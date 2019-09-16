Gilchrist County Riders Association – Youth Rodeo Summer Series

Share !



The Gilchrist County Riders Association wrapped up its 2nd annual Youth Rodeo summer buckle series on August 17th. The GCRA buckle series was held at the Gilchrist County Ag Complex and hosted four divisions of kids from ages 3-18 years old and multiple speed and roping events. This year, like last, we had kids from all over the southeast, some of them were local and call Trenton home, while others came from as far away as Tifton, GA to compete. All kids made valiant efforts and amazing runs and we were proud of the courage and determination of each one of them to ride through the gate with the heart of a champion. When it was all said and done on the end of a rainy Saturday afternoon, we were able to crown eight talented cowboys and cowgirls with the title “All-Around Champion”. These cowboys and cowgirls compiled the most points in multiple events during the series.

This year’s All-Around Champion Cowboy for our Sr division was Cole Sanders of Woodville, FL. Cole has been an up and coming face in Jr rodeo for several years and he qualified to compete in the National Little Britches finals in Guthrie, OK on team Florida this summer. This was Cole’s 2nd year competing at the GCRA summer series and his first year in the Sr division and his first GCRA title.

Our Sr division All Around Cowgirl went to Kella Lee of Alma, GA. Kella is no stranger to competition or to the winners circle in the states of Florida, Georgia and Alabama. This was Kella’s second year competing with us and her second GCRA title.

The Jr division which is for kids ages 9-12 was one of the most exciting to watch as it came down to a one point separation for the title. This year’s Jr Boy Champion was Logan Crump of Red Level, FL. Logan is also a name that is recognized in the winners circle throughout Jr Rodeo and this is his second year participating in the summer series and his second GCRA all-around title.

Our Jr All Around Cowgirl went to Saylor Gray of Branford, FL. Saylor posted some fast times and clean runs throughout the series, thus earning her the title. This was Saylor’s first year competing in the GCRA and her first GCRA title.

Our Wrangler division which is made up of ages 6-8 saw a host of kids that are developing and becoming good rodeo competition.

This year’s All Around Boy title went to Dalton Moran of Crystal River, FL. Dalton is on his way to becoming a great all-around cowboy and despite having his horse fall on him at the first rodeo, showed true cowboy try by shaking off the dirt and getting back on. It’s this determination that makes him a returning champion and a dominant force at the GCRA for the second year in a row.

Our 2019 Wrangler Cowgirl was Ryleigh Crump of Red Level, FL. Our Wrangler Girls division was a real nail biter with the top three cowgirls only being separated by one point each and it came down to the last run by the last contestant to determine the winner. While this was a book keeping nightmare, it made for a fun and exciting competition. Ryleigh, like Brother Logan, is no stranger to the GCRA or the winner circle and all her hard work earned her a second GCRA Title.

The Buckaroo division was quite possibly the crowd favorite at each rodeo. It was made up of kids from ages 3-5 years old. Some of these kids used some help from parents but most didn’t, coming through the end gate like seasoned champions determined to not be out done by the older competition.

This year the GCRA was proud to award Cutter McCormick of Branford, FL as our 2019 All-Around Cowboy. Cutter, a small cowboy with a big hat and an explosive grin, was all business aboard his big yellow horse each time he entered the arena. This was Cutter’s second year competing and his first GCRA title.

Our 2019 GCRA All Around Cowgirl was an equally fierce competitor as well. This year’s Buckaroo Champion All Around Cowgirl was Jayme Jones of Newberry, FL. Jayme was determined from the first rodeo to win that title as each run she was focused on the task at hand as she entered in the arena with her pink helmet and fast black pony “Flower”. Jayme has deep roots to her family in the Gilchrist County area and is the great granddaughter of a local rodeo champion and county commissioner the late Addy “Chief” Jones which has earned her the nickname “Little Chief” at the arena. This was Jayme’s second year competing and her first GCRA title.

As the year ended and champions were crowned, the Gilchrist County Riders Association is proud of all our contestants both big and small. It was a fun time to share in this moment with all the kids and each one of them has displayed characteristics that make them all champions!

The GCRA would not have been able to bring this summer series had it not been for the help of the local business and people of Gilchrist and the surrounding counties.