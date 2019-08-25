August 22, 2019 Legals

Share !



SUWANNEE RIVER WATER

MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE OF

APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on June 3, 2019:

Sidney Roberts, 5439 NW CR 342, Bell, FL 32619, has submitted an application for new Water Use Permit number 2-041-234793-1, authorizing a maximum average daily use of 0.1172 million gallons of groundwater use in 1-in-10 year drought conditions. This project is located in Township 8S, Range 14E, Section 34 in Gilchrist County.

Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 PM within 14 days from the date of publication.

No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report.

Pub. August 22, 2019

-------------------

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT 5T WEALTH PARTNERS LP, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 19-0004-TD

Certificate Number: 807.0000

Year of Issuance: 2013

Description of property:

LOT 56 2ND ADD WATERS LAKE SUBD 54/616 88/141 99/61 & 63 117/640 2005/4889 2006/618 2009/1656 UTIL EASEMENT 2011/356

Assessed to: BRANDI NICOLE BUTLER, BRENDA MALONE, JOHN R WESTBERRY, DENESE BURTON, TERRY LYNN FISHER

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 3rd day of September, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub August 22, 2019

__________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA CIVIL DIVISION

Case No.: 2019-CA-34

DENNIS M. OWENS and DOROTHY M. OWENS,

Plaintiffs,

vs.

GEORGETTE GILLIS, DIANE PORTNER A/K/A DIANE MANNING, GEORGE R. BRITTON, JR. A/K/A RUS BRITTON, AND THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS CLAIMING BY AND THROUGH, UNDER, OR AGAINST ROBIN BRITTON,

Defendants.

_________________________/

To: THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS CLAIMING BY AND THROUGH, UNDER, OR AGAINST ROBIN BRITTON

You are notified that an action for Quiet Title on the following property in Gilchrist County, Florida:

LOT 47, BRITTON/BAYNARD UNRECORDED SUBDIVISION IN GOVERNMENT LOT 1, LYING IN THE NORTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 20, TOWNSHIP 8 SOUTH, RANGE 14 EAST, GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA; BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

COMMENCE AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SAID NORTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 20 AND RUN THENCE NORTH 00°16’00” WEST, ALONG THE EAST LINE OF SAID NORTHWEST 1/4, A DISTANCE OF 1900.64 FEET TO THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SAID LOT 47 AND THE POINT-OF-BEGINNING OF THE HEREIN DESCRIBED PARCEL; THENCE CONTINUE NORTH 00°16’00” WEST, ALONG SAID EAST LINE, A DISTANCE OF 99.96 FEET TO THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF SAID LOT 47; THENCE NORTH 89°56’10” WEST, A DISTANCE 1387.30 FEET TO THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SAID LOT 47 AT THE APPROXIMATE EAST BANK OF THE SUWANNEE RIVER; THENCE SOUTH 17°41’09” WEST, A DISTANCE OF 104.64 FEET TO THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF SAID LOT 47 AT THE APPROXIMATE EAST BANK OF THE SUWANNEE RIVER; THENCE SOUTH 89°55’37” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 1419.55 FEET TO THE SAID SOUTHEAST CORNER OF LOT 47 AND THE SAID POINT-OF-BEGINNING.

CONTAINING 3.217 ACRES, MORE OR LESS.

has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Lindsay R. Dunn, Esq., the Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is 7650 W. Courtney Campbell Causeway, Suite 1150, Tampa, Florida, 33607, within (30) days after August 16, 2019 and file the original with the clerk of this court either before service upon Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; Otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.

Date this 1st day of August, 2019.

Todd Newton

Clerk of The Circuit Court

By: S. King

As Deputy Clerk

***See the Americans with Disabilities Act

If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Persons with a disability who need any accommodation in order to participate should call Jan Phillips, ADA Coordinator, Alachua County Courthouse, 201 E. University Ave., Gainesville, FL 32601 at (352) 337-6237 within two (2) working days of your receipt of this notice; if you are hearing impaired call 800-955-8771; if you are voice impaired, call 800-955-8770.

Pub. August 15, 22, 29 and September 5, 2019.

________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION

File No.: 21-2019-CP-00030

IN RE: ESTATE OF

THELMA MARIE SANCHEZ,

Deceased.

