September 12, 2019 Legals

PUBLIC NOTICE

Lendlease is proposing to construct two new telecommunications tower facilities in Gilchrist County, FL. Project 6119003663 will consist of a 250-foot self-supporting lattice tower located at 4499 SW SR. 26, Trenton, FL 32693. Project 6119003668 will consist of a 160-foot monopole located at 6179 SW 65th St., Trenton, FL 32693. Any interested party wishing to submit comments regarding the potential effects the proposed facility may have on any historic property may do so by sending comments to: Project 6119003663 or 6119003668-MI c/o EBI Consulting, 6876 Susquehanna Trail South, York, PA 17403, or via telephone at (443) 866-1410.

Pub. September 12, 2019

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 19-0026-TD

Certificate Number: 836.0000

Year of Issuance: 2017

Description of property: LOT 3 BLK 5 UNIT 4 SUN N FUN 47/34 51/339 138/357 138/365 162/343 209/52

Assessed to: JOHNSON MAC C

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 15th day of October, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. September 12, 19, 26 and

October 3, 2019

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 19-0027-TD

Certificate Number: 828.0000

Year of Issuance: 2017

Description of property: LOT 2 BLK 11 UNIT 3 SUN N FUN 40/495 & 569 108/550 & 552 161/444 231/30

Assessed to: JOHNSON MAC

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 15th day of October, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. September 12, 19, 26 and

October 3, 2019

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 19-0028-TD

Certificate Number: 842.0000

Year of Issuance: 2017

Description of property: LOT 1 BLK 7 UNIT 4 SUN N FUN 47/34 51/339 138/357 138/365 162/343 209/52

Assessed to: JOHNSON MAC C

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 15th day of October, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. September 12, 19, 26 and

October 3, 2019

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 19-0029-TD

Certificate Number: 845.0000

Year of Issuance: 2017

Description of property: LOT 22 BLK 7 UNIT 4 SUN N FUN 47/34 51/339 117/117 136/146 159/181-182 179/327 209/52

Assessed to: JOHNSON MAC C

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 15th day of October, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. September 12, 19, 26 and

October 3, 2019

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 19-0030-TD

Certificate Number: 848.0000

Year of Issuance: 2017

Description of property: LOT 7 BLK 10 UNIT 4 SUN N FUN 47/34 51/339 138/357 138/365 162/343 209/52

Assessed to: JOHNSON MAC C

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 15th day of October, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. September 12, 19, 26 and

October 3, 2019

Nature Coast Regional Water

Authority Notice of Board Meeting

The Nature Coast Regional Water Authority (“Authority”) will hold a public meeting on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at the Fanning Springs City Hall, 17651 NW 90th Court, Fanning Springs, Florida 32693. The Authority Board will consider the approval of meeting minutes, treasurer’s report and any action or discussion items involving the Authority’s business.

Members of the public are encouraged to attend and provide comment at the meeting, which may be continued to a date and time certain as announced at the meeting. For more information, including a copy of the agenda, please contact Cheyenne Stemple at (352) 498-1426 or by email at cheyenne.stemple@dixie.fl.gov. In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, any person requiring special accommodations at the meeting should contact Cheyenne Stemple at the contact information provided above. If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact the Florida Relay Service at (800) 955-8770 for aid in contacting Cheyenne Hutchinson at (352) 498-1426 at least two day prior to the date of the meeting.

Each person who decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at the meeting is advised that such person will need a record of the proceedings and, accordingly, the person may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, including the testimony and evidence upon which such appeal is to be based.

Pub. September 12, 2019

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR LAFAYETTE COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 2015-157-CA

LAFAYETTE STATE BANK

Plantiff

Vs.

JAMES AVERY ROBERTS

_________________________/

AMENDED NOTICE OF

SHERIFF’S SALE

NOTICE is hereby given that pursuant to a Writ of Execution issued in the Circuit Court of Lafayette County, Florida, on the 19th day of March, 2019, in the cause wherein Lafayette State Bank, Plaintiff, and James Avery Roberts, Defendant, being Case No:2015-157-CA, in said Court, I, as Sheriff of Gilchrist County, Florida, have levied upon all the right, title and interest of the Defendant, James Avery Roberts, in and to the following described real property, to wit:

North 52.13 acres of the following property: the West half (W 1/2) of the Southeast Quarter (SE 1/4) of Section 34, Township 8 South, Range 14 East, North of State Road S-341. Also a strip of land 100 feet in width, i.e. 50 feet wide on east side of the center line of Seaboard Coast Lines former main track, said strip of land to extend over and across the Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4) of Section 34, Township 8 South Range 14 East, Gilchrist County Florida. Less and except existing road right of way.

