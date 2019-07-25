Robert Willis promoted to Chief Deputy at GCSO

Share !



Sheriff Robert D. Schultz, and the GCSO, has promoted Robert Willis from Reserve Captain to Chief Deputy of GCSO. The Chief Deputy position was vacated with the retirement of Jeff Manning who resigned effective August 2, 2019.

Robert Willis has been a certified law enforcement officer since 1993, and a Deputy with Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office since 1997 when he was hired by former Sheriff David P. Turner. During his time with GCSO Willis has served both full time and reserve capacities ascending through the ranks as a Deputy Sheriff, Investigator, Sergeant, Lieutenant, and Captain. Willis has also served as the Director of Public Safety for Gilchrist County where he oversaw Fire, EMS, Emergency Management and 911 Services.

Willis earned a bachelor’s degree from Saint Leo University, graduating Cum Laude, in Criminology with a dual specialization in Law Enforcement Administration and Human Resource Management. He went on to earn a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Florida and has been an attorney and member in good standing of the Florida Bar Association since 2003. Willis comes to the Chief Deputy position from the Eighth Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office where he has served as the Gilchrist County Division Chief for the last ten years.

Willis is the father of three children and a longtime resident of Gilchrist County. Willis has public service and law enforcement in his blood as his father and both grandfathers are retired law enforcement officers in the State of Florida. Willis brings with him a unique combination of education, training and experience that will be a valuable asset to GCSO and the citizens of Gilchrist County.

Sheriff Schultz said, “Please join me in welcoming Mr. Willis to the Chief Deputy position and take the opportunity to introduce yourself when you see him out and about.”

