Presley Paulling Recognized As Top STEM Student at BHS

By X. Leggett

Congratulations to Presley Paulling, Bell High School’s top 2018-2019 11th grade student in the areas of Science, Technology, Engineering or Mathematics (STEM).

Presley recently traveled in June with her parents to Orlando for an extraordinary two-day program designed to bring together scholars from around the state, connect them with employers that specialize in the STEM fields, and create networking opportunities.

This year’s program brought together 103 high school STEM scholars for a two-day program honoring each scholar for their significant academic accomplishments. In addition to the honor the scholars receive from the Commissioner of Education, the Chancellor of K-12 Public Schools and the Chancellor of Innovation, representatives from Florida’s colleges and universities met with the students to discuss higher education opportunities available to them in Florida.

Congratulations Presley!