Bell Baptist Church welcomes new Pastor Derek Lee

Bell Baptist Church is excited to announce the appointment of their new pastor, Brother Derek Lee.

Pastor Lee and his wife, Dayla, are from Maxville, Florida and they have three children, son Gavin and his wife Haley and daughters, Dalys and Maddie. They are feeling so blessed and humbled to be able to become a part of our great community.

On Sunday, September 29th the church will have a potluck Welcome Fellowship meal after the morning service. The church family has invited everyone to join them for service at 11:00 a.m. and to meet their new pastor and his family.

The church family welcome all to join them for their church services.