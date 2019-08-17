Ken and Kay Corbin awarded FWC Landowner of the Year Award

Share !



At its July meeting in Stuart, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) presented Ken and Kay Corbin of Trenton with the Landowner of the Year award for the couple’s generous support of the FWC’s Youth Hunting Program of Florida. This program provides safe, educational, mentored hunts for 12 to 17 year olds so they can experience hunting and learn about conservation.

The Corbins, who own a cattle and hay farm in Gilchrist County, open their property so youth, who otherwise might not have the opportunity, can experience hunting through the Youth Hunting Program.

“Those of us who can, need to do our part in helping foster the hunting legacy by getting kids in the outdoors and teaching them about nature and wildlife,” said Ken Corbin, a veteran of the Air Force and retired City of Trenton employee. “By volunteering to introduce youth to hunting, we can help uphold hunting and create a new generation of conservationists.”

Since 2010, Ken and his wife, Kay, have hosted 13 fall youth hunts on their property. During these hunts, more than 40 youths have learned about wildlife, conservation and safe, responsible hunting.

“The Corbins are involved throughout the entire process and do everything they can to help the kids have a good experience, including planting food plots, scouting for deer, repositioning ground blinds and having camp fires after the hunt,” said Tyler Allen, Youth Hunting Program of Florida coordinator. “Families like the Corbins, who open their properties to provide outdoor opportunities to youth, are the reason our hunting traditions will continue on.”

“We just absolutely love being able to get kids involved in hunting and the outdoors through the Youth Hunting Program of Florida, and our biggest thrill is when a kid harvests their first animal,” Ken and Kay Corbin said. “We both get so much satisfaction seeing kids get excited learning about conservation.”

To find out how to become a volunteer landowner or to learn more about the Youth Hunting Program of Florida, go to MyFWC.com/YHPF.