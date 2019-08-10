Chief Deputy Jeff Manning leaving GCSO after six years

Share !



Chief Deputy Jeff Manning retired from the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, August 2. Chief Deputy Manning had been with the Sheriff’s Office for six and a half years. Before moving to Gilchrist County, Manning was with the St. Petersburg Police Department.

The GCSO helped Manning celebrate his retirement on Friday by sending him off with a nice homemade lunch at the GCSO conference room.

Sheriff Bobby Schultz took a few minutes to talk about what Manning had meant to the Sheriff’s Office and himself. “I would describe Jeff Manning as a man of integrity and loyalty” the Sheriff said. The Sheriff spoke about Manning being a hard worker and how he had brought a lot of outside experience to help the GCSO grow. He also said there is not a harder working Chief Deputy. Sheriff Schultz told Manning, “You are leaving things better than you found them.”

Several other people who had worked alongside Manning spoke about how much he will be missed by the GCSO.

Chief Deputy Manning said, “This is a bittersweet day for me, you guys mean that much to me. You know I don’t have a whole lot of family and you guys have become that.” He went on to talk about the great tragedy of 2018. Manning said, “You guys held together. I have never seen anything like this County’s support for this agency.”

Afterward everyone in attendance enjoyed a nice homecooked lunch provided by the staff.

Jeff and his wife Pam will be moving to their new horse ranch called Parkman Valley Ranch in North Carolina just north of Hiawassee, Georgia. The Mannings plan to enjoy their retirement and their Tennessee Walking Horses.

Robert Willis will be replacing Manning as the new Chief Deputy at GCSO. Willis a longtime Gilchrist County resident.