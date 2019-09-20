Haven Tri-County Hospice Care Center in Chiefland to reopen Oct. 14

Share !



Haven recognizes the 24/7 responsibilities of family members caring for a seriously ill loved one. The Tri-Counties Hospice Care Center will open Monday, October 14, to provide respite care. The Haven respite care service allows caregivers to take a small break for up to five consecutive days to travel for personal or business reasons, relax and recharge, handle personal obligations or recover from illness or injury.

“Being a caregiver for a loved one with a serious illness is a demanding, full-time job in itself,” said Alison Geiger-Gilliam, a Haven patient care manager serving the Tri-County area. “Too often caregivers selflessly forget to take care of themselves. Respite care at Haven makes it so much easier for caregivers to take care of themselves so they can take care of their loved one.”

Haven has proudly cared for patients in the Tri-County area since 1979 and will continue providing general hospice and advanced illness care for patients in their homes, nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

Haven invites the public to an open house celebration for the Tri-Counties Hospice Care Center in Chiefland, which will begin providing respite care in October.

The open house will be on Thursday, October 3, 2019, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Haven’s Tri-Counties Hospice Care Center which is located at 311 NE 9th Street, Chiefland.

The Haven staff and volunteers will be present for tours, inspirational stories and fellowship with community partners and donors.