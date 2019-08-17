August 15, 2019 Obituaries

Share !



Mary Virginia Hamilton Cannon

Mary Virginia Hamilton Cannon, age 83, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, August 7th. She was surrounded by the presence of God and both her earthly and heavenly family.

Virginia was born on May 17, 1936 in Scanlon, Florida to Archie Elmo and Erma Hamilton. After two years of courtship, she married John David (J.D.) Cannon on June 11, 1954. They celebrated 65 years of marriage this year. God blessed them with four sons and one daughter.

After Virginia graduated from Dixie County High School, she worked at Peaches Grocery Store followed by Cheeks Drug Store, Langston Insurance Agency and Hill Insurance in Cross City.

Virginia was a faithful and loyal servant in all areas of her life. Some of the things she was passionate about was serving and loving the Lord, her family, her church family, praying, cooking, staying at the camp and telling riddles to her grandkids. She prayed and provided for those in need daily.

Virginia was an active and devoted member of the Pentecostal Holiness Church where she served as Sunday School Teacher, Song Leader, Youth Director and Women’s Ministries President.

Virginia is in heaven worshiping Jesus with her son Anthony Cannon. She is waiting to be joined by her husband J.D., along with their sons and daughters-in-love; Tommy and Diane, David and Pam, Anthony’s wife Debbie, Timmy and Lynn. Her daughter, Delene and son-in-love, Jody. Grandchildren; John Hamilton, Melanie Amrell, Jennifer (John) Driggers, Duane (Meagon) Cannon, Jessica (Dell) Mathis, Dusty (Nichole) Cannon, Trell Cannon, Jana (Joseph) Richardson, Britni, Joleigh, Baylie and Josh Robson. Greatgrandchildren; Calista, Gracie, Jadie, Jake, Julianna, Kamille, Clay, Claire, Emilee, Noah, Brooklyn, Karson, Josey, Isaiah and Emre. Her brother Howard (Joyce) Hamilton and sister Patsy Gamble along with other extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, her sister Freddie Love Hires and other loved ones.

Funeral services for Mrs. Cannon were held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 10th at the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Raymond Wilcox and Bro. Timmy Cannon officiating. Interment followed in the Cross City Cemetery. The family received friends at the funeral home Friday evening from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Arrangements were under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_______________

Franklin D. Martin

Franklin D. Martin of High Springs passed away on Thursday, August 8th at the Suwannee Valley Care Center in Lake City. He was 82 years old.

Mr. Martin was born on September 3, 1936 to parents, George W. and Maybell Roberson Martin in Bell and was a lifelong resident of Gilchrist County. He was a retired farmer who loved to hunt and fish and was of the Baptist faith.

Mr. Martin is preceded in death by his parents and by his wife, Rether Walker Martin.

He is survived by his daughters, Rita (Hugh) Martin of Bell, Shirley Ridgeway and Anita Douglas, both of High Springs; his sons, George (Hester) Houck of WV, Wallace (Missy) Martin and Ronald (Tina) Martin, both of High Springs. He is also survived by 16 grandchildren 26 great grandchildren and 7 great great grandchildren.

Funeral Services for Mr. Martin were held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 10th at Mt. Horeb Baptist Church. The family received friends one hour prior to the service. Interment followed at Mt. Horeb Baptist Church Cemetery.

Arrangements were under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton.

For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.

_______________

Gerard “Jerry” McBride

On August 5th, Gerard “Jerry” McBride, 83, started his journey to Heaven after losing a long battle with diabetes complications at his home in Bell where he wanted to be when he passed.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Doris. He leaves behind three children, Debbie Frazier from Bell, Ken McBride from Riverview and Steve McBride from New Port Richey; two sisters, Maureen Cammarano and Cindy Urso; five grandchildren and one great grandchild.

He served proudly for the Marine Corps. Jerry retired from Delta Airlines after 36 years of service. Jerry was the first one to offer help to any of his neighbors or friends and was known in Tampa for setting up an award winning Christmas light display each year while he lived there with Doris. He enjoyed his pontoon boat tremendously and you could find him on the Suwannee River with his faithful dog Jake enjoying the sunshine and trying to catch some fish for dinner.

He is truly missed by all that knew him.

_______________

Robert “Bob” H. Pollard

Robert “Bob” H. Pollard, 89, of Old Town, passed away August 7th.

Mr. Pollard was born October 17, 1929 to the late Ralph and Gertrude Pollard in St. Louis, MO, but had lived in the Old Town area since 1989 after moving from Illinois.

During his life, he served in the United States Air Force in the Korean War, worked with the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office in Illinois as a Deputy and Detective and owned a gas station in Illinois. Mr. Pollard was of the Catholic Faith.

Mr. Pollard is survived by his daughter Lisa Corbin (Rodney); brother Tom Pollard (Maureen); five grandchildren; six great grandchildren and other extended family members. He was preceded in death by his wife Dena Pollard; sons, Danny Pollard and Mark Pollard and eight siblings.

Funeral services for Mr. Pollard will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 17th at the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City Chapel, with Jennifer Anderson officiating. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Old Town Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday evening from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_______________

Eleanor Marjory South

Eleanor Marjory South was born on November 3, 1925 to Clarence and Carrie Johnson Kalland in Stoughton, WI. She went to be with the Lord on August 9th at the age of 93.

Eleanor graduated from Stoughton High School in 1943 and on March 7, 1944 she married her husband of 75 years, Lee South. Mrs. South was a Christian and attended Priscilla Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her parents, one sister, two brothers and her daughter, Jane. Mrs. South is survived by her husband, Lee South of Bell; five daughters, Barbara (David) Ward, Carol (Kenn) Winrich, Sharon Vakkaria, Diane (Frank) Hawkins and Patricia (John) Emmart; 14 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.

Arrangements are under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton.

For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.

_______________