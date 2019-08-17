August 15, 2019 Legals

Share !



NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT MARK H. FINK, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 19-0016-TD

Certificate Number: 499.0000

Year of Issuance: 2016

Description of property:

LOTS 17 & 18 WOODLAND ACRES OF AN UNREC PLAT OF HARVEY JARVIS 95/50 136/164 136/166 UTIL EASEMENT 136/633 175/99 178/192 219/155 237/159 2005/7700 2008/131 2008/132

Assessed to: SPIRIT DON C

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 20th day of August, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub July 25, August 1, 8, 15, 2019

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT, FL TAX CERT FUND I, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 19-0015-TD

Certificate Number: 880.0000

Year of Issuance: 2017

Description of property:

LOT 203 UNIT 1 WAC CAMPSITES OR 46 PG 463 88/310 96/350 125/60 EASEMENT 128/616 132/08 140/391 172/122 182/326 183/370

Assessed to: ANNICE B MOORE

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 20th day of August, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub July 25, August 1, 8, 15, 2019

__________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA CIVIL DIVISION

Case No.: 18000069CAAXMX

JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,

Plaintiff,

vs.

KAREN DELANE KEELING A/K/A KAREN KEELING; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF KAREN DELANE KEELING A/K/A KAREN KEELING; GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA; UNKNOWN PERSON(S) IN POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY,

Defendant(s).

_________________________/

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgement of Foreclosure filed July 2, 2019 and entered in Case No. 18000069CAAXMX, of the Circuit Court of the 8th Judicial Circuit in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, wherein, JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION is Plaintiff and KAREN DELANE KEELING A/K/A KAREN KEELING; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF KAREN DELANE KEELING A/K/A KAREN KEELING; UNKNOWN PERSON(S) IN POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY; GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA; are Defendants. TODD NEWTON, the Clerk of the Circuit Court, will sell to the highest bidder for cash AT THE SOUTH DOOR OF THE COURTHOUSE, at 112 SOUTH MAIN STREET, TRENTON IN GILCHRIST County, FLORIDA 32693, AT 11:00 A.M. on September 16, 2019 the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

COMMENCE AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4 OF THE SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF SECTION 18, TOWNSHIP 10 SOUTH, RANGE 15 EAST, AND RUN NORTH ALONG THE EAST SIDE OF SAID SECTION LINE 900 FEET TO A POINT OF BEGINNING OF THE LANDS HEREIN NAMED; FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING, RUN WEST 210 FEET, NORTH 320 FEET, EAST 210 FEET AND SOUTH 320 FEET TO POINT OF BEGINNING. SAID PARCEL OF LAND BEING 210 FEET EAST AND WEST UPON STATE HIGHWAY NUMBER 14 (NOW STATE ROAD NO. 26) AND 320 FEET NORTH AND SOUTH. LESS AND EXCEPT EXISTING RIGHT OF WAY FOR STATE ROAD NO. 26. ALL LYING AND BEING IN GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before the Clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Date this 31 day of July, 2019.

Todd Newton

AS CLERK OF SAID COURT

By: S. King

This notice is provided pursuant to Administrative Order No.2.065.

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act , If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to provisions of certain assistance. Please contact the Court Administrator at 112 South Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693, Phone No. (800) 267-3182 within 2 working days of your receipt of this notice or pleading; if you are hearing impaired, call 1-800-955-8771 (TDD); if you are voice impaired, call 1-800-995-8770 (V) (Via Florida Relay Services).

Submitted by:

Kahane & Associates, P.A.

8201 Peters Road, Ste. 3000

Plantation, FL 33324

Telephone: (954) 382-3486

Telefacsimile: (954) 382-5380

Designated service email: notice@kahaneandassociates.com

File No.: 18-02118JPC

Pub. August 8 and 15, 2019.

________________

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER

MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE OF

APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on July 12, 2019:

Jody Stephenson, 591 NE 831st Avenue, Old Town, FL 32680, has submitted an application to modify Water Use Permit number 2-041-221351-2, authorizing a maximum average daily use of 0.1313 million gallons of groundwater for agricultural use in 1-in-10 year drought conditions. This project is located in Township 08S, Range 14E, Section 15 in Gilchrist County.

Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 PM within 14 days from the date of publication.

No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report.

Pub. August 15, 2019

________________

NOTICE OF SALE

Rainbow Title and Lien, Inc. will sell at Public Sale at Auction the following vehicle to satisfy lien pursuant to Chapter 713.78 of the Florida Statutes on September 05, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.

