The Atlanta Falcons signed Hamp Cheevers on Friday, August 2. The Boston College standout had previously signed with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2019. Hamp Cheevers, #35 was signed as a rookie defensive back that will compete for a roster position on the Falcons’ defense.
Cheevers, a Trenton, Florida native was an All-State athlete at Trenton High School before graduating and attending Boston College to play football in 2016.
Hamp Cheevers signed by Atlanta Falcons
