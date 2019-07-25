July 25, 2019 Legals

Share !



NOTICE OF INTENT TO ADOPT NEW RULES, REVISE AND/OR AMEND EXISTING RULES AND

REPEAL OLD RULES

Notice is hereby given that the School Board of Gilchrist County, Florida intends to adopt new rules, and revise and/or amend existing rules of the Board after a public hearing, as follows:

POLICY

3.16 Charter Schools

4.15 District and Statewide Assessment Program

4.21 Home Education Program

Copies of the proposed new rules and revised and/or amended existing rules are available for inspection and copying by the public at the Superintendent’s office, 310 NW 11th Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Copies of all or any of the rules may be purchased at the cost of reproduction which is estimated at $.25 per page.

The purpose of adopting new rules and revising and amending existing rules is to bring the rules up to date and discard any unnecessary rules.

This revision and adoption of new rules will not have any adverse economic impact on any person.

Specific authority for these adopted rules are Florida Statutes 1001.41, 1001.42(17), F.S. 1001.11, 1001.43, 1008.22, 1008.34, 1008.385, 1010.01, 1010.04, 1011.01-1011.18 24, 1013.61, F.S. 6A-1.002, 6A-1.004, 6A-1.006, 6A-1.007, 6A-1.0071.

A public hearing will be held on the proposed adopted new rules and revised and/or amended existing rules at 4:15 P.M. on August 6, 2019 at the School Board Meeting at the Gilchrist County School Board meeting room at 310 NW 11th Ave. Trenton, FL 32693.

All interested persons are advised that any person desiring to appeal any decision made by the board as to any matter considered at said hearing will need to ensure that a verbatim record is made of the proceeding, which record must include all of the testimony and evidence presented.

/s/Robert G. Rankin as Superintendent

And Secretary of the Board

Pub. June 13, 20, 27 and July 4, 11, 18 and 25, 2019

______________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT MELENDA J EDMISTON, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #:19-0014-TD

Certificate Number: 917.0000

Year of Issuance: 2016

Description of property: LOT 8 BLK 6 UNIT 4 SUN N FUN 47/34 51/339 124/596 137/73 227/535 2005/3145 2005/4002

Assessed to: MILOVALE DAUGAARD

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 6th day of August, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

By: Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK, DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. July 4, 11, 18 and 25, 2019

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT MELENDA J EDMISTON, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #:19-0013-TD

Certificate Number: 916.0000

Year of Issuance: 2016

Description of property: LOT 7 BLK 6 UNIT 4 SUN N FUN 47/34 51/339 124/596 137/73 227/535 2005/3145 2005/4002

Assessed to: MILOVALE DAUGAARD

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 6th day of August, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

By: Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK, DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. July 4, 11, 18 and 25, 2019

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT MELENDA J EDMISTON, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #:19-0012-TD

Certificate Number: 592.0000

Year of Issuance: 2016

Description of property: LOT 9 BLK D COLEMAN & ANDREWS SUBD 107/348-349 108/266 114/298-299 115/130-131 129/151 2001/4649

Assessed to: ROWENA E WILSON

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 6th day of August, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

By: Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK, DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. July 4, 11, 18 and 25, 2019

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT UTHRIVE REAL ESTATE PARTNERS LC, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #:19-0010-TD

Certificate Number: 259.0000

Year of Issuance: 2016

Description of property: LOTS 12 13 16 17 19 20 21 22 23 & 24 BLK 23 SUW RIV SUBD OR 54 PG 394 OR 67 PG 337 83/355 130/602 UTILITY EASEMENT 156/700 162/318 196/404 210/207 210/209 2005/6110 2005/6812 2005/6813 UTIL EASEMENT 2007/3237 2007/4700 UTIL EASEMENT 2007/6266

Assessed to: ROBERT HITE, III

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 6th day of August, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

By: Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK, DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. July 4, 11, 18 and 25, 2019

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT RM CAPITAL INVESTMENTS LLC, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #:19-0001-TD

Certificate Number: 492.0000

Year of Issuance: 2014

Description of property: LOT 3 BLK 5 SUWANNEE RIVER ESTATES SOUTH 105/132 TAX DEED 2004/4121