Auction will occur where vehicle is located; 1998 MITSUBISHI, VIN# JA4LS31P0WP027195, Located at: 7100 SE SR 26, Trenton, FL 32693, Gilchrist.

Any person(s) claiming any interest(s) in the above vehicle should contact: Rainbow Title and Lien, Inc., (954) 920-6020.

All auctions are held with reserve. Some of the vehicles may have been released prior to auction.

LIC #AB-0001256

Pub August 15, 2019

________________

NOTICE OF FINAL AGENCY

ACTION TAKEN BY THE

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER

MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

Notice is hereby given that the Suwannee River Water Management District has issued Water Use Permit Number 233729-1 authorizing the withdrawal of 0.0200 million gallons per day of groundwater for agricultural use in 1-in-10 year drought conditions to Laura Spears. The project is located in Section 15, Township 9S, Range 14E, Gilchrist County. Files pertaining to the project referred above is available for inspection at https://permitting.sjrwmd.com/srepermitting/jsp/start.jsp.

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

A person whose substantial interests are or may be affected has the right to request an administrative hearing by filing a written petition with the Suwannee River Water Management District (District). Pursuant to Chapter 28-106 and Rule 40B-1.1010, Florida Administrative Code (F.A.C.), the petition must be filed (received) either by delivery at the office of the Resource Management Business Resource Specialist at District Headquarters, 9225 CR 49, Live Oak FL 32060 or by e-mail to tjm@srwmd.org, within twenty-one (21) days of newspaper publication of the notice of final agency action (for those persons to whom the District does not mail or email actual notice). A petition must comply with Sections 120.54(5)(b)4. and 120.569(2)(c), Florida Statues (F.S.), and Chapter 28106, F.A.C. The District will not accept a petition sent by facsimile (fax). Mediation pursuant to Section 120.573, F.S., is not available.

A petition for an administrative hearing is deemed filed upon receipt of the complete petition by the District Clerk at the District Headquarters in Live Oak, FL during the District’s regular business hours. The District’s regular business hours are 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., excluding weekends and District holidays. Petitions received by the District Clerk after the District’s regular business hours shall be deemed filed as of 8 a.m. on the next regular District business day.

The right to an administrative hearing and the relevant procedures to be followed are governed by Chapter 120, Florida Statues, Chapter 28-106, Florida Administrative Code, and Rule 40B-1.1010, Florida Administrative Code. Because the administrative hearing process is designed to formulate final agency action, the filing of a petition means the District’s final action may be different from the position taken by it in this notice. Failure to file a petition for an administrative hearing within the requisite time frame shall constitute a waiver of the right to an administrative hearing. (Rule 28-106.111, F.A.C.).

If you wish to do so, you may request the Notice of Rights for this permit by contacting the Business Resource Specialist in the Division of Resource Management (RM), 9225 CR 49, Live Oak, FL 32060, or by phone at 386.362.1001.

Publish August 15, 2019

________________

NOTICE OF FINAL AGENCY

ACTION TAKEN BY THE

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER

MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

Notice is hereby given that the Suwannee River Water Management District has issued Water Use Permit Number 233585-1 authorizing the withdrawal of 0.1363 million gallons per day of groundwater for agricultural use in 1-in-10 year drought conditions to Janell Klesius. The project is located in Section 5, Township 9S, Range 14E, Gilchrist County. Files pertaining to the project referred above is available for inspection at https://permitting.sjrwmd.com/srepermitting/jsp/start.jsp.

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

A person whose substantial interests are or may be affected has the right to request an administrative hearing by filing a written petition with the Suwannee River Water Management District (District). Pursuant to Chapter 28-106 and Rule 40B-1.1010, Florida Administrative Code (F.A.C.), the petition must be filed (received) either by delivery at the office of the Resource Management Business Resource Specialist at District Headquarters, 9225 CR 49, Live Oak FL 32060 or by e-mail to tjm@srwmd.org, within twenty-one (21) days of newspaper publication of the notice of final agency action (for those persons to whom the District does not mail or email actual notice). A petition must comply with Sections 120.54(5)(b)4. and 120.569(2)(c), Florida Statues (F.S.), and Chapter 28106, F.A.C. The District will not accept a petition sent by facsimile (fax). Mediation pursuant to Section 120.573, F.S., is not available.

