September 19, 2019 Legals

Share !



NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 19-0026-TD

Certificate Number: 836.0000

Year of Issuance: 2017

Description of property: LOT 3 BLK 5 UNIT 4 SUN N FUN 47/34 51/339 138/357 138/365 162/343 209/52

Assessed to: JOHNSON MAC C

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 15th day of October, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. September 12, 19, 26 and

October 3, 2019

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 19-0027-TD

Certificate Number: 828.0000

Year of Issuance: 2017

Description of property: LOT 2 BLK 11 UNIT 3 SUN N FUN 40/495 & 569 108/550 & 552 161/444 231/30

Assessed to: JOHNSON MAC

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 15th day of October, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. September 12, 19, 26 and

October 3, 2019

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 19-0028-TD

Certificate Number: 842.0000

Year of Issuance: 2017

Description of property: LOT 1 BLK 7 UNIT 4 SUN N FUN 47/34 51/339 138/357 138/365 162/343 209/52

Assessed to: JOHNSON MAC C

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 15th day of October, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. September 12, 19, 26 and

October 3, 2019

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 19-0029-TD

Certificate Number: 845.0000

Year of Issuance: 2017

Description of property: LOT 22 BLK 7 UNIT 4 SUN N FUN 47/34 51/339 117/117 136/146 159/181-182 179/327 209/52

Assessed to: JOHNSON MAC C

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 15th day of October, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. September 12, 19, 26 and

October 3, 2019

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 19-0030-TD

Certificate Number: 848.0000

Year of Issuance: 2017

Description of property: LOT 7 BLK 10 UNIT 4 SUN N FUN 47/34 51/339 138/357 138/365 162/343 209/52

Assessed to: JOHNSON MAC C

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 15th day of October, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. September 12, 19, 26 and

October 3, 2019

__________________

PUBLIC NOTICE

CITY OF TRENTON

FINAL BUDGET HEARING

The Trenton City Commissioners will meet on Monday, September 23, 2019, beginning at 5:30 pm, in the Trenton Community Center located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Items included on the agenda are as follows:

A. Call to Order

B. Adoption of Agenda

C. Action Items

1. Resolution 2019-14, Final Millage Rate for FY 2019/2020

2. Resolution 2019-15; Final Budget for FY 2019/2020

D. Public Comment

E. Adjourn

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact 352-463-4000 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service 800-955-8771.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at this meeting, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Lyle Wilkerson

City Manager

Pub. September 19, 2019

____________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING CONCERNING AN AMENDMENT

TO THE CITY OF FANNING SPRINGS LAND DEVELOPMENT REGULATIONS BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF FANNING SPRINGS, FLORIDA, SERVING AS THE LAND DEVELOPMENT REGULATION COMMISSION OF THE CITY OF FANNING SPRINGS, FLORIDA, AND THE LOCAL PLANNING AGENCY OF THE CITY OF FANNING SPRINGS, FLORIDA, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, pursuant to Section 163.3161 through 163.3248, Florida Statutes, and Ordinance No. 92-04, as amended, comments, objections and recommendations concerning the amendment, as described below, will be heard by the City Council of the City of Fanning Springs, Florida, serving as the Land Development Regulation Commission of the City of Fanning Springs, Florida, and the Local Planning Agency of the City of Fanning Springs, Florida, at a public hearing on October 1, 2019 at 5:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, in the City Council Meeting Room, City Hall located at 17651 NW 90th Court (Suwannee River Drive), Fanning Springs, Florida. The amendment was previously noticed for a public hearing on September 3, 2019.

LDR 19-01, an application, by the City Council to amend the text of the Land Development Regulations by amending Section 4.9.2 entitled Permitted Principal Uses and Structures to delete retail commercial outlets for the sale of drugs within the “CN” COMMERCIAL, NEIGHBORHOOD zoning district; by amending Section 4.10.2 entitled Permitted Principal Uses and Structures to replace the term drugs with pharmacies within the “CG” COMMERCIAL, GENERAL zoning district; and by amending Section 4.10.2 entitled Permitted Principal Uses and Structures to allow medical marijuana treatment center dispensing facilities within the “CG” COMMERCIAL, GENERAL zoning district.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of this public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice regarding the matter will be published, unless said continuation exceeds six calendar weeks from the date of the above referenced public hearing.

At the aforementioned public hearing, all interested parties may appear to be heard with respect to the proposed amendment.

A copy of the proposed amendment is available for public inspection at the Office of the City Clerk, at the City Hall located at 17651 NW 90th Court (Suwannee River Drive), Fanning Springs, Florida, during regular business hours.

All persons are advised that if they decide to appeal any decision made at the above referenced public hearings, they will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact Sheila Watson, City Clerk, at 352.463.2855 at least 48 hours prior to the public hearing. If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact the Florida Relay Service at 1.800.955.8770 (voice) or 1.800.955.8771 (TTY).

