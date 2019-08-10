August 8, 2019 Obituaries

Share !



David Lamar Crosby

David Lamar Crosby of High Springs passed away on July 23, 2019 at the age of 53. His passions were hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his parents Jack and Betty Crosby of Gainesville, sister Karen Spivey (Adam), nephews Kyle and Jared Martin; Kyle and Jonah Spivey of Plant City, several aunts, uncles, cousins, and his wife Ronda, daughter Shelby, two stepsons, and four step grandchildren.

He was a Gainesville Regional Utilities career employee for more than 19 years. A memorial will be held Saturday, August 10 at 3:00 p.m. at Union Baptist Church, Newberry, FL.

Mr John W. Hodge Jr.

John W. “Big Bud” Hodge, Jr. 59, of Old Town passed away August 1, 2019.

Mr. Hodge was born July 30, 1960 to the late Ramona and John Hodge, Sr. in Gainesville, Florida, but he had spent most of his life in the Dixie County area. Mr. Hodge had worked as a Correctional Officer at Cross City Correctional Institution, where he served for several years on the CERT Team before he retired. He was a member of the Suwannee River Baptist Church.

Mr. Hodge is survived by his wife of 34 years Barbie Hodge, his son Luke Hodge (Brandy), his daughters Jenny Hodge (Dusty Buzbee) and Ellie Hodge, his brother Hinton “Lil Bud” Hodge, his sisters Brenda Thomas (Don), Becky Johnson (Larry), and Beverly Garner (Greg Waters), four grandchildren, and other extended family members. He was preceded in death by his daughter DeAnna Hodge.

A memorial service was held for Mr. Hodge at 4:00 PM Monday, August 5, 2019 at the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City Chapel, with Bro. Sammy Royal officiating. The family received friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

A memorial service was held for Mr. Hodge at 4:00 PM Monday, August 5, 2019 at the Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City Chapel, with Bro. Sammy Royal officiating. The family received friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Mrs Armie Lee Richburg

Armie Lee Richburg, 93, of Cedar Key passed away August 1, 2019.

Mrs. Richburg was born October 31, 1925 to the late William and Mildred Richburg in Cedar Key, where she spent most of her life. She worked for several years at Helen’s Place Restaurant and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Cedar Key. In her spare time, Mrs. Richburg enjoyed fishing, picking up shells, gardening, and spending time with her grandchildren.

Mrs. Richburg is survived by her daughters Brenda Stanfield of Cedar Key and Sandy Matthews of Dunedin, Florida, her grandchildren Kim, Kevin, Josh, and Mandy, her great-grandchildren Fiona and Courtney, her great-great-grandchildren Riley, Kalista, and Orion, and other extended family members.

Funeral services for Mrs. Richburg were held at 3:00 PM Sunday, August 4, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Cedar Key, with Rev. Billy Dalton officiating. Interment followed at Cedar Key Cemetery. The family received friends at the funeral home Saturday evening from 6 – 8 PM.

Funeral services for Mrs. Richburg were held at 3:00 PM Sunday, August 4, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Cedar Key, with Rev. Billy Dalton officiating. Interment followed at Cedar Key Cemetery. The family received friends at the funeral home Saturday evening from 6 – 8 PM.

Linda Josephine Trail

Linda Josephine Russell Trail of Bell, FL, passed away at her residence on July 31, 2019. She was 58 years old. She was born on August 9, 1960 to Jake and Margie Russell in Gainesville, FL and had made her home in Bell since moving from Ft. White 2 years ago.

Mrs. Trail is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Stanley Wayne Trail of Bell; her daughters, Kimberly Dawn of TX and Kimberly Bowman of Ft. White; her sons, Jimmy Lassiter and Randall Trail, both of Gainesville and 7 grandchildren.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday evening, August 6, 2019 from 6:00 until 8:00 at Watson Funeral Home.

For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com

Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home, 426 W. Wade St., Trenton, FL 32693.

Billy “Bill” Farrell Woodard

On Wednesday, July 31, 2019, Billy “Bill” Farrell Woodard, age 85, passed away peacefully into the loving arms of his heavenly father while surrounded by his family. Bill was born on June 22, 1934, in Rentz, Georgia. He was a Mason by trade working primarily in the Central and Tri-county areas of Florida until moving back to Georgia upon his retirement.

Bill was proceeded in death by his Father Ausey Woodard, his Mother Alice Woodard, his siblings Oren Woodard, Lawton Woodard, Joyce Phillips and his son Richard “Lamar” (Susan) Woodard.

He is survived by his four children Terry Abrams, James (Gillian) Woodard, Denise (Dennis) Mann, and Darlene (Ray) Fitzgerald.

Bill had been blessed with 14 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

The family will be holding a memorial on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11 AM at the home of Denise Mann in Lakeland, FL. Bill’s remains will be placed with those of his parents in Clearwater, FL.

