Christopher Brandon Balkcom Obituary

Christopher Brandon Balkcom died unexpectedly on July 24th. Chris was born in Gainesville on November 20, 1989. He lived in Trenton from 1995 until 2018.

Chris is survived by his parents, twin daughters, brother, sisters, numerous nieces and nephews and by his grandparents.

There will be a celebration of Chris’ life at the Trenton Community Center on Sunday, August 25th from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. All are welcome to share memories and spend time with the family.