Assessed to: KERRI J ENZWEILER

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 6th day of August, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

By: Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK, DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. July 4, 11, 18 and 25, 2019

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT 5T WEALTH PARTNERS LP, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #:19-0009-TD

Certificate Number: 527.0000

Year of Issuance: 2016

Description of property: N/2 OF LOT 42 CONT 5 AC M/L GIL CREST FARMS SUBD 17-9-15 263/68 285/84 UTIL EASEMENT 2001/1149 2002/730 2005/1686 2005/1695 2005/4968 201521001703

Assessed to: NATURAL HEALTH CARE CENTER &

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 6th day of August, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

By: Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK, DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. July 4, 11, 18 and 25, 2019

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT 5T WEALTH PARTNERS LP, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #:19-0008-TD

Certificate Number: 909.0000

Year of Issuance: 2016

Description of property: LOT 1 BLK 4 UNIT 4 SUN N FUN 47/34 51/339 138/357 138/365 162/343 209/52 UTILITY EASE-MENT 211/708

Assessed to: MAC C JOHNSON

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 6th day of August, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

By: Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK, DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. July 4, 11, 18 and 25, 2019

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT 5T WEALTH PARTNERS LP, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #:19-0005-TD

Certificate Number: 543.0000

Year of Issuance: 2016

Description of property: LOT 65 PINES ESTATES SUBD 32/44 42/582 136/185 251/340 2001/5489 2002/636 2005/5358

Assessed to: OLOUDE JEAN-FRANCOIS

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 6th day of August, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

By: Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK, DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. July 4, 11, 18 and 25, 2019

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT 5T WEALTH PARTNERS LP, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #:19-0004-TD

Certificate Number: 807.0000

Year of Issuance: 2013

Description of property: LOT 56 2ND ADD WATERS LAKE SUBD 54/616 88/141 99/61 & 63 117/640 2005/4889 2006/618 2009/1656 UTIL EASEMENT 2011/356

Assessed to: BRANDI NICOLE BUTLER

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 6th day of August, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

By: Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK, DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. July 4, 11, 18 and 25, 2019

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT 5T WEALTH PARTNERS LP, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #:19-0003-TD

Certificate Number: 960.0000

Year of Issuance: 2014

Description of property: LOTS 1 2 3 4 5 6 BLK 3 UNIT 4 SUN N FUN 47/34 51/339 138/357 138/365 150/89 R/W EASEMENT 150/133 154/400-401 172/496 209/52 UTIL EASEMENT (LOT 5) 222/691

Assessed to: JOHNSON MAC C

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 6th day of August, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

By: Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK, DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. July 4, 11, 18 and 25, 2019

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT 5T WEALTH PARTNERS LP, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #:19-0002-TD

Certificate Number: 1.0000

Year of Issuance: 2016

Description of property: BEG AT SE COR OF NE/4 OF 24-9-13 AS POB GO W APPROX 325 FT TO E BANK OF SUW RIV GO NERLY UP E BANK OF SUW RIV A DIST OF 100 FT THEN GO E TO BDRY LN THEN GO S 100 FT TO POB CONT 1 AC M/L 117/514 2009/6162 201521001026 UTIL EASEMENT 201521001241

Assessed to: MAC JOHNSON

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 6th day of August, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

By: Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK, DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. July 4, 11, 18 and 25, 2019

__________________

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

Notice is hereby given that sealed proposals will be accepted until 6:00 p.m. on August 8,2019 by the Office of the Town Manager at the Bell Town Hall, 3240 W. Railroad Lane, Bell, Florida 32619, from individuals or businesses on the following: New Tractor, 32-35 Horsepower with loader, 4 wheel drive, 60”bucket, 3rd function valve kit, heavy duty tires, grapple rake 60-64 inch, and 5ft. cutter mower. The sealed proposals will be publicly opened, reviewed and selected by the Town Council on August 8, 2019 following the 6:00 p.m. deadline. Interested individuals or businesses shall submit a copy of their bid to the Office of the Town Manager, 3240 W. Railroad Lane, Bell, Florida 32619. The Town of Bell reserves the right to reject any and all proposals, to waive any information or irregularities in the proposal process and to award the bid that in their judgment will be in the best interest of the Town of Bell.

