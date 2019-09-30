Cuttin’ Up Salon – Bell

Share !



Bell native Lydia Harrell opened Cuttin’ Up Family Hair and Nail Salon at 3179 East Bryant Avenue.

Lydia Harrell, Tammy Sanders and Morgan Rose are stylists at the new salon and Ginger Fordham is the nail tech.

Harrell and Sanders have been longtime stylists who worked at Libby’s Beauty & Barber Shop before Libby Blackburn’s retirement in 2018. Cuttin’ Up Family Hair and Nail Salon opened on August 6. Their hours are 9 a.m. until they are done, Monday - Friday. The stylists work by appointment but accept walk-ins. Appointments can be made by calling 463-0888.

The new salon is a lovely addition to the Bell business lineup with a friendly fun group of ladies waiting to serve all of Gilchrist County.