Parcel ID 34-08-14-0000-0016-0020

I shall offer this property for sale at the Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Trenton Florida 32693 County of Gilchrist , Florida, on September 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., or as soon thereafter as possible. I will offer for sale all of the Defendant’s right, title, and interest in the aforesaid real property, at public auction and will sell the same, subject to taxes, all prior liens, encumbrances and judgments, if any, to the highest and best bidder for CASH IN HAND plus Florida Sales Tax if appropriate. The moneys received through the levy on sale will be paid as prescribed by Fla. Stat. 56.27 and in accordance with the American with Disabilities Act, persons needed a special accommodation to participate in this proceeding shall contact the individual agency sending notice not later than seven (7) days prior to the proceeding at the address given on notice. Telephone 352-463-3410

Robert D. Schultz III

Sheriff of Gilchrist County, Florida

CC:

James Avery Roberts

2807 NW 142nd Ave

Gainesville FL 32609

George T. Reeves

PO Drawer 652

Madison FL 32341

Financial Litigation Unit

U. S. Attorney’s Office

111 North Adams St. 4th Floor

Tallahassee Fl 32301

Michael H. Shaw

PO Box 357

Mayo FL 32066

Pub. Aug. 29, Sept. 5, 12, 19, 2019

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Case No.: 21-2019-CA-000049

WILMA JEAN SAILS

Plaintiff,

vs

GILCHRIST REALTY CO., INC.

A dissolved Corporation organized under the laws of the State of Florida it’s heirs, successors, assignees, creditors and all parties claiming by, through or against said Corporation,

Defendant.

_________________________/

NOTICE OF ACTION

To: Gilchrist Realty Co. Inc.

Address Unknown

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to Quiet Title by Adverse Possession With Color of Title on the following described lands located in Gilchrist County, Florida.

Those lands as described in Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made a part hereof by reference.

Tax Parcel #30-08-15-0000-0000-0GAP (previously) now-30-08-15-0000-0028-0000 has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on RONALD W. STEVENS, Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is Post Office Box 1444, Bronson, Florida 32621, within (30) days of the first publication, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

EXHIBIT “A”

Commence at the Northeast corner of Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4 of SW 1/4) of Section 30, Township 8 South, Range 15 East for the Point of Beginning. Thence run along the North line of said SW 1/4 of SW 1/4, N 89 deg. 52 min. 33 sec. W, 184.13 feet to the Northeast corner of KUSHMER ADDITION TO THE TOWN OF BELL, a subdivision recorded in Plat Book 1, Page 19, of the public records of Gilchrist County, Florida. Thence run along the East line of KUSHMER SUBDIVISION TO THE TOWN OF BELL, S 00 deg. 10 min. 17 sec. W, 486.78 feet; thence run N 89 deg. 54 min. 06 sec. E, 185.59 feet to the East line of said SW 1/4 of SW 1/4; thence run along the East line of said SW 1/4 of SW 1/4, N 00 deg. 00 min. 04 sec. W, 486.35 feet to the Point of Beginning, all lying and being in Gilchrist County, Florida. Containing 2.06 acres more or less.

Subject to covenants, restrictions, easements of record, zoning and other governmental regulations, and outstanding mineral interests, previously conveyed, if any. However, reference to these restrictions, outstanding interests, and regulations is not intended to reimpose same.

Tax Parcel Identification Number: 30-08-15-0000-0000-0GAP.

WITNESS my hand and the seal of this Court on August 21, 2019

Clerk of Court

By: S. King

Deputy Clerk

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 374-3639 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service at (800) 955-8771.