A petition for an administrative hearing is deemed filed upon receipt of the complete petition by the District Clerk at the District Headquarters in Live Oak, FL during the District’s regular business hours. The District’s regular business hours are 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., excluding weekends and District holidays. Petitions received by the District Clerk after the District’s regular business hours shall be deemed filed as of 8 a.m. on the next regular District business day.

The right to an administrative hearing and the relevant procedures to be followed are governed by Chapter 120, Florida Statues, Chapter 28-106, Florida Administrative Code, and Rule 40B-1.1010, Florida Administrative Code. Because the administrative hearing process is designed to formulate final agency action, the filing of a petition means the District’s final action may be different from the position taken by it in this notice. Failure to file a petition for an administrative hearing within the requisite time frame shall constitute a waiver of the right to an administrative hearing. (Rule 28-106.111, F.A.C.).

If you wish to do so, you may request the Notice of Rights for this permit by contacting the Business Resource Specialist in the Division of Resource Management (RM), 9225 CR 49, Live Oak, FL 32060, or by phone at 386.362.1001.

Publish August 15, 2019

________________

NOTICE OF FINAL AGENCY

ACTION TAKEN BY THE

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER

MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

Notice is hereby given that the Suwannee River Water Management District has issued Water Use Permit Number 232980-1 authorizing the withdrawal of 0.1827 million gallons per day of groundwater for agricultural use in 1-in-10 year drought conditions to KJ’s LLC. The project is located in Section 14, Township 10S, Range 14E, Gilchrist County. Files pertaining to the project referred above is available for inspection at https://permitting.sjrwmd.com/srepermitting/jsp/start.jsp.

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

A person whose substantial interests are or may be affected has the right to request an administrative hearing by filing a written petition with the Suwannee River Water Management District (District). Pursuant to Chapter 28-106 and Rule 40B-1.1010, Florida Administrative Code (F.A.C.), the petition must be filed (received) either by delivery at the office of the Resource Management Business Resource Specialist at District Headquarters, 9225 CR 49, Live Oak FL 32060 or by e-mail to tjm@srwmd.org, within twenty-one (21) days of newspaper publication of the notice of final agency action (for those persons to whom the District does not mail or email actual notice). A petition must comply with Sections 120.54(5)(b)4. and 120.569(2)(c), Florida Statues (F.S.), and Chapter 28106, F.A.C. The District will not accept a petition sent by facsimile (fax). Mediation pursuant to Section 120.573, F.S., is not available.

A petition for an administrative hearing is deemed filed upon receipt of the complete petition by the District Clerk at the District Headquarters in Live Oak, FL during the District’s regular business hours. The District’s regular business hours are 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., excluding weekends and District holidays. Petitions received by the District Clerk after the District’s regular business hours shall be deemed filed as of 8 a.m. on the next regular District business day.

The right to an administrative hearing and the relevant procedures to be followed are governed by Chapter 120, Florida Statues, Chapter 28-106, Florida Administrative Code, and Rule 40B-1.1010, Florida Administrative Code. Because the administrative hearing process is designed to formulate final agency action, the filing of a petition means the District’s final action may be different from the position taken by it in this notice. Failure to file a petition for an administrative hearing within the requisite time frame shall constitute a waiver of the right to an administrative hearing. (Rule 28-106.111, F.A.C.).

If you wish to do so, you may request the Notice of Rights for this permit by contacting the Business Resource Specialist in the Division of Resource Management (RM), 9225 CR 49, Live Oak, FL 32060, or by phone at 386.362.1001.

Publish August 15, 2019

________________

NOTICE OF FINAL AGENCY

ACTION TAKEN BY THE

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER

MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

Notice is hereby given that the Suwannee River Water Management District has issued Water Use Permit Number 222439-2 authorizing the withdrawal of 0.2473 million gallons per day of groundwater for agricultural use in 1-in-10 year drought conditions to Daniel Clark. The project is located in Section 14 and 15, Township 9S, Range 14E, Gilchrist County. Files pertaining to the project referred above is available for inspection at https://permitting.sjrwmd.com/srepermitting/jsp/start.jsp.

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

A person whose substantial interests are or may be affected has the right to request an administrative hearing by filing a written petition with the Suwannee River Water Management District (District). Pursuant to Chapter 28-106 and Rule 40B-1.1010, Florida Administrative Code (F.A.C.), the petition must be filed (received) either by delivery at the office of the Resource Management Business Resource Specialist at District Headquarters, 9225 CR 49, Live Oak FL 32060 or by e-mail to tjm@srwmd.org, within twenty-one (21) days of newspaper publication of the notice of final agency action (for those persons to whom the District does not mail or email actual notice). A petition must comply with Sections 120.54(5)(b)4. and 120.569(2)(c), Florida Statues (F.S.), and Chapter 28106, F.A.C. The District will not accept a petition sent by facsimile (fax). Mediation pursuant to Section 120.573, F.S., is not available.

