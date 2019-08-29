August 29, 2019 Obituaries

Share !



Delathia Cox

Delathia Cox, 71, of Ft. White passed away August 24th.

Mr. Cox was born March 29, 1948 to the late Wilbur and Dora Cox in Newberry, but had spent most of his life in the Ft. White area. He was of the Baptist Faith and was a Veteran of the United States Air Force. In his spare time, Mr. Cox enjoyed watching college football and softball, hunting and fishing.

Mr. Cox is survived by Michelle Cox Boyette of Gainesville; his brothers, Marvin Cox of Bronson, Sidney Cox of Ft. White and Glenn Cox of High Springs; a sister Linda Queen of Davenport and other extended family members.

A memorial service will be held in honor of Mr. Cox at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 31st at the Ft. White United Methodist Church with Rev. Mike Brechern officiating.

Arrangements have been placed under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_______________

Miss Georgia Rose Hurst

Miss Georgia Rose Hurst was born and went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 24th. She was the precious daughter of Matthew M. and Lacie Crawford Hurst of Bell.

Georgia is survived by her parents; her maternal grandmother, Janice Crawford of Chiefland; her paternal grandparents, Michael and Debbie Hurst of Bell; her aunt, Katelyn Crawford of CO and her uncle, Mark (Amanda) Hurst of Trenton.

A graveside service for Georgia will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 31st at Townsend Cemetery with Pastor Jimmy Fletcher officiating.

Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton.

_______________

Robert “Robbie” Alan Morrison

Robert “Robbie” Alan Morrison, 59, of Trenton, peacefully went to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 24th. He was born on September 16, 1959 in Beckley, VA.

Robbie married Janie Butler in 1983. They were married for 36 years and they have two sons, Joseph and Jesse.

Robbie enjoyed fishing, hunting and helping others. He loved the Lord and was a faithful member of Jonesville Baptist Church. He will be remembered for donating his time cooking at numerous events across the tri-county area. He was involved in several ministries at Jonesville Baptist Church. He was always willing to lend a hand and he never met a stranger.

He was preceeded in death by his father, Jackson Morrison.

He is survived by his wife Janie; sons, Joseph (Lindsey) and Jesse (Taylor); grandchildren, Jordyn, Josiah, Jentson, Kaylin, Blakeley; others he loved as grandchildren, Isaiah, Xavier and Hailey; mother, Juanita Morrison; two brothers, three sisters, and a multitude of nephews, nieces, great nephews and great nieces.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday August 31st at Jonesville Baptist Church. The family will receive friends on Friday evening from 5pm-7pm at Milam Funeral Home in Newberry. Interment will be at Jonesville Baptist Cemetery.

Arrangements are in the care of Milam Funeral and Cremation Services, Newberry, www.milamfh.com.

_______________

Tony R. Slaughter

Tony R. Slaughter, 80, of Live Oak, passed away on Thursday, August 22nd at Suwannee Valley Care Center in Lake City.

Tony was born on June 13, 1939 to J.D. and Iola Downing Slaughter in Waverly, FL and had been a resident of Live Oak since moving from Lake Wales four years ago.

Mr. Slaughter was retired from Lakeland Thom McAn Shoe Store as Manager and salesman. He was a volunteer firefighter for Waverly for many years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and while his children were growing up he was a baseball coach for several years. He was of the Baptist faith.

He is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his daughters, Tammy (Sammy) Starling of Live Oak and Brandy Slaughter of Foulton; his sons, Charles (Lisa Lee) Slaughter of Trenton, Timothy Slaughter of Chiefland and William Slaughter of Lake Wales; his sister, Barbara Jean (Pete) Waters of Auburndale; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

The family received friends at Watson Funeral Home on Friday, August 23rd from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. A Graveside Service for Mr. Slaughter was held on Saturday, August 24th at 11:00 a.m. at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Rick Lawrence officiating.

Arrangements were under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton.For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.