Trenton defeats Interlachen in season opener

Share !



The Trenton Tiger football team took their season opener Friday night as they defeated the Interlachen Rams in The Jungle. The Tigers under Head coach Bill Wiles and assistant coaches have been working hard during fall drills preparing for the 2019 season opener. The Tiger coaching staff has faced several uphill battles as they have been few in practice, but Coach Wiles persists that hard work will prevail for the Trenton Tigers in 2019. “These kids are working hard and we’re going to stay after it, to make good men from these young football players,” Coach Wiles explained.

The visiting Rams jumped out to an early lead 7-0 in the first period before the Tigers broke onto the scoreboard with a defensive sack in the end zone for 2 points. The Tigers stepped up their offensive pace in the second period to take a 23-9 lead going into intermission at the half. The Tigers increased their lead into the fourth period 42-34 before winning this 2019 opener 53-36.

The Tigers outpaced their opponent with 512 total yards while allowing the Rams a mere 184 yards. Trenton passed for 149 yards as the Wildcat offense completed aerials to several available receivers. The Rams gained 133 yards by way of the pass. The Tigers’ offense dominated the ground game as they earned 363 yards while the defense limited the Rams to just 51 yards on the ground. Trenton converted on 6 of 9 first down attempts while the Tigers’ defense allow the Rams 4 first downs on 10 attempts.

“The kids played hard in this season opener. This is hot weather and we must drink and stay hydrated to keep dehydration and cramps from becoming an issue in future games,” Coach Wiles added.

Trenton will take to the road Friday night crossing the Suwannee River to meet the Dixie County Bears. The Bears under new head coach LB Cravey are coming off of a 40-14 win over Taylor County Friday night in Perry. This has become a rivalry game for the Tigers and Friday’s match up is expected to be a good outing under the lights. Go Tigers.