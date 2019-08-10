August 8, 2019 Legals

Share !



NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT MARK H. FINK, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 19-0016-TD

Certificate Number: 499.0000

Year of Issuance: 2016

Description of property:

LOTS 17 & 18 WOODLAND ACRES OF AN UNREC PLAT OF HARVEY JARVIS 95/50 136/164 136/166 UTIL EASEMENT 136/633 175/99 178/192 219/155 237/159 2005/7700 2008/131 2008/132

Assessed to: SPIRIT DON C

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 20th day of August, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub July 25, August 1, 8, 15, 2019

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT, FL TAX CERT FUND I, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 19-0015-TD

Certificate Number: 880.0000

Year of Issuance: 2017

Description of property:

LOT 203 UNIT 1 WAC CAMPSITES OR 46 PG 463 88/310 96/350 125/60 EASEMENT 128/616 132/08 140/391 172/122 182/326 183/370

Assessed to: ANNICE B MOORE

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 20th day of August, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub July 25, August 1, 8, 15, 2019

__________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA CIVIL DIVISION

Case No.: 19000036CAAXMX

REVERSE MORTGAGE SOLUTIONS, INC.

Plaintiff,

vs.

UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF CATHERINE GLEASON, ET AL.,

Defendants.

_________________________/

NOTICE OF ACTION

TO: UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF CATHERINE GLEASON

Last Known Address: 2700 NORTH EAST 80TH AVENUE, HIGH SPRINGS, FL 32643, Current Residence Unknown

FRED WEBBER

Last Known Address: 2700 NORTH EAST 80TH AVENUE, HIGH SPRINGS, FL 32643, Current Residence Unknown

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Foreclosure of Mortgage on the following described property:

LOT ONE IN CAIN MILL WOODS SUBDIVISION, FIRST ADDITION, RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 2, PAGE 62, GILCHRIST COUNTY PUBLIC RECORDS, ALL IN SECTIONS 23 AND 24, TOWNSHIP 8 SOUTH, RANGE 16 EAST.

has been filed against you, and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it, on Choice Legal Group, P.A. Attorney for Plaintiff, whose address is P.O. BOX 9908, FT. LAUDERDALE, FL 33310-0908 on or before September 6, 2019, a date at least thirty (30) days after the first publication of this Notice in the (Please publish in THE GILCHRIST COUNTY JOURNAL) and file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.

If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in a proceeding, you are entitled to be provided with certain assistance at no cost to you. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Alachua Çounty Family and Civil Justice Center, 201 East University Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32601 (352) 337-6237 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 1-800-955-8770 via Florida Relay Service.

WITNESS my hand and the seal of this Court this 25th day of July, 2019.

TODD NEWTON

As Clerk of the Court

By: S. King

As Deputy Clerk

Pub. August 1 and 8, 2019.

______________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 18000047CAAXMX

U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE UNDER THE POOLING AND SERVICING AGREEMENT DATED AS OF OCTOBER 1, 2004, 2004-CB7 TRUST, C-BASS MORTGAGE LOAN ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2004-CB7,

Plaintiff,

vs.

JAY KEVIN SPEARMAN A/K/A JAY K. SPEARMAN A/K/A JAY KEVIN SPEARMEN; CAROLYN SPEARMAN A/K/A CAROLYN J. SPEARMAN A/K/A CAROLYN JEAN COX; et al;

Defendant(s).

_________________________/

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sale will be made pursuant to an Order or Final Judgement. Final Judgement was awarded on July 2, 2019 in Civil Case No. 18000047CAAXMX, of the Circuit Court of the EIGHTH Judicial Circuit in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, wherein, U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE UNDER THE POOLING AND SERVICING AGREEMENT DATED AS OF OCTOBER 1, 2004, 2004-CB7 TRUST, C-BASS MORTGAGE LOAN ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2004-CB7 is the Plaintiff, and JAY KEVIN SPEARMAN A/K/A JAY K. SPEARMAN A/K/A JAY KEVIN SPEARMEN; CAROLYN SPEARMAN A/K/A CAROLYN J. SPEARMAN A/K/A CAROLYN JEAN COX; are Defendants.