Publish July 11-25, and August 1, 2019

______________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT MARK H. FINK, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 19-0016-TD

Certificate Number: 499.0000

Year of Issuance: 2016

Description of property:

LOTS 17 & 18 WOODLAND ACRES OF AN UNREC PLAT OF HARVEY JARVIS 95/50 136/164 136/166 UTIL EASEMENT 136/633 175/99 178/192 219/155 237/159 2005/7700 2008/131 2008/132

Assessed to: SPIRIT DON C

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 20th day of August, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub July 25, August 1, 8, 15, 2019

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT, FL TAX CERT FUND I, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 19-0015-TD

Certificate Number: 880.0000

Year of Issuance: 2017

Description of property:

LOT 203 UNIT 1 WAC CAMPSITES OR 46 PG 463 88/310 96/350 125/60 EASEMENT 128/616 132/08 140/391 172/122 182/326 183/370

Assessed to: ANNICE B MOORE

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 20th day of August, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub July 25, August 1, 8, 15, 2019

__________________

NOTICE

Tarpon Towers II, LLC is proposing to construct a 250 foot self support tower and 100 foot by 100 foot telecommunication compound located at 4040 NE County Road 340, High Springs, Florida 32643 (Lat. 29.81066277, Long. -82.74017388). If you have concerns of any historic properties that might be adversely affected by the construction of this tower; please contact Anton Williams, 1051 Winderley Place, Suite 201, Maitland, FL 32751, a.williams@trileaf.com. Please include location of the tower and the historic resource that you believe might be affected.

Pub July 25, 2019

_______________

NOTICE OF SALE

Rainbow Title and Lien, Inc. will sell at Public Sale at Auction the following vehicle to satisfy lien pursuant to Chapter 713.78 of the Florida Statutes on August 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.

Auction will occur where vehicle is located; 2004 TOYOTA, VIN# JTEEP21A440019169, Located at 7100 SE SR 26, Trenton, FL 32693, Gilchrist.

Any person(s) claiming any interest(s) in the above vehicle should contact: Rainbow Title and Lien, Inc., (954) 920-6020.

All auctions are held with reserve. Some of the vehicles may have been released prior to auction.

LIC #AB-0001256

Pub July 25, 2019

_______________________

NOTICE OF BUDGET

WORKSHOP

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, will hold a BUDGET WORKSHOP on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at 3:30 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following is a proposed agenda:

The purpose of this workshop is to discuss the FY 19/20 proposed budgets. The following subjects have been scheduled:

General Government

Courthouse Operations

Other Building Operations

Detention & Correction

Community Development

Code Enforcement

Tourist Development

Animal Control

Library

Rodeo Arena

E911

Emergency/Disaster Relief

Aid to Private Organizations

Clerk of Court

Other Departments/Subjects(Issues)

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact (352)463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800)955-8771.”

PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decisions made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to insure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

TODD GRAY, CHAIRMAN

ATTEST:

TODD NEWTON, CLERK OF COURT

Pub July 25, 2019

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

Notice is hereby given by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, serving as the Planning Commission, that it will consider at public hearing the below described Application for Special Use Permit in the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on August 19, 2019 at 4:15 P.M. or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, the following:

SUP 2019-03

A request by Taylor C. Wilson, Kelsey V. Wilson, and Coastline Veterinary Services LLC, as owner and applicant, for Lot Combination approval and Special Use Permit to allow a 4 stall barn for use as a veterinary facility for horses in an Agriculture (A-2) land use category located on approximately 5.00 acres, more or less, at location described as SE 25th Ln, Trenton, Gilchrist County, Florida. Tax Parcel Number: 17-09-16-0113-0001-0270. The property is described as: Lot 27, Unit 1, Lake in the Woods, a subdivision as per plat thereof recorded in Plat Book 2, page 58, 59, and 60 of the public records of Gilchrist County, Florida.

