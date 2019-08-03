Michael McElroy appointed new Gilchrist County Tax Collector

Share !



Michael McElroy is Gilchrist County’s new Tax Collector. Governor Ron DeSantis made the appointment on July 26, after the resignation of former Tax Collector Barbara Merritt some six months ago.

McElroy will start at the Tax Collectors office on August 5. His last day at Ameris Bank, where he has been the Branch Manager for the past 16 years, will be August 2. Altogether he has been in the financial services industry since 1984 when he began work with the Farmers & Merchants Bank of Trenton.

When asked why he applied for the Tax Collector position McElroy said, “My entire career has revolved around public service. I’ve been fortunate to work for banks such as Capital City and Ameris that allowed me the freedom to give back to the community I so dearly love. This appointment will allow me to serve each citizen of Gilchrist County, what an amazing opportunity.”

McElroy said “The appointment comes with so many emotions. Some sense of sadness in that I leave my customers and co-workers at Ameris Bank. They have become so much more than cohorts, they have been my work family. I’ve been privileged to work with so many incredible people over the past 35 years--many of whom have been and remain mentors and friends. With that said, I feel very blessed and honored to have been chosen to work with such an amazing group of people at the Tax Collectors office, some of which I have worked with previously. I am elated to be able to serve the citizens of Gilchrist County in this new endeavor.”

McElroy and his wife Christie are well known in the county for their participation in civic organizations county wide as well as their involvement in many local charity drives and fundraisers. Christie McElroy is the principal at Ruth Rains Middle School in Cross City. Christie also serves as a Gilchrist County School Board Member.

In 2017 Michael McElroy was named Citizen of the Year and in 2018 he received the J. Min Ayers Lifetime Achievement award along with his wife Christie by the local chamber of commerce. Through the years McElroy has been very involved with the Gilchrist County Chamber of Commerce serving on the board and as president several times. He also serves on the Gilchrist County Education Foundation Board, and the Gilchrist County State Housing Initiative Partnership Program. McElroy earned his Bachelors Degree in Business Management from Saint Leo University.

Michael and Christie McElroy have been married for 29 years and live near Trenton. They have two grown children, Brandon McElroy who lives in Indianapolis, Indiana and Alyssa Ackett who lives in Washington DC.