Robbery suspect caught in Fanning Springs

On Sunday afternoon August 11, 2019 at approximately 3:06 PM the Levy County Sheriff’s Office 911 Center received a call from the clerk at the Citgo Stop-N-Go convenience store located at 8731 NW 174 Street in Fanning Springs. The clerk reported a robbery that just occurred. The store clerk told 911 operators that a man who was armed with a knife threatened him then stole an undisclosed amount of cash and merchandise before he fled on foot out of the back door of the store.

Deputies arrived minutes later and obtained a statement from the clerk. The clerk told deputies that the person they were looking for had multiple tattoos and was wearing a pink tank top with black shorts. Deputies were also told this man had stolen beer, cigarettes and the cash from the register before he ran out of the back door of the store in the general direction of NW 90 Court. Deputies were able to cordon off this area and located a person matching this description.

The suspect was identified by deputies as Wayne Denver Bailey (2/13/77). Bailey was later identified by the store clerk as the person who robbed him. Bailey was arrested and transported to jail. The Florida Department of Corrections released Bailey on 3/28/19 after serving an 18 year prison sentence for carjacking. Bailey’s last listed address was Gainesville.

Bailey is currently being held at the Levy County Detention Facility. He was charged with robbery with a weapon, aggravated assault with a weapon and theft. He is being held in lieu of a $275,000.00 bond.