A copy of the application is on file in the Office of Gilchrist County Community Development, located at 209 SE First Street, Trenton, Florida, and may be inspected during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the petition.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decisions made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Pub July 25, 2019

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

Notice is hereby given by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, serving also as the Planning Commission, that it will consider at public hearing the below described Application for Preliminary Site and Development Plan approval in the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on August 19, 2019 at 4:30 P.M. or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, the following:

SP 2019-09

A request by Taylor C. Wilson, Kelsey V. Wilson, and Coastline Veterinary Services LLC, as owner and applicant, seeking Preliminary Site and Development Plan approval for construction of a 4 stall barn for use as a veterinary facility for horses in an Agriculture, A-2 Land Use Category located on approximately 5.00 acres, located at SE 25th Ln, Trenton, Gilchrist County, Florida. Gilchrist County Tax Parcel Number 17-09-16-0113-0001-0270. The property is described as: Lot 27, Unit 1, Lake in the Woods, a subdivision as per plat thereof recorded in Plat Book 2, page 58, 59, and 60 of the public records of Gilchrist County, Florida.

A copy of the application is on file in the Office of Gilchrist County Community Development, located at 209 SE First Street, Trenton, Florida, and may be inspected during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the petition.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decisions made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Pub July 25, 2019

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

Notice is hereby given by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, serving as the Planning Commission, that it will consider at public hearing the below described Application for Special Use Permit in the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on August 19, 2019 at 4:45 P.M. or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, the following:

SUP 2019-04

A request by Jeffery David Jordan, as agent and applicant for Rhonda S. Jordan, owner, for a Special Use Permit to allow a welding shop to construct trusses in an Agriculture (A-2) land use category located on approximately 10.00 acres, more or less, at location described as 1310 SW 32 Pl., Bell, Gilchrist County, Florida 32619, on two (2) parcels shown by the Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Office as Tax Parcel Number: 20-09-15-0000-0003-0005 (5.00 acres, more or less), and 20-09-15-0000-0003-0006 (5.00 acres, more or less).

A copy of the application is on file in the Office of Gilchrist County Community Development, located at 209 SE First Street, Trenton, Florida, and may be inspected during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the petition.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decisions made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Pub July 25, 2019

_____________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

Notice is hereby given by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, serving also as the Planning Commission, that it will consider at public hearing the below described Application for Preliminary Site and Development Plan approval in the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on August 19, 2019 at 5:00 P.M. or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, the following:

SP 2019-10

A request by Jeffery David Jordan, as agent and applicant, seeking Preliminary Site and Development Plan approval for a welding shop to construct trusses in an Agriculture, A-2 Land Use Category located on approximately 10.00 acres, at location described as 1310 SW 32nd Pl., Bell, Gilchrist County, Florida 32619, on two (2) parcels shown by the Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Office as Tax Parcel Number: 20-09-15-0000-0003-0005 (5.00 acres, more or less), and 20-09-15-0000-0003-0006 (5.00 acres, more or less).

A copy of the application is on file in the Office of Gilchrist County Community Development, located at 209 SE First Street, Trenton, Florida, and may be inspected during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the petition.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decisions made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Pub July 25, 2019

_______________

Emergency Food and Shelter

Program Advertisement

GILCHRIST COUNTY

The Gilchrist County EFSP/FEMA Phase 36 Local Board has been awarded $4,900 in federal funds made available through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.

The Gilchrist County EFSP/FEMA Phase 36 Local Board has been chosen to receive $4,900 to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in the county.

The selection was made by a National Board that is chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA, National Council of Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federations of North America; The Salvation Army; and, United Way Worldwide. The Local Board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.

A Local Board made up of representatives of various community agencies will determine how the $4,900 awarded to Gilchrist County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area. The Local Board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under this phase of the program.

Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must:

1) be private voluntary non-profits or units of government,

2) be eligible to receive Federal funds,

3) have an accounting system,

4) practice nondiscrimination,

5) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and

6) if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board.

Qualifying agencies are urged to apply. Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds must contact Mary Broadfoot at United Way, 352-333-0841 or mbroadfoot@unitedwayncfl.org, for an application. The deadline for applications to be received is midnight July 31, 2019.

Pub July 25, 2019

_______________