_________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of THELMA MARIE SANCHEZ, deceased, whose date of death was March 23, 2019, File Number 21-2019-CP-00030, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Post Office Box 37, Trenton, Florida 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of the first publication of this notice is August 15, 2019.

Attorney for Personal Representative:

THEODORE M. BURT, ESQ.

Attorney at Law

Florida Bar Number: 172404

403 East Wade Street

Post Office Box 308

Trenton, Florida 32693

(352) 463-2348

Email: Burt@svic.net

Personal Representative:

GENE M. SANCHEZ, SR.

8269 SE 80th Avenue

Trenton, Florida 32693

Pub. August 15 and 22, 2019.

______________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION

File No.: 21-2019-CP-00029

IN RE: ESTATE OF

THOMAS WILLIAM SANCHEZ,

Deceased.

_________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of THOMAS WILLIAM SANCHEZ, deceased, whose date of death was November 6, 2018, File Number 21-2019-CP-00029, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of the first publication of this notice is August 15, 2019.

Attorney for Personal Representative:

THEODORE M. BURT, ESQ.

Attorney at Law

Florida Bar Number: 172404

403 East Wade Street

Post Office Box 308

Trenton, Florida 32693

(352) 463-2348

Email: Burt@svic.net

Personal Representative:

GENE M. SANCHEZ, SR.

8269 SE 80th Avenue

Trenton, Florida 32693

Pub. August 15 and 22, 2019.

________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 8TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 21-2019-DR-190

Division: DR

Sharon Roper, Petitioner,

and

Quincey Roper, Respondent,

NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE

TO: Quincey Roper

Address unknown

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for dissolution of marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Sharon Roper, whose address is 221 NW 4th Ave., Trenton, FL 32693 on or before September 11, 2019, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 112 South Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the address on record at the clerk’s office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Dated August 8, 2019.

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: Kendra Cathey

Deputy Clerk

Pub. August 15, 22, 29 and September 5, 2019

______________

NOTICE OF ENACTMENT OF

ORDINANCE BY THE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS OF THE CITY OF TRENTON, FLORIDA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an ordinance, which title hereinafter appears, will be considered for enactment by the Board of Commissioners of the City of Trenton, Florida, at the regular meeting on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 6:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, in the City of Trenton Community Center, located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Copies of said ordinance may be inspected by any member of the public at the Office of the Clerk/City Manager, Trenton City Hall, located at 114 North Main Street, Trenton, Florida during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the ordinance.

ORDINANCE NO. 2019-02

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF TRENTON, FLORIDA TO BE KNOWN AS “THE CITY OF TRENTON FUEL PUMP SECURITY ORDINANCE”; PROVIDING DEFINITIONS; PROVIDING FOR FUEL PUMP SECURITY REQUIREMENTS; PROVIDING PENALTY FOR VIOLATIONS; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY; REPEALING ALL ORDINANCES OR PARTS OF ORDINANCES IN CONFLICT HEREWITH; AND PROVIDING AN EFFECTIVE DATE.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should provide written notice to Lyle Wilkerson, City of Trenton City Clerk/Manager, 114 North Main Street, Trenton, Florida 32693, or call (352) 463-4000, at least 48 hours prior to said meeting.”

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decisions made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceeding is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Pub August 22, 2019

_______________

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF TRENTON

REGULAR COMMISSION MEETING

The City of Trenton Board of Commissioners, also serving as the Planning & Zoning Board, will hold a public hearing on Monday, August 26, 2019, at 5:30 p.m., in the Trenton Community Center located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Items included on the agenda are as follows:

A. Call to Order

B. Adoption of Agenda

C. Unscheduled Guests

D. Time Certain Schedule

5:45 pm - SDP 2019-04; Tri

County Towing

E. Consent Items

1. Minutes – Regular Commission

Meeting, July 22, 2019

F. Discussion Items

1. FY 2019/2020 Budget

Workshop

G. Action Items

1. Proposed Purchase of 500

N. Main Street

H. City Attorney Report

I. City Manager Report

J. Board Member Requests

K. Public Comments

L. Adjourn

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact 352-463-4000 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service 800-955-8771.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at this meeting, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Lyle Wilkerson

