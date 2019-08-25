Open House and Ribbon Cutting held at BraLonni’s Bed and Breakfast

Share !



Vicki Sawyer-Lindo, the owner of BraLonni’s Bed and Breakfast, hosted an Open House at her new business on Thursday, August 15. Sawyer-Lindo, surrounded by family, friends, and local citizens, was delighted to cut the ribbon which signified the beginning of the open house. Guests were treated to refreshments and taken on a guided tour of the eleven bedrooms.

Each of the rooms are decorated by Sawyer-Lindo and the decor is themed for a special place that she has visited. Prices on rooms range from $200 a night for the Houston room to the Grande Suite Caribbean for $1500 a night. All the rooms have a two night minimum and include breakfast.

Many Gilchrist County residents will remember this home and horse farm as it was known years ago as Castleton Farm. Most recently it was known as Heaven’s Gate Farms.

The main house once included horse stalls which have been turned into ground floor bedrooms for the bed and breakfast business.

According to Sawyer-Lindo, the property and grand home will serve as a premier event venue. She plans for corporate and charity events, as well as weddings, showers and luncheons to be held at BraLonni.

For more information about BraLonni’s Bed and Breakfast call (352) 463-0023. The bed and breakfast is located at 6359 SW CR 307, Trenton.