Pub. August 29, Sept. 5, 12, 19, 2019

FLORIDA PACE FUNDING AGENCY NOTICE OF INTENT TO USE UNIFORM METHOD OF

COLLECTING NON-AD VALOREM ASSESSMENTS

The Board of Directors (the “Board”) of the Florida PACE Funding Agency, a public body corporate and politic (the “Agency”), hereby provides notice, pursuant to Sections 163.08(2), (3) and (4) and 197.3632(3)(a), Florida Statutes, of its intent to use the uniform method of collecting non-ad valorem assessments for more than one year to be levied within the area encompassed by the boundaries of every county in Florida, or any of the municipalities therein, subscribing to or served by the Agency’s statewide provision of funding and financing to construct or pay for energy conservation and efficiency improvements, renewable energy improvements and wind resistance improvements in accordance with Section 163.08, Florida Statutes (collectively, the “Qualifying Improvements”). By law and resolution of the Agency, a property owner may apply to the Agency for funding and financing of a Qualifying Improvement. The non-ad valorem assessments contemplated by this notice are voluntary and are only imposed by the Agency with the prior written consent authorized by or on behalf of affected property owners who determine to obtain financing for Qualifying Improvements from the Agency. The Agency is authorized by law to fund and finance Qualifying Improvements and is required to annually collect repayment by non-ad valorem assessments. The Board will consider the adoption of a resolution electing to use the uniform method of collecting such assessments as authorized by Section 197.3632, Florida Statutes, at a public hearing to be held at 10:00 a.m. on November 1, 2019, at the Airport Board Room, Kissimmee Gateway Airport Administrative Offices, 401 Dyer Boulevard, Kissimmee, Florida. Such resolution will state the need for the levy and will contain a legal description of the boundaries of the real property that may be subject to the levy – which is the entirety of the State of Florida. Copies of the proposed form of resolution are on file at the office of Counterpointe Energy Solutions (FL) LLC, Third Party Administrator for the Florida PACE Funding Agency, 2600 Maitland Center Parkway, Suite 163, Maitland, Florida 32751, email: gov@counterpointees.com. All interested persons are invited to present oral comments at the public hearing and/or submit written comments to the Board at the above address. Written comments should be received by the Agency on or before 10:00 a.m. on November 1, 2019. Any persons desiring to present oral comments should appear at the public hearing.

In the event any person decides to appeal any decision by the Board with respect to any matter relating to the consideration of the resolution at the referenced public hearing, a record of the proceeding may be needed and in such an event, such person may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the public hearing is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence on which the appeal is to be based.

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 and Section 286.26, Florida Statutes, persons with disabilities needing special accommodation to participate in such public hearing should contact the Airport Board Room, Kissimmee Gateway Airport Administrative Offices at (407)-518-2505 at least forty-eight (48) hours prior to the date of the public hearing.

By Order of the Board of Directors of Florida PACE Funding Agency on August 13, 2019.

Pub. August 29, Sept. 5, 12, 19, 2019

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA CIVIL DIVISION

Case No.: 19000029CA

Chimera REO 2018-NR1 LLC

Plaintiff,

vs.

Jaye Wilson Asbell a/k/a Jaye Wilson a/k/a Jaye George; Tammy Mosher; Rick Asbell; Mike Asbell; Garrett Asbell; David Asbell; Thomas F. Wilson; Unknown Spouse of Jaye Wilson Asbell a/k/a Jaye Wilson a/k/a Jaye George; Unknown Spouse of Tammy Mosher; Unknown Spouse of Rick Asbell; Unknown Spouse of Mike Asbell; Unknown Spouse of Garrett Asbell; Unknown Spouse of David Asbell; Unknown Spouse of Thomas F. Wilson’ Clerk of the Circuit Court of Gilchrist County, Florida; Unknown Parties in Possession #1, if living, and all Unknown Parties claiming by, through, under and against the above named Defendant(s) who are not known to be dead or alive, whether said Unknown Parties may claim an interest as Spouse, Heirs,

Devisees, Grantees, or Other Claimants; Unknown Parties in Possession #2, if living, and all Unknown Parties claiming by, through, under and against the above named Defendant(s) who are not known to be dead or alive, whether said Unknown Parties may claim an interest as Spouse, Heirs, Devisees, Grantees, or Other Claimants

Defendant(s).

_________________________/

NOTICE OF ACTION FORECLOSURE PROCEEDINGS PROPERTY

TO: Jaye Wilson Asbell a/k/a Jaye Wilson a/k/a Jaye George: LAST KNOWN ADDRESS, 7519 Southeast 30th Street, Newberry, FL 32669, Thomas F. Wilson: LAST KNOWN ADDRESS, 7519 Southeast 30th Street, Newberry, FL 32669, Unknown Spouse of Jaye Wilson Asbell a/k/a Jaye Wilson a/k/a Jaye George: LAST KNOWN ADDRESS, 7519 Southeast 30th Street, Newberry, FL 32669 and Unknown Spouse of Thomas F. Wilson: LAST KNOWN ADDRESS, 7519 Southeast 30th Street, Newberry, FL 32669.