The Clerk of the Court, Todd Newton will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 112 South Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693, on August 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM EST the following described REAL property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOTS 9, 12, 13 & 16, BLOCK 14, SUWANNEE RIVER SUBDIVISION, AS PER ORIGINAL PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 1, PAGE 1, IN THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

TOGETHER WITH A 1998 SPEA DOUBLEWIDE MOBILE HOME ID# OW60624A TITLE #75752691 AND MOBILE HOME ID #OW60624B TITLE #75752692

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.

WITNESS my hand and the seal of the Court on July 25, 2019.

Todd Newton

CLERK OF THE COURT

By: S. King

Deputy Clerk

ALDRIDGE / PITE, LLP

Attorneyfor Plaintiff

1615 South Congress Avenue

Suite 200

Delray Beach, FL 33445

Telephone: (844) 470-8804

Fax: (561) 392-6965

Primary E Mail: ServiceMail@aldridgepite.com

AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Alachua Çounty Courthouse, 201 East University Ave., Gainesville, FL 32601 at (352) 337-6237 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, please call 711.

Pub. August 1 and 8, 2019.

______________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

IN RE: ESTATE OF

HARVEY JOE SLAYTON, SR., also known as Harvey Joe Slayton, Deceased.

PROBATE DIVISION

File Number:_21-2019-CP-27_

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

(Summary Administration)

TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:

You are hereby notified that an Order Of Summary Administration has been entered in the estate of HARVEY JOE SLAYTON, SR., also known as Harvey Joe Slayton, deceased, File Number 21-2019-CP-27, by the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P. O. Box 37, Trenton, Florida 32693; that the decedent’s date of death was February 14, 2018; that the total value of the estate which consisted of Personal Property only, is $16,500.00, and that the name and address of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are:

Name

Estate of Shirley P. Slayton Address

c/o Glenda S. Joyce, Successor Personal Representative

6701 SW 50th Avenue

Trenton, Florida 32693

Name

Glenda S. Joyce, Successor Trustee

Slayton Family Revocable Trust

Address

6701 SW 50th Avenue

Trenton, Florida 32693

ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:

All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order Of Summary Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE.

ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this Notice is August 1, 2019.

Attorney for Person Giving Notice:

David Miller Lang, Jr. Florida Bar No. 0023541

204 Southeast First Street

Post Office Box 51

Trenton, Florida 32693

dlangxxj@bellsouth.net

(352) 463-7800

Person Giving Notice:

Glenda S. Joyce, Petitioner

6701 SW 50th Avenue

Trenton, Florida 32693

Pub. August 1 and 8, 2019.

______________________

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE OF APPLICATION

Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on July 29, 2019:

Anital Riels, 23343 NW CR 236, High Springs, FL 32643, has submitted an application for an Environmental Resource Permit (ERP); application number ERP-041-204285-3. The project is located in Gilchrist County, Section: 16, Township: 10 South, Range: 15 East, which includes a total project area of 3.65 acres and a total impervious surface area of 1.16 acres.

Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 PM within 14 days from the date of publication.

No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report.

Pub AUGUST 8, 2019

_______________________

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF TRENTON

REGULAR COMMISSION MEETING

The City of Trenton Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing on Monday, August 12, 2019, at 5:30 pm, in the Trenton Community Center located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Items included on the agenda are as follows:

A. Call to Order

B. Adoption of Agenda

C. Unscheduled Guests

D. Consent Items

1. Minutes – Regular Commission Meeting, July 22, 2019

2. June Financial and Expenditure Reports

E. Staff Reports

1. Public Safety Department

2. Public Works Department

F. Discussion Items

1. FY 2019-2020 Budget Workshop

G. Action Items

1. Resolution 2019-08 – DEP/SRWMD Reduced Permit Fees

2. Ordinance 2019-02 – Gas Pump Safety Measures

3. Proposed Purchase of Brush Truck

4. Proposed Purchase of 500 N. Main Street

H. City Attorney Report

I. City Manager Report

J. Board Member Requests

K. Public Comments

L. Adjourn

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact 352-463-4000 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service 800-955-8771.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at this meeting, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Lyle Wilkerson

City Manager

PUBLISH: August 8, 2019

____________________

NOTICE OF FINAL AGENCY

ACTION TAKEN BY THE

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER

MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

Notice is hereby given that the Suwannee River Water Management District has issued Water Use Permit Number 233928-1 authorizing the withdrawl of 0.0675 million gallons per day of groundwater for agricultural use in 1-in-10 year drought conditions to Sanders Cannon. The project is located in Section 26, Township 8S, Range 14E, Gilchrist County. Files pertaining to the project referred above is available for inspection at https://permitting.sjrwmd.com/srepermitting/jsp/start.jsp.

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

A person whose substantial interests are or may be affected has the right to request an administrative hearing by filing a written petition with the Suwannee River Water Management District (District). Pursuant to Chapter 28-106 and Rule 40B-1.1010, Florida Administrative Code (F.A.C.), the petition must be filed (received) either by delivery at the office of the Resource Management Business Resource Specialist at District Headquarters, 9225 CR 49, Live Oak FL 32060 or by e-mail to tjm@srwmd.org, within twenty-one (21) days of newspaper publication of the notice of final agency action (for those persons to whom the District does not mail or email actual notice). A petition must comply with Sections 120.54(5)(b)4. and 120.569(2)(c), Florida Statues (F.S.), and Chapter 28106, F.A.C. The District will not accept a petition sent by facsimile (fax). Mediation pursuant to Section 120.573, F.S., is not available.

A petition for an administrative hearing is deemed filed upon receipt of the complete petition by the District Clerk at the District Headquarters in Live Oak, FL during the District’s regular business hours. The District’s regular business hours are 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., excluding weekends and District holidays. Petitions received by the District Clerk after the District’s regular business hours shall be deemed filed as of 8 a.m. on the next regular District business day.

The right to an administrative hearing and the relevant procedures to be followed are governed by Chapter 120, Florida Statues, Chapter 28-106, Florida Administrative Code, and Rule 40B-1.1010, Florida Administrative Code. Because the administrative hearing process is designed to formulate final agency action, the filing of a petition means the District’s final action may be different from the position taken by it in this notice. Failure to file a petition for an administrative hearing within the requisite time frame shall constitute a waiver of the right to an administrative hearing. (Rule 28-106.111, F.A.C.).

If you wish to do so, you may request the Notice of Rights for this permit by contacting the Business Resource Specialist in the Division of Resource Management (RM), 9225 CR 49, Live Oak, FL 32060, or by phone at 386.362.1001.

Publish August 8, 2019

________________

NOTICE OF FINAL AGENCY

ACTION TAKEN BY THE

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER

MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

Notice is hereby given that the Suwannee River Water Management District has issued Water Use Permit Number 233927-1 authorizing the withdrawl of 0.0626 million gallons per day of groundwater for agricultural use in 1-in-10 year drought conditions to Nutty Buddies, LLC. The project is located in Section 3, Township 10S, Range 14E, Gilchrist County. Files pertaining to the project referred above is available for inspection at https://permitting.sjrwmd.com/srepermitting/jsp/start.jsp.

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

A person whose substantial interests are or may be affected has the right to request an administrative hearing by filing a written petition with the Suwannee River Water Management District (District). Pursuant to Chapter 28-106 and Rule 40B-1.1010, Florida Administrative Code (F.A.C.), the petition must be filed (received) either by delivery at the office of the Resource Management Business Resource Specialist at District Headquarters, 9225 CR 49, Live Oak FL 32060 or by e-mail to tjm@srwmd.org, within twenty-one (21) days of newspaper publication of the notice of final agency action (for those persons to whom the District does not mail or email actual notice). A petition must comply with Sections 120.54(5)(b)4. and 120.569(2)(c), Florida Statues (F.S.), and Chapter 28106, F.A.C. The District will not accept a petition sent by facsimile (fax). Mediation pursuant to Section 120.573, F.S., is not available.

A petition for an administrative hearing is deemed filed upon receipt of the complete petition by the District Clerk at the District Headquarters in Live Oak, FL during the District’s regular business hours. The District’s regular business hours are 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., excluding weekends and District holidays. Petitions received by the District Clerk after the District’s regular business hours shall be deemed filed as of 8 a.m. on the next regular District business day.

The right to an administrative hearing and the relevant procedures to be followed are governed by Chapter 120, Florida Statues, Chapter 28-106, Florida Administrative Code, and Rule 40B-1.1010, Florida Administrative Code. Because the administrative hearing process is designed to formulate final agency action, the filing of a petition means the District’s final action may be different from the position taken by it in this notice. Failure to file a petition for an administrative hearing within the requisite time frame shall constitute a waiver of the right to an administrative hearing. (Rule 28-106.111, F.A.C.).

If you wish to do so, you may request the Notice of Rights for this permit by contacting the Business Resource Specialist in the Division of Resource Management (RM), 9225 CR 49, Live Oak, FL 32060, or by phone at 386.362.1001.

Publish August 8, 2019

________________

NOTICE OF FINAL AGENCY

ACTION TAKEN BY THE

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER

MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

Notice is hereby given that the Suwannee River Water Management District has issued Water Use Permit Number 233899-1 authorizing the withdrawl of 0.1056 million gallons per day of groundwater for agricultural use in 1-in-10 year drought conditions to Emily Sessions. The project is located in Section 23, Township 9S, Range 14E, Gilchrist County. Files pertaining to the project referred above is available for inspection at https://permitting.sjrwmd.com/srepermitting/jsp/start.jsp.

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

A person whose substantial interests are or may be affected has the right to request an administrative hearing by filing a written petition with the Suwannee River Water Management District (District). Pursuant to Chapter 28-106 and Rule 40B-1.1010, Florida Administrative Code (F.A.C.), the petition must be filed (received) either by delivery at the office of the Resource Management Business Resource Specialist at District Headquarters, 9225 CR 49, Live Oak FL 32060 or by e-mail to tjm@srwmd.org, within twenty-one (21) days of newspaper publication of the notice of final agency action (for those persons to whom the District does not mail or email actual notice). A petition must comply with Sections 120.54(5)(b)4. and 120.569(2)(c), Florida Statues (F.S.), and Chapter 28106, F.A.C. The District will not accept a petition sent by facsimile (fax). Mediation pursuant to Section 120.573, F.S., is not available.

A petition for an administrative hearing is deemed filed upon receipt of the complete petition by the District Clerk at the District Headquarters in Live Oak, FL during the District’s regular business hours. The District’s regular business hours are 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., excluding weekends and District holidays. Petitions received by the District Clerk after the District’s regular business hours shall be deemed filed as of 8 a.m. on the next regular District business day.

The right to an administrative hearing and the relevant procedures to be followed are governed by Chapter 120, Florida Statues, Chapter 28-106, Florida Administrative Code, and Rule 40B-1.1010, Florida Administrative Code. Because the administrative hearing process is designed to formulate final agency action, the filing of a petition means the District’s final action may be different from the position taken by it in this notice. Failure to file a petition for an administrative hearing within the requisite time frame shall constitute a waiver of the right to an administrative hearing. (Rule 28-106.111, F.A.C.).

If you wish to do so, you may request the Notice of Rights for this permit by contacting the Business Resource Specialist in the Division of Resource Management (RM), 9225 CR 49, Live Oak, FL 32060, or by phone at 386.362.1001.

Publish August 8, 2019

________________

NOTICE OF FINAL AGENCY

ACTION TAKEN BY THE

SUWANNEE RIVER WATER

MANAGEMENT DISTRICT

Notice is hereby given that the Suwannee River Water Management District has issued Water Use Permit Number 233799-1 authorizing the withdrawl of 0.1205 million gallons per day of groundwater for agricultural use in 1-in-10 year drought conditions to Janell Klesius. The project is located in Section 9, Township 9S, Range 14E, Gilchrist County. Files pertaining to the project referred above is available for inspection at https://permitting.sjrwmd.com/srepermitting/jsp/start.jsp.

NOTICE OF RIGHTS

A person whose substantial interests are or may be affected has the right to request an administrative hearing by filing a written petition with the Suwannee River Water Management District (District). Pursuant to Chapter 28-106 and Rule 40B-1.1010, Florida Administrative Code (F.A.C.), the petition must be filed (received) either by delivery at the office of the Resource Management Business Resource Specialist at District Headquarters, 9225 CR 49, Live Oak FL 32060 or by e-mail to tjm@srwmd.org, within twenty-one (21) days of newspaper publication of the notice of final agency action (for those persons to whom the District does not mail or email actual notice). A petition must comply with Sections 120.54(5)(b)4. and 120.569(2)(c), Florida Statues (F.S.), and Chapter 28106, F.A.C. The District will not accept a petition sent by facsimile (fax). Mediation pursuant to Section 120.573, F.S., is not available.

A petition for an administrative hearing is deemed filed upon receipt of the complete petition by the District Clerk at the District Headquarters in Live Oak, FL during the District’s regular business hours. The District’s regular business hours are 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., excluding weekends and District holidays. Petitions received by the District Clerk after the District’s regular business hours shall be deemed filed as of 8 a.m. on the next regular District business day.

The right to an administrative hearing and the relevant procedures to be followed are governed by Chapter 120, Florida Statues, Chapter 28-106, Florida Administrative Code, and Rule 40B-1.1010, Florida Administrative Code. Because the administrative hearing process is designed to formulate final agency action, the filing of a petition means the District’s final action may be different from the position taken by it in this notice. Failure to file a petition for an administrative hearing within the requisite time frame shall constitute a waiver of the right to an administrative hearing. (Rule 28-106.111, F.A.C.).

If you wish to do so, you may request the Notice of Rights for this permit by contacting the Business Resource Specialist in the Division of Resource Management (RM), 9225 CR 49, Live Oak, FL 32060, or by phone at 386.362.1001.

Publish August 8, 2019

________________

FAMILY COURT FOR THE

STATE OF DELAWARE

NOTICE OF FAMILY COURT ACTION

TO: Hannah A Bagony, Respondent(s) Petitioner, Nelson & Dawn Porto has filed a Guardianship petition against you in the Family Court of the State of Delaware for Sussex County on 8-5-2019. If you do not file an answer with the Family Court within 20 days after publication of this notice, exclusive of the date of publication, as required by statute, this action will be heard in Family Court without further notice. Petition#

IF YOU WISH TO BE REPRESENTED BY AN ATTORNEY IN THIS MATTER BUT CANNOT AFFORD ONE, YOU MAY BE ENTITLED TO HAVE THE COURT APPOINT AN ATTORNEY TO REPRESENT YOU FOR FREE. FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT THE CLERK OF THE COURT AT FAMILY COURT.

8-2-2019

Dawn Porto/s/

Note: If the respondent is a minor, the Notice of Family Court Action should read: To: The parent or guardian of respondent.

Pub AUGUST 8, 2019

_______________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA CIVIL DIVISION

Case No.: 18000069CAAXMX

JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,

Plaintiff,

vs.

KAREN DELANE KEELING A/K/A KAREN KEELING; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF KAREN DELANE KEELING A/K/A KAREN KEELING; GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA; UNKNOWN PERSON(S) IN POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY,

Defendant(s).

