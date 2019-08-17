Wilcox man arrested and charged with Child Abuse

Share !



On August 5th, 2019, Deputy Rebecca Cumbie responded to a disturbance in the Wilcox area of Gilchrist County. Based on her scene investigation, Scotty Dale Hagan, a white male 33 years of age, was arrested and charged with abuse of a child.

This arrest began an additional intensive investigation with both GCSO Investigator Sergeant Windy Ponce and Department of Children and Family Services. This investigation resulted in search warrants being issued and executed, collection of numerous items of evidence, and ultimately the post Miranda confession of Scotty Dale Hagan for sexually abusing not one, but two minor children.

During this investigation it was determined that another individual residing with Hagan, Georgianna Barnes Paul, a white female 37 years of age, was also complicit in Hagan’s abuse of the children. She too was arrested and charged with Child Abuse.

The hard work of the GCSO Patrol Division, Florida Department of Children and Family Services, and the GCSO Investigations Division rescued these children from unspeakable abuse and exemplifies the One Team One Mission objective of Sheriff Bobby Schultz to protect our community.

Scotty Hagan was charged with Sexual Assault on victim over 12 years of age. Hagan’s bond was set at $1,000,000. Georgianna Paul was charged with Child Neglect and her bond was set at $250,000.