Ray Earl Thomas Jr. to head up Gilchrist Division of State Attorney’s Office

By Cindy Jo Ayers

Ray Earl Thomas Jr., P.A., will be the new Division Chief for the State Attorney’s Office in Gilchrist County.

Thomas will be replacing Robert Willis, who will be the new Chief Deputy at the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office.

Darry Lloyd, the Information Officer for State Attorney William P. Cervone, said on Monday that Attorney Ray Earl Thomas Jr. will be heading up the Gilchrist Division of the State Attorney’s Office. Lloyd said, “We are happy for Robert and glad to have Ray Earl back with the State Attorney’s Office.” According to Lloyd, Thomas will start work on August 19, in their Gilchrist office which is located at the Courthouse in Trenton.

Ray Earl Thomas, Jr., P.A. works for Candice K. Bower, Regional Council at the Office of Criminal Conflict and Civil Regional Council for the First DCA Region of Florida. He formerly worked for the State Attorney’s Office from 1993 until 2001.

When asked about his new job Thomas said, “I am excited about it, Gilchrist County has been my home all my life.”

Thomas is a multi-generational county native. He grew up on the Thomas Family Farm in North Gilchrist County. Thomas is a 1982 graduate of Bell High School. He graduated in 1984 from Lake City Community College and from the University of Florida College of Agriculture with his BS degree in 1986. He graduated from UF College of Law in 1992. He has been a member of the Florida Bar since 1993.

Thomas is married to Alison Hightower Thomas. Alison Thomas is an attorney with the Law Office of Daniel L. Hightower in Ocala.