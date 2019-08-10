Big turnout for the Scholarship Showdown

Share !



By Cindy Jo Ayers

A big crowd attended the Education Foundation of Gilchrist County’s Scholarship Showdown. The 7th annual event was very enteraining as ticket numbers were randomly selected until one last ticket remained and that ticket holder was the winner. This year’s big winner was Buddy Vickers who will receive $2500 from the Education Foundation. The second biggest winner of the evening was Clif Bradley who won $1000 followed by Jeanette McManus who won $750. Other cash winners included Natasha Allen of Allen Law who won $500, Julie Thomas won $250 and Jeff Mosley of Rountree Moore won $100. Mr. Snuffy Smith of Smith Law Firm won the last chance drawing at the very end of the evening, winning $250.

The gun raffle is always a big part of the evening with this year’s winners having a choice of four handguns, and two long guns. The guns were from Pawn Pro in Newberry. The gun winners were Damon Leggett, Billy Smith, Cathy Underhill, Lindsey Lander and Shannon Smith.

Jasmine Rhodes won the 50/50 drawing and took home $800. Damon Legget, who is the Education Foundation President, said the 50/50 this year as twice the amount as usual.

The table sponsors for the event were 83 Farms, Allen Law, Bell Class of 1998, Capital City Bank, Gilchrist Auto Parts, Gray Constructon, Palms Medical, Pirates of 50, Roundtree Moore Chevrolet, Smith Law Firm/Smith Asset Management, and Trenton Farm Equipment.

Those attending enjoyed a meal of prime rib and chicken catered by Bell’s Catering. The meal came with homemade cakes cooked by some of the county’s best bakers. In fact there were more cakes donated than needed so an impromptu cake auction was held that netted an additionial $500 for the students of Gilchrist County.

All totalled, the event raised $14,500 for the Education Foundation after expenses. This money will be used for scholarships for graduating seniors at Bell High School and Trenton High School.