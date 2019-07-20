Victim mutilated in local home invasion

Share !



On Sunday, July 14th at 11:02 a.m., Gilchrist County Communications Division received a call in reference to an armed burglary.

Units were dispatched at 11:04 a.m., while the dispatcher gathered further information. It was determined that the suspect had broken into the residence and the victim had been held at gunpoint, tied up, taken to a different room and mutilated by the intruder.

The suspect was identified by witnesses on scene as Alex Bonilla, a 49 year old hispanic male.

Mr. Bonilla had fled the scene prior to law enforcement officers arrival. Units were able to locate and arrest the suspect at 2:51 p.m. Evidence and statements were collected on scene and a county wide search for additional evidence was conducted with no result.

Motive for this crime is still under investigation. Judge Sheree H. Lancaster has set the defendant’s bond amount at $1.25 million. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition.