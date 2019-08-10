August 8, 2019 Legals

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT MARK H. FINK, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:
File #: 19-0016-TD
Certificate Number: 499.0000
Year of Issuance: 2016
Description of property:
LOTS 17 & 18 WOODLAND ACRES OF AN UNREC PLAT OF HARVEY JARVIS 95/50 136/164 136/166 UTIL EASEMENT 136/633 175/99 178/192 219/155 237/159 2005/7700 2008/131 2008/132
Assessed to: SPIRIT DON C
In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 20th day of August, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.
Todd Newton
Clerk of the Courts
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL
By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick
CINDY CHADWICK,
DEPUTY CLERK
Pub July 25, August 1, 8, 15, 2019
__________________
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT, FL TAX CERT FUND I, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:
File #: 19-0015-TD
Certificate Number: 880.0000
Year of Issuance: 2017
Description of property:
LOT 203 UNIT 1 WAC CAMPSITES OR 46 PG 463 88/310 96/350 125/60 EASEMENT 128/616 132/08 140/391 172/122 182/326 183/370
Assessed to: ANNICE B MOORE
In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida
Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 20th day of August, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.
Todd Newton
Clerk of the Courts
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL
By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick
CINDY CHADWICK,
DEPUTY CLERK
Pub July 25, August 1, 8, 15, 2019
__________________
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA CIVIL DIVISION
Case No.: 19000036CAAXMX
REVERSE MORTGAGE SOLUTIONS, INC.
Plaintiff,
vs.
UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF CATHERINE GLEASON, ET AL.,
Defendants.
_________________________/
NOTICE OF ACTION
TO: UNKNOWN HEIRS, BENEFICIARIES, DEVISEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, AND ALL OTHERS WHO MAY CLAIM AN INTEREST IN THE ESTATE OF CATHERINE GLEASON
Last Known Address: 2700 NORTH EAST 80TH AVENUE, HIGH SPRINGS, FL 32643, Current Residence Unknown
FRED WEBBER
Last Known Address: 2700 NORTH EAST 80TH AVENUE, HIGH SPRINGS, FL 32643, Current Residence Unknown
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for Foreclosure of Mortgage on the following described property:
LOT ONE IN CAIN MILL WOODS SUBDIVISION, FIRST ADDITION, RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 2, PAGE 62, GILCHRIST COUNTY PUBLIC RECORDS, ALL IN SECTIONS 23 AND 24, TOWNSHIP 8 SOUTH, RANGE 16 EAST.
has been filed against you, and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it, on Choice Legal Group, P.A. Attorney for Plaintiff, whose address is P.O. BOX 9908, FT. LAUDERDALE, FL 33310-0908 on or before September 6, 2019, a date at least thirty (30) days after the first publication of this Notice in the (Please publish in THE GILCHRIST COUNTY JOURNAL) and file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.
If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in a proceeding, you are entitled to be provided with certain assistance at no cost to you. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Alachua Çounty Family and Civil Justice Center, 201 East University Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32601 (352) 337-6237 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 1-800-955-8770 via Florida Relay Service.
WITNESS my hand and the seal of this Court this 25th day of July, 2019.
TODD NEWTON
As Clerk of the Court
By: S. King
As Deputy Clerk
Pub. August 1 and 8, 2019.
______________________
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA
Case No.: 18000047CAAXMX
U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE UNDER THE POOLING AND SERVICING AGREEMENT DATED AS OF OCTOBER 1, 2004, 2004-CB7 TRUST, C-BASS MORTGAGE LOAN ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2004-CB7,
Plaintiff,
vs.
JAY KEVIN SPEARMAN A/K/A JAY K. SPEARMAN A/K/A JAY KEVIN SPEARMEN; CAROLYN SPEARMAN A/K/A CAROLYN J. SPEARMAN A/K/A CAROLYN JEAN COX; et al;
Defendant(s).
_________________________/
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sale will be made pursuant to an Order or Final Judgement. Final Judgement was awarded on July 2, 2019 in Civil Case No. 18000047CAAXMX, of the Circuit Court of the EIGHTH Judicial Circuit in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, wherein, U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE UNDER THE POOLING AND SERVICING AGREEMENT DATED AS OF OCTOBER 1, 2004, 2004-CB7 TRUST, C-BASS MORTGAGE LOAN ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2004-CB7 is the Plaintiff, and JAY KEVIN SPEARMAN A/K/A JAY K. SPEARMAN A/K/A JAY KEVIN SPEARMEN; CAROLYN SPEARMAN A/K/A CAROLYN J. SPEARMAN A/K/A CAROLYN JEAN COX; are Defendants.
The Clerk of the Court, Todd Newton will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 112 South Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693, on August 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM EST the following described REAL property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
LOTS 9, 12, 13 & 16, BLOCK 14, SUWANNEE RIVER SUBDIVISION, AS PER ORIGINAL PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 1, PAGE 1, IN THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.
TOGETHER WITH A 1998 SPEA DOUBLEWIDE MOBILE HOME ID# OW60624A TITLE #75752691 AND MOBILE HOME ID #OW60624B TITLE #75752692
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim within 60 days after the sale.
WITNESS my hand and the seal of the Court on July 25, 2019.
Todd Newton
CLERK OF THE COURT
By: S. King
Deputy Clerk
ALDRIDGE / PITE, LLP
Attorneyfor Plaintiff
1615 South Congress Avenue
Suite 200
Delray Beach, FL 33445
Telephone: (844) 470-8804
Fax: (561) 392-6965
Primary E Mail: ServiceMail@aldridgepite.com
AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT: If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator, Alachua Çounty Courthouse, 201 East University Ave., Gainesville, FL 32601 at (352) 337-6237 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days; if you are hearing or voice impaired, please call 711.
Pub. August 1 and 8, 2019.
______________________
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA
IN RE: ESTATE OF
HARVEY JOE SLAYTON, SR., also known as Harvey Joe Slayton, Deceased.
PROBATE DIVISION
File Number:_21-2019-CP-27_
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(Summary Administration)
TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:
You are hereby notified that an Order Of Summary Administration has been entered in the estate of HARVEY JOE SLAYTON, SR., also known as Harvey Joe Slayton, deceased, File Number 21-2019-CP-27, by the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is P. O. Box 37, Trenton, Florida 32693; that the decedent’s date of death was February 14, 2018; that the total value of the estate which consisted of Personal Property only, is $16,500.00, and that the name and address of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are:
Name
Estate of Shirley P. Slayton Address
c/o Glenda S. Joyce, Successor Personal Representative
6701 SW 50th Avenue
Trenton, Florida 32693
Name
Glenda S. Joyce, Successor Trustee
Slayton Family Revocable Trust
Address
6701 SW 50th Avenue
Trenton, Florida 32693
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:
All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order Of Summary Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE.
ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.
NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is August 1, 2019.
Attorney for Person Giving Notice:
David Miller Lang, Jr. Florida Bar No. 0023541
204 Southeast First Street
Post Office Box 51
Trenton, Florida 32693
dlangxxj@bellsouth.net
(352) 463-7800
Person Giving Notice:
Glenda S. Joyce, Petitioner
6701 SW 50th Avenue
Trenton, Florida 32693
Pub. August 1 and 8, 2019.
______________________
SUWANNEE RIVER WATER MANAGEMENT DISTRICT
PUBLIC NOTICE OF APPLICATION
Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Chapter 373, Florida Statutes, the following application for permit was received on July 29, 2019:
Anital Riels, 23343 NW CR 236, High Springs, FL 32643, has submitted an application for an Environmental Resource Permit (ERP); application number ERP-041-204285-3. The project is located in Gilchrist County, Section: 16, Township: 10 South, Range: 15 East, which includes a total project area of 3.65 acres and a total impervious surface area of 1.16 acres.
Interested persons may comment upon the application or submit a written request for a staff report containing proposed agency action regarding the application by writing to the Suwannee River Water Management District, Attn: Resource Management, 9225 C.R. 49, Live Oak, Florida 32060. Such comments or requests must be received by 5:00 PM within 14 days from the date of publication.
No further public notice will be provided regarding this application. A copy of the staff report must be requested in order to remain advised of further proceedings. Substantially affected persons are entitled to request an administrative hearing, pursuant to Title 28, Florida Administrative Code, regarding the proposed agency action by submitting a written request after reviewing the staff report.
Pub AUGUST 8, 2019
_______________________
PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF TRENTON
REGULAR COMMISSION MEETING
The City of Trenton Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing on Monday, August 12, 2019, at 5:30 pm, in the Trenton Community Center located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Items included on the agenda are as follows:
A. Call to Order
B. Adoption of Agenda
C. Unscheduled Guests
D. Consent Items
1. Minutes – Regular Commission Meeting, July 22, 2019
2. June Financial and Expenditure Reports
E. Staff Reports
1. Public Safety Department
2. Public Works Department
F. Discussion Items
1. FY 2019-2020 Budget Workshop
G. Action Items
1. Resolution 2019-08 – DEP/SRWMD Reduced Permit Fees
2. Ordinance 2019-02 – Gas Pump Safety Measures
3. Proposed Purchase of Brush Truck
4. Proposed Purchase of 500 N. Main Street
H. City Attorney Report
I. City Manager Report
J. Board Member Requests
K. Public Comments
L. Adjourn
Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact 352-463-4000 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service 800-955-8771.
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at this meeting, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.
Lyle Wilkerson
City Manager
PUBLISH: August 8, 2019
____________________
NOTICE OF FINAL AGENCY
ACTION TAKEN BY THE
SUWANNEE RIVER WATER
MANAGEMENT DISTRICT
Notice is hereby given that the Suwannee River Water Management District has issued Water Use Permit Number 233928-1 authorizing the withdrawl of 0.0675 million gallons per day of groundwater for agricultural use in 1-in-10 year drought conditions to Sanders Cannon. The project is located in Section 26, Township 8S, Range 14E, Gilchrist County. Files pertaining to the project referred above is available for inspection at https://permitting.sjrwmd.com/srepermitting/jsp/start.jsp.
NOTICE OF RIGHTS
A person whose substantial interests are or may be affected has the right to request an administrative hearing by filing a written petition with the Suwannee River Water Management District (District). Pursuant to Chapter 28-106 and Rule 40B-1.1010, Florida Administrative Code (F.A.C.), the petition must be filed (received) either by delivery at the office of the Resource Management Business Resource Specialist at District Headquarters, 9225 CR 49, Live Oak FL 32060 or by e-mail to tjm@srwmd.org, within twenty-one (21) days of newspaper publication of the notice of final agency action (for those persons to whom the District does not mail or email actual notice). A petition must comply with Sections 120.54(5)(b)4. and 120.569(2)(c), Florida Statues (F.S.), and Chapter 28106, F.A.C. The District will not accept a petition sent by facsimile (fax). Mediation pursuant to Section 120.573, F.S., is not available.
A petition for an administrative hearing is deemed filed upon receipt of the complete petition by the District Clerk at the District Headquarters in Live Oak, FL during the District’s regular business hours. The District’s regular business hours are 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., excluding weekends and District holidays. Petitions received by the District Clerk after the District’s regular business hours shall be deemed filed as of 8 a.m. on the next regular District business day.
The right to an administrative hearing and the relevant procedures to be followed are governed by Chapter 120, Florida Statues, Chapter 28-106, Florida Administrative Code, and Rule 40B-1.1010, Florida Administrative Code. Because the administrative hearing process is designed to formulate final agency action, the filing of a petition means the District’s final action may be different from the position taken by it in this notice. Failure to file a petition for an administrative hearing within the requisite time frame shall constitute a waiver of the right to an administrative hearing. (Rule 28-106.111, F.A.C.).
If you wish to do so, you may request the Notice of Rights for this permit by contacting the Business Resource Specialist in the Division of Resource Management (RM), 9225 CR 49, Live Oak, FL 32060, or by phone at 386.362.1001.
Publish August 8, 2019
________________
NOTICE OF FINAL AGENCY
ACTION TAKEN BY THE
SUWANNEE RIVER WATER
MANAGEMENT DISTRICT
Notice is hereby given that the Suwannee River Water Management District has issued Water Use Permit Number 233927-1 authorizing the withdrawl of 0.0626 million gallons per day of groundwater for agricultural use in 1-in-10 year drought conditions to Nutty Buddies, LLC. The project is located in Section 3, Township 10S, Range 14E, Gilchrist County. Files pertaining to the project referred above is available for inspection at https://permitting.sjrwmd.com/srepermitting/jsp/start.jsp.
NOTICE OF RIGHTS
A person whose substantial interests are or may be affected has the right to request an administrative hearing by filing a written petition with the Suwannee River Water Management District (District). Pursuant to Chapter 28-106 and Rule 40B-1.1010, Florida Administrative Code (F.A.C.), the petition must be filed (received) either by delivery at the office of the Resource Management Business Resource Specialist at District Headquarters, 9225 CR 49, Live Oak FL 32060 or by e-mail to tjm@srwmd.org, within twenty-one (21) days of newspaper publication of the notice of final agency action (for those persons to whom the District does not mail or email actual notice). A petition must comply with Sections 120.54(5)(b)4. and 120.569(2)(c), Florida Statues (F.S.), and Chapter 28106, F.A.C. The District will not accept a petition sent by facsimile (fax). Mediation pursuant to Section 120.573, F.S., is not available.
A petition for an administrative hearing is deemed filed upon receipt of the complete petition by the District Clerk at the District Headquarters in Live Oak, FL during the District’s regular business hours. The District’s regular business hours are 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., excluding weekends and District holidays. Petitions received by the District Clerk after the District’s regular business hours shall be deemed filed as of 8 a.m. on the next regular District business day.
The right to an administrative hearing and the relevant procedures to be followed are governed by Chapter 120, Florida Statues, Chapter 28-106, Florida Administrative Code, and Rule 40B-1.1010, Florida Administrative Code. Because the administrative hearing process is designed to formulate final agency action, the filing of a petition means the District’s final action may be different from the position taken by it in this notice. Failure to file a petition for an administrative hearing within the requisite time frame shall constitute a waiver of the right to an administrative hearing. (Rule 28-106.111, F.A.C.).
If you wish to do so, you may request the Notice of Rights for this permit by contacting the Business Resource Specialist in the Division of Resource Management (RM), 9225 CR 49, Live Oak, FL 32060, or by phone at 386.362.1001.
Publish August 8, 2019
________________
NOTICE OF FINAL AGENCY
ACTION TAKEN BY THE
SUWANNEE RIVER WATER
MANAGEMENT DISTRICT
Notice is hereby given that the Suwannee River Water Management District has issued Water Use Permit Number 233899-1 authorizing the withdrawl of 0.1056 million gallons per day of groundwater for agricultural use in 1-in-10 year drought conditions to Emily Sessions. The project is located in Section 23, Township 9S, Range 14E, Gilchrist County. Files pertaining to the project referred above is available for inspection at https://permitting.sjrwmd.com/srepermitting/jsp/start.jsp.
NOTICE OF RIGHTS
A person whose substantial interests are or may be affected has the right to request an administrative hearing by filing a written petition with the Suwannee River Water Management District (District). Pursuant to Chapter 28-106 and Rule 40B-1.1010, Florida Administrative Code (F.A.C.), the petition must be filed (received) either by delivery at the office of the Resource Management Business Resource Specialist at District Headquarters, 9225 CR 49, Live Oak FL 32060 or by e-mail to tjm@srwmd.org, within twenty-one (21) days of newspaper publication of the notice of final agency action (for those persons to whom the District does not mail or email actual notice). A petition must comply with Sections 120.54(5)(b)4. and 120.569(2)(c), Florida Statues (F.S.), and Chapter 28106, F.A.C. The District will not accept a petition sent by facsimile (fax). Mediation pursuant to Section 120.573, F.S., is not available.
A petition for an administrative hearing is deemed filed upon receipt of the complete petition by the District Clerk at the District Headquarters in Live Oak, FL during the District’s regular business hours. The District’s regular business hours are 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., excluding weekends and District holidays. Petitions received by the District Clerk after the District’s regular business hours shall be deemed filed as of 8 a.m. on the next regular District business day.
The right to an administrative hearing and the relevant procedures to be followed are governed by Chapter 120, Florida Statues, Chapter 28-106, Florida Administrative Code, and Rule 40B-1.1010, Florida Administrative Code. Because the administrative hearing process is designed to formulate final agency action, the filing of a petition means the District’s final action may be different from the position taken by it in this notice. Failure to file a petition for an administrative hearing within the requisite time frame shall constitute a waiver of the right to an administrative hearing. (Rule 28-106.111, F.A.C.).
If you wish to do so, you may request the Notice of Rights for this permit by contacting the Business Resource Specialist in the Division of Resource Management (RM), 9225 CR 49, Live Oak, FL 32060, or by phone at 386.362.1001.
Publish August 8, 2019
________________
NOTICE OF FINAL AGENCY
ACTION TAKEN BY THE
SUWANNEE RIVER WATER
MANAGEMENT DISTRICT
Notice is hereby given that the Suwannee River Water Management District has issued Water Use Permit Number 233799-1 authorizing the withdrawl of 0.1205 million gallons per day of groundwater for agricultural use in 1-in-10 year drought conditions to Janell Klesius. The project is located in Section 9, Township 9S, Range 14E, Gilchrist County. Files pertaining to the project referred above is available for inspection at https://permitting.sjrwmd.com/srepermitting/jsp/start.jsp.
NOTICE OF RIGHTS
A person whose substantial interests are or may be affected has the right to request an administrative hearing by filing a written petition with the Suwannee River Water Management District (District). Pursuant to Chapter 28-106 and Rule 40B-1.1010, Florida Administrative Code (F.A.C.), the petition must be filed (received) either by delivery at the office of the Resource Management Business Resource Specialist at District Headquarters, 9225 CR 49, Live Oak FL 32060 or by e-mail to tjm@srwmd.org, within twenty-one (21) days of newspaper publication of the notice of final agency action (for those persons to whom the District does not mail or email actual notice). A petition must comply with Sections 120.54(5)(b)4. and 120.569(2)(c), Florida Statues (F.S.), and Chapter 28106, F.A.C. The District will not accept a petition sent by facsimile (fax). Mediation pursuant to Section 120.573, F.S., is not available.
A petition for an administrative hearing is deemed filed upon receipt of the complete petition by the District Clerk at the District Headquarters in Live Oak, FL during the District’s regular business hours. The District’s regular business hours are 8 a.m. - 5 p.m., excluding weekends and District holidays. Petitions received by the District Clerk after the District’s regular business hours shall be deemed filed as of 8 a.m. on the next regular District business day.
The right to an administrative hearing and the relevant procedures to be followed are governed by Chapter 120, Florida Statues, Chapter 28-106, Florida Administrative Code, and Rule 40B-1.1010, Florida Administrative Code. Because the administrative hearing process is designed to formulate final agency action, the filing of a petition means the District’s final action may be different from the position taken by it in this notice. Failure to file a petition for an administrative hearing within the requisite time frame shall constitute a waiver of the right to an administrative hearing. (Rule 28-106.111, F.A.C.).
If you wish to do so, you may request the Notice of Rights for this permit by contacting the Business Resource Specialist in the Division of Resource Management (RM), 9225 CR 49, Live Oak, FL 32060, or by phone at 386.362.1001.
Publish August 8, 2019
________________
FAMILY COURT FOR THE
STATE OF DELAWARE
NOTICE OF FAMILY COURT ACTION
TO: Hannah A Bagony, Respondent(s) Petitioner, Nelson & Dawn Porto has filed a Guardianship petition against you in the Family Court of the State of Delaware for Sussex County on 8-5-2019. If you do not file an answer with the Family Court within 20 days after publication of this notice, exclusive of the date of publication, as required by statute, this action will be heard in Family Court without further notice. Petition#
IF YOU WISH TO BE REPRESENTED BY AN ATTORNEY IN THIS MATTER BUT CANNOT AFFORD ONE, YOU MAY BE ENTITLED TO HAVE THE COURT APPOINT AN ATTORNEY TO REPRESENT YOU FOR FREE. FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT THE CLERK OF THE COURT AT FAMILY COURT.
8-2-2019
Dawn Porto/s/
Note: If the respondent is a minor, the Notice of Family Court Action should read: To: The parent or guardian of respondent.
Pub AUGUST 8, 2019
_______________________
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA CIVIL DIVISION
Case No.: 18000069CAAXMX
JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION,
Plaintiff,
vs.
KAREN DELANE KEELING A/K/A KAREN KEELING; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF KAREN DELANE KEELING A/K/A KAREN KEELING; GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA; UNKNOWN PERSON(S) IN POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY,
Defendant(s).
