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home, 426 W. Wade St., Trenton, FL 32693. (352)463-8888.

_______________

Clarence T. Johnson, Jr.

Clarence T. Johnson, Jr., age 89, passed away on July 4th. He was born in Trenton on August 16, 1929 to Clarence T. Johnson, Sr. and Jessie Wilson Johnson. When he was seven years old, his family moved to Alachua, across the street from a cute little four-year old girl named Shirley Traxler, who, twenty years later, became his bride.

He graduated from Alachua High School in 1947 and entered the University of Florida. After three years of college, the Korean War broke out and he served in the Air Force from 1950 to 1954. He then returned to the University of Florida and received his Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in 1955 and his Law degree in 1958. He and Shirley moved to West Palm Beach where he joined a firm and practiced law until coming to Rockledge in 1961 to open a branch office and practice for his firm.

He was active in his profession, serving as President of the Brevard County Bar Association and on the Board of Governors of The Florida Bar. On January 4, 1971, he became a Circuit Court Judge where he served for 31 years, including nine years as Senior Judge. He served as Chief Judge of the Eighteenth Judicial Circuit for five years and as Chairman of the Florida Conference of Circuit Judges, composed of all the circuit judges in the state of Florida. He was the founder and President of the Vasssar B. Carlton American Inn of Court. He served on the Florida Judicial Council, the Florida Bench-Bar Commission, the Florida-Federal Judicial Council and as a member of the faculty of the Florida Judicial College.

He was also active in his community. He served as President of the Cocoa Jaycees, President of the Cocoa Rotary Club, Chairman of the Central Brevard YMCA, President of Crosswinds, President of the South Merritt Estates Association, congregational President of Faith Lutheran Church and Chairman of the State Pilotage Rate Review Board.

He was a man who dearly loved his family. He leaves surviving his beloved wife of 62 years, Shirley; sons, Jay (Michelle) Johnson, Blowing Rock, N.C., Dale (Nancy) Johnson, Merritt Island, Doug (Janiece) Johnson, Argyle, TX; daughter, Jan Hulse, Stowe, VT.; grandchildren, Lauren, Travis, Garrett, Robby, Danny, Jenna, Carley, Olivia, Kailey; great grandchildren, Rowan and Colton Milam, Noah, Jacob and Hadley Johnson, Sadie and Robert Dale Johnson, III. He was predeceased by his parents and his sisters, Betty Rogers, Helen Teel and Jean Mark.

Visitation was held from 10 am until 11 am on Friday, July 12th at Faith Lutheran Church, Merritt Island. A Memorial Service followed at 11 am. A private family graveside service was held on Saturday, July 13th in the Newnansville Cemetery in Alachua.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Faith Lutheran Church General Ministry Fund, 280 E. Merritt Ave., Merritt Island, FL 32953.

_______________

Carol Ann Laney

Carol Ann Laney passed away of natural causes due to a stroke on June 26th. She was born July 22, 1943. She was a Christian and a resident of Bell.

Carol is survived by her three adult children, Norma Spinks Lemming, Ronnie Spinks and Robert Spinks; four grandchildren, Misty Spinks, Christopher Spinks, Brandon Spinks McGovern, Timothy Robert Spinks; three great grandchildren, Kaylee Keller, Christopher Keller, and Michael Spinks.

Services will be held Sunday, July 21st from 11:00 - 12:00 at the Christian Fellowship Community Church located at 1869 S. US Hwy 129, next to the Gilchrist school bus garage. A memorial service will be held immediately after.

_______________

Hilton D. Messer

Hilton D. Messer, 80, of Trenton, passed away on Monday, July 8th at E.T. York Hospice in Gainesville. He was born on February 14, 1939 in Brooksville, to Wilbur and Ethel Messer and had been a resident of Trenton since 1997. Mr. Messer retired from the US Navy after 20 years of service and later from Drilltech. He was a member of Ira Carter Masonic Lodge #150, having been a Mason for over 40 years, and was also a member of Union Baptist Church.

Mr. Messer is preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Ernest Messer and Roger Messer.

He is survived by his son, Michael (Connie) Messer of Newberry; brother, Kenneth Messer of TX; grandsons, David Messer and Dalton Messer.

The family received friends at Watson Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Friday, July 12th. A service with Masonic Rites began at 6:00 p.m. in the chapel with Pastor Andy Cook officiating. A graveside service was held at noon on Saturday, July 13th at Lake Lindsey Cemetery in Brooksville.

Arrangements were under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton. For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.