_________________________/

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgement of Foreclosure filed July 2, 2019 and entered in Case No. 18000069CAAXMX, of the Circuit Court of the 8th Judicial Circuit in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, wherein, JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION is Plaintiff and KAREN DELANE KEELING A/K/A KAREN KEELING; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF KAREN DELANE KEELING A/K/A KAREN KEELING; UNKNOWN PERSON(S) IN POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY; GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA; are Defendants. TODD NEWTON, the Clerk of the Circuit Court, will sell to the highest bidder for cash AT THE SOUTH DOOR OF THE COURTHOUSE, at 112 SOUTH MAIN STREET, TRENTON IN GILCHRIST County, FLORIDA 32693, AT 11:00 A.M. on September 16, 2019 the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

COMMENCE AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4 OF THE SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF SECTION 18, TOWNSHIP 10 SOUTH, RANGE 15 EAST, AND RUN NORTH ALONG THE EAST SIDE OF SAID SECTION LINE 900 FEET TO A POINT OF BEGINNING OF THE LANDS HEREIN NAMED; FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING, RUN WEST 210 FEET, NORTH 320 FEET, EAST 210 FEET AND SOUTH 320 FEET TO POINT OF BEGINNING. SAID PARCEL OF LAND BEING 210 FEET EAST AND WEST UPON STATE HIGHWAY NUMBER 14 (NOW STATE ROAD NO. 26) AND 320 FEET NORTH AND SOUTH. LESS AND EXCEPT EXISTING RIGHT OF WAY FOR STATE ROAD NO. 26. ALL LYING AND BEING IN GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before the Clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Date this 31 day of July, 2019.

Todd Newton

AS CLERK OF SAID COURT

By: S. King

This notice is provided pursuant to Administrative Order No.2.065.

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act , If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to provisions of certain assistance. Please contact the Court Administrator at 112 South Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693, Phone No. (800) 267-3182 within 2 working days of your receipt of this notice or pleading; if you are hearing impaired, call 1-800-955-8771 (TDD); if you are voice impaired, call 1-800-995-8770 (V) (Via Florida Relay Services).

Submitted by:

Kahane & Associates, P.A.

8201 Peters Road, Ste. 3000

Plantation, FL 33324

Telephone: (954) 382-3486

Telefacsimile: (954) 382-5380

Designated service email: notice@kahaneandassociates.com

File No.: 18-02118JPC

Pub. August 8 and 15, 2019.

______________________

NOTICE OF BUDGET

WORKSHOP

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, will hold a BUDGET WORKSHOP on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at 3:30 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following is a proposed agenda:

The purpose of this workshop is to discuss the FY 19/20 proposed budgets. The following subjects have been scheduled:

Mental Health

Health Department

Tax Collector

County Extension

Veterans Services

Solid Waste – Physical Environment

Road & Street Facilities

Fuel Depot

Medical Examiner

Soil & Water Conservation

Other Departments/Subjects(Issues)

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact (352)463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800)955-8771.”

PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decisions made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to insure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

TODD GRAY, CHAIRMAN

ATTEST:

TODD NEWTON, CLERK OF COURT

Pub AUGUST 8, 2019

_______________________

PUBLIC AUCTION

The following vehicles, 2002 Toyota Camry VIN# 4T1BF32K82V505394 and 2004 Ford Ranger VIN# 1FTYR10D04PB18158, will be sold at Public Auction on September 7, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. to satisfy a lien, Florida Statute 713.78. The auction will be held at 16720 NW Hwy. 19, Fanning Springs, FL 32693 by Fanning Springs Auto, (352) 463-0710.

Pub. August 8, 2019.

_____________

NOTICE OF SALE

Rainbow Title and Lien, Inc. will sell at Public Sale at Auction the following vehicle to satisfy lien pursuant to Chapter 713.78 of the Florida Statutes on August 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.

Auction will occur where vehicle is located; 2000 MERCURY, VIN #2MEFM75W9YX720977, Located at: 7100 SE SR 26, Trenton, FL 32693, Gilchrist.

Any person(s) claiming any interest(s) in the above vehicle should contact: Rainbow Title and Lien, Inc., (954) 920-6020.

All auctions are held with reserve. Some of the vehicles may have been released prior to auction.

LIC #AB-0001256

Pub AUGUST 8, 2019

_______________________