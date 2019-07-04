July 4, 2019 Obituaries

Share !



Judith Kay Davis

Judith Kay Davis, 76, of Old Town passed away June 30, 2019.

Mrs. Davis was born April 21, 1943 to the late Jack and Evelyn Helton in Lansing, Michigan, but had lived in the Old Town area since 2006 after moving there from Haines City, Florida. She was a dedicated member of Hatchbend Apostolic Church.

Mrs. Davis is survived by her husband of 44 years Wayne Davis, her sons Michael Lamb (Tracy) and David Lamb, her daughters Denise Smith and Kim Jensen (Scott), five grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and other extended family members.

Funeral services for Mrs. Davis will be held 12:00 PM Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at the Hatchbend Apostolic Church outside of Branford, with Pastor Steve Boyd officiating. Interment will follow in the Hatchbend Apostolic Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Church one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City, Florida 352-498-5400 and Chiefland, Florida 352-493-0050.

________________

Lois Jane Ferns Liles

Lois Jane Ferns Liles, 90, of Cross City passed away June 30, 2019.

Mrs. Liles was born August 10, 1928 to the late Ben and Mary Ferns in Scanlon, Florida and had spent most of her life in the Dixie County area. She was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church of Cross City, where she had been a member of the choir.

Mrs. Liles is survived by her son Jarrett “Cookie” Liles, Jr. (Helen), a sister Gerry Bowden (Jimmy), four grandchildren, three step-grandchildren, one great-grandchild, seven step-great-grandchildren, and other extended family members. She was preceded in death by her husband Jarrett “Jerry” Liles, Sr., her daughter Eugenia Nicks, her sisters Joyce Ferns, Marjorie Chewning, and Thelma Ruff, and her brothers Ben Ferns, Foley Ferns, and Jimmie Ferns.

Funeral services for Mrs. Liles will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church in Cross City, with Pastor James Howes officiating. The family will receive friends at the Church one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City, Florida 352-498-5400 and Chiefland, Florida 352-493-0050.

_______________

Morgan Simpson

Morgan Charles Simpson, age 38, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Haven Hospice Care Center in Gainesville. He was born April 18, 1981 in Miami, to Michael and Joyce Simpson. He started his career with Wildlife Rescue in Miami while in junior high school. Then over the years he worked with Islamorada Marine Bird sanctuary, Awesome Animals farm in Suwannee County, and Zoological Wildlife Foundation in Miami, plus many others.

Morgan was well known in the exotic animal community as someone that you could count on and trust to handle any situation. He loved and respected his animals, nurturing them through every up and down. He shared many of his training skills and techniques that are being carried on today.

Although his main concern was for family and friends, Morgan cherished the care and time spent training his exotic animals. His love for animals led his life and allowed him to travel and share unique experiences. He is survived by his father Michael, mother Joyce, brother Christopher, sister-in-law Britney, nephew Beau, and niece Harper. Family and friends are invited to honor and remember Morgan Simpson at the Spring Ridge Church of God, 5529 NE 52nd Place, High Springs, FL 32643 from 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019, for his Celebration of Life.

_______________

Edward “Ed” Stemple

Edward “Ed” Stemple, 80, of Cross City passed away on June 23, 2019, at ET York Hospice Center in Gainesville, FL.

Ed loved and spoiled Cecile, his wife of 23 years, every chance he got. They were a match made in heaven. Ed worked at Suwannee Lumber as a foreman and had a work ethic like no other. He made many lifelong friends there and treasured each of them. Ed loved hunting in Rock Level Hunting Club and had since 1966 when he first went down the Bowlegs Mainline to meet P.K. Hunt. Ed was known as Double Barrel to all. Most days he could be found at Hoyt’s Camp sitting and waiting on the next race. He loved to talk and visit as much as hunting.

The family would like to thank everyone who has helped over the last year.

Ed is survived by his wife Cecile Howell Stemple, his sons Mike Stemple (Krishna), Jeff Stemple (Tammy), Kenny Stemple, and Lyndell Howell (Tonya), his daughters Becky Bussard (Frank) and Cheryl Howell (Troy), his sisters Susan Kubes (Tom) and Barbara Adams, 18 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, and other extended family members.

Funeral services for Ed were held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City Chapel, with Pastor Max Beauchamp officiating. The Family received friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City, Florida.