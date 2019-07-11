No more texting while driving, it’s the law

Share !



One out of every four accidents are caused by texting drivers. Texting while driving is now illegal in Florida. Starting July 1 the Florida Department of Highway Patrol will begin giving drivers who are texting while driving a stern warning. Drivers will be ticketed for the offence in January 2020. The Highway Patrol has started a campaign called Put It Down and Focus on Driving which will hopefully change some driver’s bad habit of texting while driving.

According to Representative Jackie Toledo who said, “Whether we are drivers, passengers, students on the way to school, construction workers on the road or law enforcement, this new law protects us all.”

Starting July 1, 2019, Florida motorists can be stopped and cited for texting and driving. The first violation for drivers is a non-moving violation with no points assessed to the driver’s record. The second violation is a moving violation with three points assessed to the driver’s record. Starting October 1, 2019, wireless communications devices can only be used in a hands-free manner when driving in a designated school crossing, school zone, or active work zone area.

According to the National Safety Council, driving while using a cell phone leads to 1.6 million crashes each year. Nearly 390,000 injuries occur each year from accidents caused by texting while driving.