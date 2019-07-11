State Champs hold awards banquet

Share !



The 2019 Class 1A State Softball Championship Trenton High School Team was honored with an awards banquet on Monday evening. The banquet included the varsity, JV, and middle school teams.

Stephen Smith, THS alumni was the guest speaker. Smith spoke to the girls about what it meant to be a champion.

The evening ended with a cake auction to help fund the championship ring purchase. THS Alumni auctioneer Brooks Parrish, said “These ladies have rings on the way and bills to pay.” By the end of the auction several thousand had been raised.