City Manager

Pub. August 22, 2019

______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

Notice is hereby given by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, serving as the Planning Commission, that it will consider at public hearing the below described Application for Preliminary Site and Development Plan approval in the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on September 16, 2019 at 4:15 P.M. or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, the following:

SP 2019-11

A request by Chad White and Bob Edwards, as agent and applicant for, Suwannee Lake Plantation, Inc., a Florida Corporation, seeking Preliminary Site and Development Plan approval for a Private Club or Lodge with related improvements, and Hunting and Fishing Camp, in a Silviculture/Agriculture Land Use Category located on approximately 640.00 acres, at location described as 3300 SE 4th Place, Bell, Gilchrist County, Florida 32619. Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Office Tax Parcel Number: 22-09-15-0000-0001-0000.

A copy of the application is on file in the Office of Gilchrist County Community Development, located at 209 SE First Street, Trenton, Florida, and may be inspected during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the petition.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decisions made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Pub August 22, 2019

_______________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION

File No.: 2019-CP-36

IN RE: ESTATE OF

JOAN S. STEPHENS

Deceased.

_________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Joan S. Stephens, deceased, whose date of death was April 29, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 37, Trenton, FL 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of the first publication of this notice is August 22, 2019.

Attorney for Personal Representative:

LAW OFFICES OF STEPHEN K. MILLER, P.A.

Stephen K. Miller, Esquire

FL Bar #: 9172

101 Northwest 75th Street, Suite #1

Gainesville, FL 32607

Personal Representative:

Martha Healy

400 E. Bay Street, Apt. 907

Jacksonville, FL 32202

Pub. August 22 and 29, 2019.

___________________

NOTICE OF FINAL AGENCY

ACTION TAKEN BY THE

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER

MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

Notice is hereby given that the Suwannee River Water Management District has issued Water Use Permit Number 218603-4 authorizing the withdrawal of 0.6216 million gallons per day of groundwater for agricultural use in 1-in-10 year drought conditions to Vera Lindsey. The project is located in Section 19, 20, 29, Township 9S, Range 14E, Gilchrist County. Files pertaining to the project referred above is available for inspection at https://permitting.sjrwmd.com/srepermitting/jsp/start.jsp.

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

A person whose substantial interests are or may be affected has the right to request an administrative hearing by filing a written petition with the Suwannee River Water Management District (District). Pursuant to Chapter 28-106 and Rule 40B-1.1010, Florida Administrative Code (F.A.C.), the petition must be filed (received) either by delivery at the office of the Resource Management Business Resource Specialist at District Headquarters, 9225 CR 49, Live Oak FL 32060 or by e-mail to tjm@srwmd.org, within twenty-one (21) days of newspaper publication of the notice of final agency action (for those persons to whom the District does not mail or email actual notice). A petition must comply with Sections 120.54(5)(b)4. and 120.569(2)(c), Florida Statues (F.S.), and Chapter 28106, F.A.C. The District will not accept a petition sent by facsimile (fax). Mediation pursuant to Section 120.573, F.S., is not available.

A petition for an administrative hearing is deemed filed upon receipt of the complete petition by the District Clerk at the District Headquarters in Live Oak, FL during the District’s regular business hours. The District’s regular business hours are 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., excluding weekends and District holidays. Petitions received by the District Clerk after the District’s regular business hours shall be deemed filed as of 8 a.m. on the next regular District business day.

The right to an administrative hearing and the relevant procedures to be followed are governed by Chapter 120, Florida Statues, Chapter 28-106, Florida Administrative Code, and Rule 40B-1.1010, Florida Administrative Code. Because the administrative hearing process is designed to formulate final agency action, the filing of a petition means the District’s final action may be different from the position taken by it in this notice. Failure to file a petition for an administrative hearing within the requisite time frame shall constitute a waiver of the right to an administrative hearing. (Rule 28-106.111, F.A.C.).

If you wish to do so, you may request the Notice of Rights for this permit by contacting the Business Resource Specialist in the Division of Resource Management (RM), 9225 CR 49, Live Oak, FL 32060, or by phone at 386.362.1001.

