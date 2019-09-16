Share !



Lillie Mae Bass of Bell, passed away on Friday, September 6th at UF Shands in Gainesville. She was 82 years old.

Lillie Mae was born in Bell to parents, J.D. and Penelopie Knighton on May 31, 1937 and was a lifelong resident of Gilchrist County. She was a homemaker and member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.

Mrs. Bass is preceded in death by her parents and by her husband, L.J. Bass. She is survived by her daughters, Virginia Ann Bass of Bell and Patricia Diane (Allan) Marzloff of Mayo; her son, Kenneth (Melodie) Bass of Bell; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Thursday evening, September 12th from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Watson Funeral Home. A funeral service for Mrs. Bass will be held on Friday, September 13th at 11:00 a.m. in the Watson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be private.

Arrangements under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton.

For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.