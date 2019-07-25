Trenton Head Football Coach resigns Monday

Share !



Trenton High School Head Football Coach Ben Jacqmein surprised Mrs. Cheri Langford on Monday when the football and assistant softball coach submitted his resignation before the beginning of the 2019-20 school term.

“We were surprised to receive this from Coach Jacqmein, but we will be fine,” the principal explained. The Head football coaching position will be advertised and the assistant coaches have all agreed to step up and continue to prepare the Tigers for their upcoming season.

The Tigers will begin practice on Monday, July 29, (per FHSAA guidelines). Trenton will participate in a Kick-Off Classic on Friday, August 16 against Christ Church Academy at 7 p.m. in Jacksonville. The Tigers will host Interlachen on Friday, August 23 with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. Go Tigers.