A petition for an administrative hearing is deemed filed upon receipt of the complete petition by the District Clerk at the District Headquarters in Live Oak, FL during the District’s regular business hours. The District’s regular business hours are 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., excluding weekends and District holidays. Petitions received by the District Clerk after the District’s regular business hours shall be deemed filed as of 8 a.m. on the next regular District business day.

The right to an administrative hearing and the relevant procedures to be followed are governed by Chapter 120, Florida Statues, Chapter 28-106, Florida Administrative Code, and Rule 40B-1.1010, Florida Administrative Code. Because the administrative hearing process is designed to formulate final agency action, the filing of a petition means the District’s final action may be different from the position taken by it in this notice. Failure to file a petition for an administrative hearing within the requisite time frame shall constitute a waiver of the right to an administrative hearing. (Rule 28-106.111, F.A.C.).

If you wish to do so, you may request the Notice of Rights for this permit by contacting the Business Resource Specialist in the Division of Resource Management (RM), 9225 CR 49, Live Oak, FL 32060, or by phone at 386.362.1001.

Publish August 15, 2019

________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA CIVIL DIVISION

Case No.: 2019-CA-34

DENNIS M. OWENS and DOROTHY M. OWENS,

Plaintiffs,

vs.

GEORGETTE GILLIS, DIANE PORTNER A/K/A DIANE MANNING, GEORGE R. BRITTON, JR. A/K/A RUS BRITTON, AND THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS CLAIMING BY AND THROUGH, UNDER, OR AGAINST ROBIN BRITTON,

Defendants.

_________________________/

To: THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS CLAIMING BY AND THROUGH, UNDER, OR AGAINST ROBIN BRITTON

You are notified that an action for Quiet Title on the following property in Gilchrist County, Florida:

LOT 47, BRITTON/BAYNARD UNRECORDED SUBDIVISION IN GOVERNMENT LOT 1, LYING IN THE NORTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 20, TOWNSHIP 8 SOUTH, RANGE 14 EAST, GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA; BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

COMMENCE AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SAID NORTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 20 AND RUN THENCE NORTH 00°16’00” WEST, ALONG THE EAST LINE OF SAID NORTHWEST 1/4, A DISTANCE OF 1900.64 FEET TO THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SAID LOT 47 AND THE POINT-OF-BEGINNING OF THE HEREIN DESCRIBED PARCEL; THENCE CONTINUE NORTH 00°16’00” WEST, ALONG SAID EAST LINE, A DISTANCE OF 99.96 FEET TO THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF SAID LOT 47; THENCE NORTH 89°56’10” WEST, A DISTANCE 1387.30 FEET TO THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SAID LOT 47 AT THE APPROXIMATE EAST BANK OF THE SUWANNEE RIVER; THENCE SOUTH 17°41’09” WEST, A DISTANCE OF 104.64 FEET TO THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF SAID LOT 47 AT THE APPROXIMATE EAST BANK OF THE SUWANNEE RIVER; THENCE SOUTH 89°55’37” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 1419.55 FEET TO THE SAID SOUTHEAST CORNER OF LOT 47 AND THE SAID POINT-OF-BEGINNING.

CONTAINING 3.217 ACRES, MORE OR LESS.

has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Lindsay R. Dunn, Esq., the Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is 7650 W. Courtney Campbell Causeway, Suite 1150, Tampa, Florida, 33607, within (30) days after August 16, 2019 and file the original with the clerk of this court either before service upon Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; Otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.

Date this 1st day of August, 2019.

Todd Newton

Clerk of The Circuit Court

By: S. King

As Deputy Clerk

***See the Americans with Disabilities Act

If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Persons with a disability who need any accommodation in order to participate should call Jan Phillips, ADA Coordinator, Alachua County Courthouse, 201 E. University Ave., Gainesville, FL 32601 at (352) 337-6237 within two (2) working days of your receipt of this notice; if you are hearing impaired call 800-955-8771; if you are voice impaired, call 800-955-8770.

Pub. August 15, 22, 29 and September 5, 2019.

________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION

File No.: 21-2019-CP-00030

IN RE: ESTATE OF

THELMA MARIE SANCHEZ,

Deceased.