Residence unknown, if living, including any unknown spouse of the said Defendants, if either has remarried and if either or both of said Defendants are dead, their respective unknown heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, creditors, lienors, and trustees, and all other persons claiming by, through, under or against the named Defendant(s); and the aforementioned named Defendant(s) and such of the aforementioned unknown Defendants and such of the aforementioned unknown Defendants as may be infants, incompetents or otherwise not sui juris.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been commenced to foreclose a mortgage on the following real property, lying and being and situated in Gilchrist County, Florida, more particularly described as follows:

COMMENCE AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 23, TOWNSHIP 9 SOUTH, RANGE 16 EAST FOR A POINT OF REFERENCE. THENCE RUN ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF SAID SECTION 23, NORTH 89°39’19” EAST, 246.83 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, THENCE CONTINUE ALONG SAID NORTH LINE, NORTH 89°39’19” EAST, 66.00 FEET; THENCE RUN SOUTH 00°16’53” EAST, 660.00 FEET; THENCE RUN SOUTH 89°39’19” WEST, 66.00 FEET; THENCE RUN NORTH 00°16’53” WEST, 660.00 FEET TO AFORESAID NORTH LINE OF SECTION 23 AND THE POINT OF BEGINNING, ALL LYING AND BEING IN GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

COMMENCE AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 23, TOWNSHIP 9 SOUTH, RANGE 16 EAST, GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA; THENCE RUN SOUTH TO THE SOUTHERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF A COUNTY ROAD, FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING, THENCE RUN NORTH 89°39’19” EAST, 246.83 FEET’ THENCE RUN SOUTH 00°16’53” EAST. 660.00 FEET; THENCE RUN SOUTH 89°39’19” WEST, 246.83 FEET; THENCE RUN NORTH 00°16’53” WEST, 120.00 FEET; THENCE RUN NORTH 89°39’19” EAST, 210.00 FEET; THENCE RUN NORTH 00°16’53” NORTH, 210.00 FEET; THENCE RUN NORTH 00°16’53” WEST, 210.00 FEET; THENCE RUN SOUTH 89°39’16’ WEST, 270.00 FEET; THENCE RUN NORTH 00°16’53” WEST, 330.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. ALL LYING AND BEING IN GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

more commonly known as 7519 Southeast 30th Street, Newberry, FL 32669.

This action has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defense, if any, upon SHAPIRO, FISHMAN & GACHE, LLP, Attorneys for Plaintiff, whose address is 4630 Woodland Corporate Blvd., Suite 100, Tampa, FL 33614, within thirty (30) days after the first publication of this notice and file the original with the clerk of this Court either before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately there after; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court on the 4th day of September, 2019.

Todd Newton

Circuit and County Courts

By: S. King

Deputy Clerk

If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator; 201 East University Avenue, Room 410, Gainesville, FL 32601 (352) 491-4490 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification of the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

Pub. September 12 and 19, 2019.

NOTICE OF MEETING

Please take notice, the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, will hold a Regular Meeting on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 4:00 p.m., in the Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility, located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida. The following is a proposed agenda:

1. Call to Order (4:00 p.m.)

2. Prayer/Flag

3. Agenda Changes

4. Consent Agenda

5. Public Participation

6. Constitutional Officers

7. County Administrator

8. Attorney Report

9. Clerk Report

10. Time Certain Schedule

4:15 p.m. SP 2019-11; Preliminary

Site Plan for Suwannee Lake

Plantation, Inc.

4:30 p.m. Barbara Locke, Administrator; FDOH Contract

5:15 p.m. FINAL Budget Hearing

2019-29 FINAL Millage Rate

2019-30 FINAL Budget

2019-31 FINAL Millage Rate MSTU

2019-32 FINAL Budget MSTU

11. Commissioner Reports

12. Old Business

13. New Business

14. Public Participation

15. Adjourn

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771.”

PLEASE BE ADVISED that if a person decides to appeal any decisions made by the Commission with respect to any matter considered at said hearing, that person will need a record of the proceedings, and that for such purpose, that person may need to insure that a verbatim record is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

TODD GRAY, CHAIRMAN

ATTEST: TODD NEWTON, CLERK OF COURT

Pub. September 12, 2019

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 19-0022-TD

Certificate Number:

824.0000

Year of Issuance: 2017

Description of property: W 40 FT OF LOT 14 BLK 6 UNIT 3 SUN N FUN 40/495 & 569 138/357 138/365 162/343 209/52 224/122 231/30

Assessed to:

MAC C JOHNSON

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 15th day of October, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. September 12, 19, 26 and