_________________________/
NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to a Final Judgement of Foreclosure filed July 2, 2019 and entered in Case No. 18000069CAAXMX, of the Circuit Court of the 8th Judicial Circuit in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, wherein, JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION is Plaintiff and KAREN DELANE KEELING A/K/A KAREN KEELING; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF KAREN DELANE KEELING A/K/A KAREN KEELING; UNKNOWN PERSON(S) IN POSSESSION OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY; GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA; are Defendants. TODD NEWTON, the Clerk of the Circuit Court, will sell to the highest bidder for cash AT THE SOUTH DOOR OF THE COURTHOUSE, at 112 SOUTH MAIN STREET, TRENTON IN GILCHRIST County, FLORIDA 32693, AT 11:00 A.M. on September 16, 2019 the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:
COMMENCE AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE NORTHEAST 1/4 OF THE SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF SECTION 18, TOWNSHIP 10 SOUTH, RANGE 15 EAST, AND RUN NORTH ALONG THE EAST SIDE OF SAID SECTION LINE 900 FEET TO A POINT OF BEGINNING OF THE LANDS HEREIN NAMED; FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING, RUN WEST 210 FEET, NORTH 320 FEET, EAST 210 FEET AND SOUTH 320 FEET TO POINT OF BEGINNING. SAID PARCEL OF LAND BEING 210 FEET EAST AND WEST UPON STATE HIGHWAY NUMBER 14 (NOW STATE ROAD NO. 26) AND 320 FEET NORTH AND SOUTH. LESS AND EXCEPT EXISTING RIGHT OF WAY FOR STATE ROAD NO. 26. ALL LYING AND BEING IN GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.
Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the lis pendens must file a claim before the Clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.
Date this 31 day of July, 2019.
Todd Newton
AS CLERK OF SAID COURT
By: S. King
This notice is provided pursuant to Administrative Order No.2.065.
In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act , If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to provisions of certain assistance. Please contact the Court Administrator at 112 South Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693, Phone No. (800) 267-3182 within 2 working days of your receipt of this notice or pleading; if you are hearing impaired, call 1-800-955-8771 (TDD); if you are voice impaired, call 1-800-995-8770 (V) (Via Florida Relay Services).
Submitted by:
Kahane & Associates, P.A.
8201 Peters Road, Ste. 3000
Plantation, FL 33324
Telephone: (954) 382-3486
Telefacsimile: (954) 382-5380
Designated service email: notice@kahaneandassociates.com
File No.: 18-02118JPC
Pub. August 8 and 15, 2019.
______________________
NOTICE OF BUDGET
WORKSHOP
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, will hold a BUDGET WORKSHOP on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at 3:30 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following is a proposed agenda:
The purpose of this workshop is to discuss the FY 19/20 proposed budgets. The following subjects have been scheduled:
Mental Health
Health Department
Tax Collector
County Extension
Veterans Services
Solid Waste – Physical Environment
Road & Street Facilities
Fuel Depot
Medical Examiner
Soil & Water Conservation
Other Departments/Subjects(Issues)
“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact (352)463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800)955-8771.”
PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decisions made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to insure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.
BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA
TODD GRAY, CHAIRMAN
ATTEST:
TODD NEWTON, CLERK OF COURT
Pub AUGUST 8, 2019
_______________________
PUBLIC AUCTION
The following vehicles, 2002 Toyota Camry VIN# 4T1BF32K82V505394 and 2004 Ford Ranger VIN# 1FTYR10D04PB18158, will be sold at Public Auction on September 7, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. to satisfy a lien, Florida Statute 713.78. The auction will be held at 16720 NW Hwy. 19, Fanning Springs, FL 32693 by Fanning Springs Auto, (352) 463-0710.
Pub. August 8, 2019.
_____________
NOTICE OF SALE
Rainbow Title and Lien, Inc. will sell at Public Sale at Auction the following vehicle to satisfy lien pursuant to Chapter 713.78 of the Florida Statutes on August 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.
Auction will occur where vehicle is located; 2000 MERCURY, VIN #2MEFM75W9YX720977, Located at: 7100 SE SR 26, Trenton, FL 32693, Gilchrist.
Any person(s) claiming any interest(s) in the above vehicle should contact: Rainbow Title and Lien, Inc., (954) 920-6020.
All auctions are held with reserve. Some of the vehicles may have been released prior to auction.
LIC #AB-0001256
Pub AUGUST 8, 2019
_______________________