_________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of THELMA MARIE SANCHEZ, deceased, whose date of death was March 23, 2019, File Number 21-2019-CP-00030, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Post Office Box 37, Trenton, Florida 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of the first publication of this notice is August 15, 2019.

Attorney for Personal Representative:

THEODORE M. BURT, ESQ.

Attorney at Law

Florida Bar Number: 172404

403 East Wade Street

Post Office Box 308

Trenton, Florida 32693

(352) 463-2348

Email: Burt@svic.net

Personal Representative:

GENE M. SANCHEZ, SR.

8269 SE 80th Avenue

Trenton, Florida 32693

Pub. August 15 and 22, 2019.

______________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION

File No.: 21-2019-CP-00029

IN RE: ESTATE OF

THOMAS WILLIAM SANCHEZ,

Deceased.

_________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of THOMAS WILLIAM SANCHEZ, deceased, whose date of death was November 6, 2018, File Number 21-2019-CP-00029, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of the first publication of this notice is August 15, 2019.

Attorney for Personal Representative:

THEODORE M. BURT, ESQ.

Attorney at Law

Florida Bar Number: 172404

403 East Wade Street

Post Office Box 308

Trenton, Florida 32693

(352) 463-2348

Email: Burt@svic.net

Personal Representative:

GENE M. SANCHEZ, SR.

8269 SE 80th Avenue

Trenton, Florida 32693

Pub. August 15 and 22, 2019.

________________

NOTICE OF BUDGET

WORKSHOP

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, will hold a BUDGET WORKSHOP on Monday, August 19, 2019, at 3:30 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following is a proposed agenda:

The purpose of this workshop is to discuss the FY 19/20 proposed budgets. The following subjects have been scheduled:

Millage Rate Discussion

Other Departments/Subjects (Issues)

Constitutional Officers

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact (352)463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800)955-8771.”

PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decisions made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to insure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

TODD GRAY, CHAIRMAN

ATTEST:

TODD NEWTON, CLERK OF COURT

Pub. August 15, 2019

________________

PUBLIC AUCTION

The following vehicle, 1985 Harley Davidson, VIN# 1HD1EBL18FY118831, will be sold at Public Auction on September 27, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. to satisfy a lien, Florida Statute 713.78. The auction will be held at 16720 NW Hwy. 19, Fanning Springs, FL 32693 by Fanning Springs Auto, (352) 463-0710.

Pub. August 15, 2019.

________________

NOTICE OF MEETING

Please take notice, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, will hold a Regular Meeting on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 4:00 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following is a proposed agenda:

1. Call to Order (4:00 p.m.)

2. Prayer/Flag

3. Agenda Changes

4. Consent Agenda

5. Public Participation

6. Constitutional Officers

7. County Administrator

8. Attorney Report

9. Clerk Report

10. Time Certain Schedule

4:15 p.m. David M. Lang, Jr.,

County Planner; SUP 2019-03

Taylor C. Wilson, Kelsey V. Wilson

and Coastline Veterinary Services

for a lot combination approval and

SUP to accommodate a four stall

barn for horses

4:30 p.m. David M. Lang, Jr.,

County Planner; SP 2019-19 Site

Plan approval for a four stall barn 4:45 p.m. David M. Lang, Jr.,

County Planner; SUP 2019-04

request by Jeffery David Jordan as

agent and applicant for Rhonda

Jordan, Owner, for SUP for a

Welding Shop

5:00 p.m. David M. Lang, Jr.,

SP 2019-10, request by Jeffrey

David Jordan as agent and applicant

for Rhonda Jordan, seeking

preliminary site plan approval

for welding shop

11. Commissioner Reports

12. Old Business

13. New Business

14. Public Participation

15. Adjourn

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771.”

PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decisions made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to insure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

TODD GRAY, CHAIRMAN

ATTEST: TODD NEWTON, CLERK OF COURT

Pub. August 15, 2019

______________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 8TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 21-2019-DR-190

Division: DR

Sharon Roper, Petitioner,

and

Quincey Roper, Respondent,

NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE

TO: Quincey Roper

Address unknown

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for dissolution of marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Sharon Roper, whose address is 221 NW 4th Ave., Trenton, FL 32693 on or before September 11, 2019, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 112 South Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the address on record at the clerk’s office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Dated August 8, 2019.

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: Kendra Cathey

Deputy Clerk

Pub. August 15, 22, 29 and September 5, 2019

______________