October 3, 2019

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 19-0017-TD

Certificate Number: 346.0000

Year of Issuance: 2017

Description of property: LOT 124 SANTA FE RANCH SUBD UNREC 46/481 233/427

Assessed to: VICTOR RODRIGUEZ

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 15th day of October, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. September 12, 19, 26 and

October 3, 2019

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 19-0018-TD

Certificate Number: 820.0000

Year of Issuance: 2017

Description of property: LOT 2 BLK 4 UNIT 3 SUN N FUN 40/495 & 569 108/550 & 552 UTL EASEMENT 141/241 161/444 231/30

Assessed to: MAC JOHNSON

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 15th day of October, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. September 12, 19, 26 and

October 3, 2019

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 19-0019-TD

Certificate Number: 821.0000

Year of Issuance: 2017

Description of property: LOT 3 BLK 4 UNIT 3 SUN N FUN 40/495 & 569 108/550 & 552 161/444 231/30

Assessed to: MAC JOHNSON

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 15th day of October, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. September 12, 19, 26 and

October 3, 2019

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #:19-0020-TD

Certificate Number: 822.0000

Year of Issuance: 2017

Description of property: LOT 4 BLK 4 UNIT 3 SUN N FUN 40/495 & 569 108/550 & 552 161/444 231/30

Assessed to: MAC JOHNSON

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 15th day of October, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. September 12, 19, 26 and

October 3, 2019

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 19-0021-TD

Certificate Number: 823.0000

Year of Issuance: 2017

Description of property: LOT 13 BLK 6 UNIT 3 SUN N FUN 40/495 & 569 138/357 138/365 162/343 209/52 224/122 231/30

Assessed to: MAC C JOHNSON

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 15th day of October, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. September 12, 19, 26 and

October 3, 2019

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 19-0023-TD

Certificate Number: 818.0000

Year of Issuance: 2017

Description of property: LOT 5 BLK 3 UNIT 3 SUN N FUN 40/495 & 569 138/365 138/357 162/343 209/52 231/30

Assessed to:

JOHNSON MAC C

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 15th day of October, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. September 12, 19, 26 and

October 3, 2019

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 19-0024-TD

Certificate Number: 827.0000

Year of Issuance: 2017

Description of property: LOT 1 BLK 11 UNIT 3 SUN N FUN 40/495 & 569 108/550 & 552 161/444 231/30

Assessed to: JOHNSON MAC

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 15th day of October, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. September 12, 19, 26 and

October 3, 2019

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 19-0025-TD

Certificate Number: 833.0000

Year of Issuance: 2017

Description of property: LOT 4 BLK 4 UNIT 4 SUN N FUN 47/34 51/339 138/357 138/365 162/343 209/52 UTILITY EASE-MENT 211/708

Assessed to: JOHNSON MAC C

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 15th day of October, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. September 12, 19, 26 and

October 3, 2019

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT, FL TAX CERT FUND I, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 19-0031-TD

Certificate Number: 656.0000

Year of Issuance: 2017

Description of property: E/2 OF FOLLOWING DESC PROP BEGIN AT SW/C OF 3-8-16 FOR POR THENCE GO N 2663.56 FT TO POB THENCE GO S 89 DEG E 1210.625 FT THENCE GO S 210 FT THENCE GO S 89 DEG E 210 FT GO N 210 FT THENCE GO S 89 DEG E 1210.625 FT THENCE GO S 903 FT THENCE GO S 88 DEG W 700 FT THENCE GO S 700 FT THENCE GO S 88 DEG W 1233.57 FT THENCE GO N 700 FT THENCE GO S 88 DEG W 700 FT THENCE GO N 1001.97 FT TO POB 93/648 206/533 208/219 249/701 UTIL EASEMENT 255/139 261/623 283/317 290/93 2002/126 & COM AT NW/C OF E/2 OF SW/4 3-8-16 FOR POR THENCE RUN ALG W LN OF E/2 OF SW/4 S 831.84 FT TO POB THENCE CONT S 820.63 FT TO NORTHERLY R/W LN OF CO RD 340 THENCE RUN ALG SAID R/W LN S 88 DEG W 105.08 FT THENCE DEPARTING FROM SAID R/W LN RUN N 824.56 FT THENCE RUN S 89 DEG E 105 FT TO POB 2002/128 & LESS PROP TO HINES 2002/129 2002/137 2002/138 201521005850 201621003116

Assessed to: QUERENCIA BIBLE MISSIONS, GLOBAL AQUIFER INTERNATIONAL INC

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 15th day of October, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. September 12, 19, 26 and

October 3, 2019

__________________