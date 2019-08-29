Gilchrist 4-H Awards Banquet

Share !



4-Hers came from all parts of Gilchrist County to attend the 2018-2019 4-H Awards Banquet. This year’s banquet was held at Clark Plantation Venue. The banquet was well attended by local 4-H members and their families.

County Council President Kalin Siegel gave the welcoming address followed by Aubrie Blair who led the Pledge of Allegiance and Alaura Brown led the 4-H Pledge. Laina Teague blessed the food.

This year’s winner of the Friend to 4-H plaque went to Glory Produce and Big Bend Chevrolet. Jessica Cooper, the County 4-H Agent, thanked Big Bend Chevrolet and explained they had donated a truck that was raffled off and all the proceeds went to all the local 4-H and FFA in Gilchrist, Levy and Dixie Counties. She said because of Big Bend, Gilchrist County had several thousand more dollars to work with this year. Randy Durden accepted the award on behalf of Big Bend.

After a meal of barbecue and lots of good covered dishes and desserts, the award presentation began. County 4-H leaders and their 19 clubs were recognized.

The 5-7 year old Clover Buds were recognized by Laina Teague. 4-H members received their year pens and then the Livestock Judging Team, Consumer Choice Team and Farm Judging Team.

Standards of Excellence awards went to Emma Jones who received the Cloverbud award, Jonathan Fussell the Silver award, Alaura Brown the Gold award, Joyce Teague the Gold award and Kalin Siegel the Emerald award for their portfolios.

Those who attended Florida 4-H University this year were Jonathan Green, a state share the fun qualifier, Kalin Siegel, a state scholarship recipient, Jesse Thompson, a First Aid/CPR certification completer, Mae Stalvey, Dalton Coleman, Zachary Brecken and Caleb Ivey.

Hunter Allen and Abbey Griffis participated in 4-H Legislature.

The Outstanding 4-Hers of the Year were recognized by Jessica Cooper. Aubrie Blair was the Junior winner, Intermediate winner was Adli Elliott and the Senior winner was Caleb Ivey.

Another special set of awards that were presented came from the 4-H pledge. Regan Lane won the Head Award because she thinks of others, is compassionate, and can deliver a great set of reasons even though she doesn’t love to and is the youngest member studying with the senior team. Kalin Siegel won the Heart award because she is a strong, fearless leader who always helps younger members and urges people to dig deeper into 4-H. She is inspiring and dedicated all of her youth to this program. Dalton Coleman received the Hands award because you never have to ask him twice to do anything. He takes initiative, consistently can be seen working behind the scenes without seeking extra attention. Zoe Marin won the Health award because she takes incredible notes and loves to keep her brain working on new 4-H projects.

Bethalan Bishop, Courtney Stutts, Kalin Siegal, Reagan Couch, Samatha Johnson-Streit and Caleb Ivey were recognized as the graduating seniors.

The banquet ended with the installment of the County Council Officer team. The 2019-2020 Officer Team include President Adli Elliott, Vice President Alaina Blair, Secretary Zoe Marin, Treasurer Laina Teague, Reporter Aubrie Blair, Sergeant at Arms Emily Pedersen, and Recreation Leader Joyce Teague. Jonathan Green and Hunter Allen are the District and State Delegates.

County 4-H members enjoyed roasting marshmallows over a fire and making smores after the banquet.