Publish August 22, 2019

________________

NOTICE OF FINAL AGENCY

ACTION TAKEN BY THE

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER

MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

Notice is hereby given that the Suwannee River Water Management District has issued Water Use Permit Number 219610-3 authorizing the withdrawal of 0.2771 million gallons per day of groundwater for agricultural use in 1-in-10 year drought conditions to La Rae Caudill. The project is located in Section 3, Township 9S, Range 14E, Gilchrist County. Files pertaining to the project referred above is available for inspection at https://permitting.sjrwmd.com/srepermitting/jsp/start.jsp.

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

A person whose substantial interests are or may be affected has the right to request an administrative hearing by filing a written petition with the Suwannee River Water Management District (District). Pursuant to Chapter 28-106 and Rule 40B-1.1010, Florida Administrative Code (F.A.C.), the petition must be filed (received) either by delivery at the office of the Resource Management Business Resource Specialist at District Headquarters, 9225 CR 49, Live Oak FL 32060 or by e-mail to tjm@srwmd.org, within twenty-one (21) days of newspaper publication of the notice of final agency action (for those persons to whom the District does not mail or email actual notice). A petition must comply with Sections 120.54(5)(b)4. and 120.569(2)(c), Florida Statues (F.S.), and Chapter 28106, F.A.C. The District will not accept a petition sent by facsimile (fax). Mediation pursuant to Section 120.573, F.S., is not available.

A petition for an administrative hearing is deemed filed upon receipt of the complete petition by the District Clerk at the District Headquarters in Live Oak, FL during the District’s regular business hours. The District’s regular business hours are 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., excluding weekends and District holidays. Petitions received by the District Clerk after the District’s regular business hours shall be deemed filed as of 8 a.m. on the next regular District business day.

The right to an administrative hearing and the relevant procedures to be followed are governed by Chapter 120, Florida Statues, Chapter 28-106, Florida Administrative Code, and Rule 40B-1.1010, Florida Administrative Code. Because the administrative hearing process is designed to formulate final agency action, the filing of a petition means the District’s final action may be different from the position taken by it in this notice. Failure to file a petition for an administrative hearing within the requisite time frame shall constitute a waiver of the right to an administrative hearing. (Rule 28-106.111, F.A.C.).

If you wish to do so, you may request the Notice of Rights for this permit by contacting the Business Resource Specialist in the Division of Resource Management (RM), 9225 CR 49, Live Oak, FL 32060, or by phone at 386.362.1001.

Publish August 22, 2019

________________

NOTICE OF FINAL AGENCY

ACTION TAKEN BY THE

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER

MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

Notice is hereby given that the Suwannee River Water Management District has issued Water Use Permit Number 219631-3 authorizing the withdrawal of 0.0822 million gallons per day of groundwater for agricultural use in 1-in-10 year drought conditions to Howell Lancaster. The project is located in Section 17, 18 Township 10S, Range 15E, Gilchrist County. Files pertaining to the project referred above is available for inspection at https://permitting.sjrwmd.com/srepermitting/jsp/start.jsp.

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

A person whose substantial interests are or may be affected has the right to request an administrative hearing by filing a written petition with the Suwannee River Water Management District (District). Pursuant to Chapter 28-106 and Rule 40B-1.1010, Florida Administrative Code (F.A.C.), the petition must be filed (received) either by delivery at the office of the Resource Management Business Resource Specialist at District Headquarters, 9225 CR 49, Live Oak FL 32060 or by e-mail to tjm@srwmd.org, within twenty-one (21) days of newspaper publication of the notice of final agency action (for those persons to whom the District does not mail or email actual notice). A petition must comply with Sections 120.54(5)(b)4. and 120.569(2)(c), Florida Statues (F.S.), and Chapter 28106, F.A.C. The District will not accept a petition sent by facsimile (fax). Mediation pursuant to Section 120.573, F.S., is not available.

A petition for an administrative hearing is deemed filed upon receipt of the complete petition by the District Clerk at the District Headquarters in Live Oak, FL during the District’s regular business hours. The District’s regular business hours are 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., excluding weekends and District holidays. Petitions received by the District Clerk after the District’s regular business hours shall be deemed filed as of 8 a.m. on the next regular District business day.

