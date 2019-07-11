Tax Collector’s Office holds workshop for Auto Dealers

Share !



The Gilchrist County Tax Collector’s Office held an Auto Dealer Workshop on June 26th, 2019, at the Gilchrist County Courthouse.

The workshop included many representatives from local car dealerships. The Tax Collector’s Office shared information on the required Tag and Title documentation for dealers, new legislation within the Florida Statutes, and information about the Hope Scholarship.

The workshop was a great success and will benefit not only the auto dealers, but also the auto buyers in this community.