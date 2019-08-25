Student arrested for selling drugs on Bell campus

Share !



By Cindy Jo Ayers

The first week of school in Gilchrist County came and went with only one big incident. A Bell High School Student, Rachel Vanthul, allegedly made the mistake of bringing prescription drugs to school. Fortunately, Bell High School’s Resource Deputy Davidson, along with BHS staff, initiated an investigation into possible narcotic activity on the BHS campus.

According to the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office, the Thursday, August 15, investigation led to GCSO K-9 Deputy Britt Railey arresting Rachel Vanthul, a white female and student at BHS. Vanthul, who is 18 years of age, was arrested and charged with Sale Of A Controlled Substance Within 1,000 Feet Of A School, Unlawful Use Of A Two-Way Communication Device To Facilitate A Felony and Contributing To The Delinquency Of A Minor.

School Resource Deputy Davidson arrested a juvenile student who allegedly purchased the drug from Vanthul. The juvenile was charged with Possession Of A Controlled Substance Without A Valid Prescription and Unlawful Use Of A Two-Way Communication Device To Facilitate A Felony.

Gilchrist County School Superintent Robert Rankin stated “We are always proactive in trying to keep our campuses drug free.”

Sheriff Schultz reiterates the commitment to zero drug tolerance in Gilchrist County and is also committed to the safety of our children and community. Sheriff Schultz said, “Gilchrist County has great students, teachers and administrators in the county. However, we are not immune to some of the issues that other school districts and communities deal with. The Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office and the Gilchrist County Superintendent of Schools, Gilchrist County School Board, administrators and teachers are committed to doing all we can to make our schools as safe a place to learn and work. While, I am not pleased with this isloated crime occuring, I am proud of the way our Deputies, investigators, and administrators worked together to quickly resolve this situation.”

A total of $100,000 bond for the three charges against Vanthul was set by Judge Sheree Lancaster.