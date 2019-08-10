Hamp Cheevers signed by Atlanta Falcons

Share !



The Atlanta Falcons signed Hamp Cheevers on Friday, August 2. The Boston College standout had previously signed with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2019. Hamp Cheevers, #35 was signed as a rookie defensive back that will compete for a roster position on the Falcons’ defense.

Cheevers, a Trenton, Florida native was an All-State athlete at Trenton High School before graduating and attending Boston College to play football in 2016.