The right to an administrative hearing and the relevant procedures to be followed are governed by Chapter 120, Florida Statues, Chapter 28-106, Florida Administrative Code, and Rule 40B-1.1010, Florida Administrative Code. Because the administrative hearing process is designed to formulate final agency action, the filing of a petition means the District’s final action may be different from the position taken by it in this notice. Failure to file a petition for an administrative hearing within the requisite time frame shall constitute a waiver of the right to an administrative hearing. (Rule 28-106.111, F.A.C.).

If you wish to do so, you may request the Notice of Rights for this permit by contacting the Business Resource Specialist in the Division of Resource Management (RM), 9225 CR 49, Live Oak, FL 32060, or by phone at 386.362.1001.

Publish August 22, 2019

________________

NOTICE OF FINAL AGENCY

ACTION TAKEN BY THE

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER

MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

Notice is hereby given that the Suwannee River Water Management District has issued Water Use Permit Number 220632-2 authorizing the withdrawal of 0.0741 million gallons per day of groundwater for agricultural use in 1-in-10 year drought conditions to Vernon Philman. The project is located in Section 23, Township 8S, Range 14E, Gilchrist County. Files pertaining to the project referred above is available for inspection at https://permitting.sjrwmd.com/srepermitting/jsp/start.jsp.

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

A person whose substantial interests are or may be affected has the right to request an administrative hearing by filing a written petition with the Suwannee River Water Management District (District). Pursuant to Chapter 28-106 and Rule 40B-1.1010, Florida Administrative Code (F.A.C.), the petition must be filed (received) either by delivery at the office of the Resource Management Business Resource Specialist at District Headquarters, 9225 CR 49, Live Oak FL 32060 or by e-mail to tjm@srwmd.org, within twenty-one (21) days of newspaper publication of the notice of final agency action (for those persons to whom the District does not mail or email actual notice). A petition must comply with Sections 120.54(5)(b)4. and 120.569(2)(c), Florida Statues (F.S.), and Chapter 28106, F.A.C. The District will not accept a petition sent by facsimile (fax). Mediation pursuant to Section 120.573, F.S., is not available.

A petition for an administrative hearing is deemed filed upon receipt of the complete petition by the District Clerk at the District Headquarters in Live Oak, FL during the District’s regular business hours. The District’s regular business hours are 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., excluding weekends and District holidays. Petitions received by the District Clerk after the District’s regular business hours shall be deemed filed as of 8 a.m. on the next regular District business day.

The right to an administrative hearing and the relevant procedures to be followed are governed by Chapter 120, Florida Statues, Chapter 28-106, Florida Administrative Code, and Rule 40B-1.1010, Florida Administrative Code. Because the administrative hearing process is designed to formulate final agency action, the filing of a petition means the District’s final action may be different from the position taken by it in this notice. Failure to file a petition for an administrative hearing within the requisite time frame shall constitute a waiver of the right to an administrative hearing. (Rule 28-106.111, F.A.C.).

If you wish to do so, you may request the Notice of Rights for this permit by contacting the Business Resource Specialist in the Division of Resource Management (RM), 9225 CR 49, Live Oak, FL 32060, or by phone at 386.362.1001.

Publish August 22, 2019

________________

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER

MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE OF

APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on March 18, 2019:

7-Springs Water, 101 Ginnie Springs Rd, High Springs, FL 32643, has submitted an application to renew Water Use Permit number 2-041-218202-3, authorizing a maximum average daily use of 1.1520 million gallons of groundwater use. This project is located in Township 7S, Range 16E, Section 34 and Township 8S, Range 16E, Section 2 in Gilchrist County.

Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 PM within 14 days from the date of publication.

No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report.

Pub. August 22, 2019

________________

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER

MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE OF

APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on August 2, 2019:

Edna Mae Bruce, 5580 NE Avenue, High Springs, FL 32643, has submitted an application to renew Water Use Permit number 2-041-220521-3, authorizing a maximum average daily use of 0.2742 million gallons of groundwater use in 1-in-10 year drought conditions. This project is located in Township 8S, Range 16E, Section 4 and Township 7S, Range 16E, Section 33 in Gilchrist County.

Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 PM within 14 days from the date of publication.

No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report.

Pub. August 22, 2019

______________