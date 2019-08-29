Main Street Mercantile Opens in downtown Trenton

Share !



There is a new business in town, Main Street Mercantile. The Mercantile was opened a few weeks ago by Trenton’s Mayor Lee Deen and his wife Haley.

Lee and Haley have been talking about opening a business together since before their wedding just a few months ago. Lee and Haley first met at the 2013 Florida Cattleman’s Convention on Marco Island. They began dating in 2017 and were married in May.

Lee grew up in Trenton and graduated from Trenton High School and now serves as the Mayor of Trenton. Haley is a graduate of Charlotte County High School and grew up right outside Punta Gorda in South West Florida. Her mother was the Agriculture teacher/FFA Advisor at her alma mater.

This is not the first business for either of the Deens. Lee has done screen printing and custom apparel since 2014. Haley had a show cattle business while she was in high school. When Haley first moved to the area she worked for Central Florida Electric Coop. as the Communications Specialist for a year.

The couple decided that being on Main Street was non-negotiable when they were looking for a building for their business. Haley said, “We wanted to do our part to help revitalize the charming feel of downtown Trenton.”

Main Street Mercantile has a wide variety of merchandise and services. Screen printing, embroidery, logo and branding design, boutique clothing, accessories and gifts can all be found at their location of 320 N. Main Street in Downtown, Trenton.

“We want to provide the community with a one stop shop where you can find a gift, a cute outfit, or have anything custom made or embroidered. At the moment they are offering a line of men’s apparel called Struttin’ Cotton. Haley said it is a newer brand of preppy southern pocket tees and hats for men. For women they have a full line of earrings, bracelets, leather accessories, clutches, bags, necklaces, hats and other accessories as well as a boutique clothing for women.

They offer custom embroidery on such items as blankets, quilts, business polos, dress shirts, handbags and back packs.

Haley said she and Lee hope to make the Mercantile the go to store for men and women in need of clothing and accessories instead of local people having to drive to Lake City or Gainesville. Haley said, “We plan to expand on clothing, as well as continue to build our selection of home decor and gifts.” Future plans include not only enlarging their reasonably priced clothing lines but to add refurbished antique-vintage furniture pieces, a wider selection of hats and visors, hand towels, gifts and other home goods and decor pieces.

When asked what she wanted people to know about Main Street Mercantile Haley said, “We want readers to know that anytime they are in need of custom garments, check with us, let us give you a price, and if you get a lower price somewhere, let us try to beat it. Nine times out of ten, we can beat even the biggest stores prices on custom screen printing. If you are a not for profit group, we will give you a discount off regular priced screen printing or embroidery or give a donation to your group, and in some cases both! We want people to shop local and support the businesses that support our community. ”