BHS Runnin’ Bulldogs Cross Country Team

The Bell High School Runnin’ Bulldogs Cross Country team had its 2019 season debut on Saturday, August 24th at the Wolf Pack Invitational hosted by St. Francis Catholic High School in Gainesville.

The Lady Bulldogs finished in 2nd place behind cross country juggernaut Gainesville High School, beating out schools from Santa Fe, Eastside and the Rock School. The Lady Bulldogs team is made of five girls: Emma Boyette, Lauren Byers, Sabrina Holmes, Rayanah Mkuu and Savana Thomas. Sabrina Holmes came in 6th place individually with a time of 26 minutes and 25 seconds. Savana Thomas finished in 9th place with a time of 26 minutes and 31 seconds. Emma Boyette and Rayanah Mkuu fininshed in 12th and 15th places.

On the boys side, 7th grader Issac Johnson finished in the top 10 in the JV run, finishing in 9th place with a time of 26 minutes and 08 seconds. The Runnin’ Bulldogs will be hosting their next meet at the “Dawg Track” on Saturday, September 7th at 9:00 a.m. Go Runnin’ Bulldogs!