Pub. September 19, 2019

_______________

LEGAL NOTICE

GILCHRIST COUNTY TRANSPORTATION DISADVANTAGED COORDINATING BOARD

BUSINESS MEETING

The North Central Florida Regional Planning Council announces a business meeting to which all persons are invited.

DATE AND TIME: October 9, 2019 at 1:30 p.m.

PLACE: Suwannee River Economic Council Senior Center located at 1439 SW CR 307A in Trenton, Florida

DIAL IN NUMBER: Toll free 1.888.585.9008 Conference Code 864183272

GENERAL SUBJECT MATTER TO BE CONSIDERED: To conduct the regular business of the Gilchrist County Transportation Disadvantaged Coordinating Board.

A copy of the agenda may be obtained by contacting: North Central Florida Regional Planning Council, 2009 NW 67th Place, Gainesville, Florida 32653-1603.

Pursuant to the provisions of the Americans with Disabilities Act, any person requiring special accommodations to participate in this meeting is asked to advise the agency at least 2 business days before the meeting by contacting 352.955.2200. If you are hearing or speech impaired, please contact the agency using the Florida Relay Service, 1.800. 955.8771 (TDD) or 1.800. 955.8770 (Voice).

If any person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at the meeting, he/she will need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceeding is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence from which the appeal is to be issued.

Pub. September 19, 2019

______________________

NOTICE OF ACTION

The Gilchrist County Property Appraiser, Damon C. Leggett, provides notice of the intent to include the following management position in the Florida Retirement System’s Senior Management Service Class effective October 1, 2019:

Head Mapper & IT Dept

Additional information may be obtained by writing to the Gilchrist County Property Appraiser, 112 South Main Street, Room 138, Trenton, FL 32693.

Pub. September 19 and 26, 2019

_______________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 19000003CAAXMX

BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.,

Plaintiff,

vs.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, CREDITORS, LIENORS AND TRUSTEES OF BENJAMIN J. LONIC, JR. A/K/A BENJAMIN JOSEPH LONIC, JR., DECEASED; JOYCE GLENN LONIC A/K/A JOYCE L. LONIC; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF JOYCE GLENN LONIC A/K/A JOYCE L. LONIC; HOLLY LYNN WALKER; STEVEN ROBERT LONIC; TIFFANY LEIGH LONIC; JOANN ANN LONIC; COURTNEY ANN LONIC; CHRISTOPHER ROBERT LONIC; GAYLE TRENT LONIC; KRISTI LYNN BLANCHARD; MICHAEL ROBERT LONIC; UNITED STATES OF AMERICA; ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING INTERESTS BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST A NAMED DEFENDANT TO THIS ACTION, OR HAVING OR CLAIMING TO HAVE ANY RIGHT, TITLE OR INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED; UNKNOWN TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2,

Defendants.

_________________________/

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to Final Judgement Foreclosure or Order dated August 21, 2019 entered in Civil Case No. 19000003CAAXMX in the Circuit Court of the Gilchrist Judicial Circuit in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, Civil Division, wherein BANK OF AMERICA, N.A., is Plaintiff and THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, CREDITORS, LIENORS AND TRUSTEES OF BENJAMIN J. LONIC, JR. A/K/A BENJAMIN JOSEPH LONIC, JR., DECEASED; JOYCE GLENN LONIC A/K/A JOYCE L. LONIC; STEVEN ROBERT LONIC; TIFFANY LEIGH LONIC; JOANN ANN LONIC; COURTNEY ANN LONIC; CHRISTOPHER ROBERT LONIC; GAYLE TRENT LONIC; KRISTI LYNN BLANCHARD; MICHAEL ROBERT LONIC; UNITED STATES OF AMERICA are Defendant(s), I, Todd Newton, Gilchrist County Clerk of Court,will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash beginning at 10:00 AM, at the south door of the Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693, in accordance with Chapter 45, Florida Statues on October 28, 2019 the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOTS 11, 12 AND 13 IN BLOCK 4 OF WEST AND JOHNSON’S ADDITION TO WILCOX JUNCTION A SUBDIVISION LOCATED IN THAT PART OF LOT 11 LYING SOUTH OF A.C.L. R.R. IN SECTION 18-10-14 AS PER PLAT RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 8182 S.W. 80th Trl, Trenton, Florida 32693

IF YOU ARE A SUBORDINATE LIENHOLDER CLAIMING A RIGHT TO FUNDS REMAINING AFTER THE SALE, IF ANY, YOU MUST FILE A CLAIM WITH THE CLERK NO LATER THAN THE DATE THAT THE CLERK REPORTS THE FUNDS AS UNCLAIMED. IF YOU FAIL TO FILE A TIMELY CLAIM, YOU WILL NOT BE ENTITLED TO ANY REMAINING FUNDS.

Todd Newton, Gilchrist County Clerk of Court

S. King

DEPUTY CLERK OF COURT

Submitted By: Reena Patel Sanders

Kelley Kronenberg

10360 West State Road 84

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33324

Service Email: ftlrealprop@kelleykronenberg.com

Pub. September 19 and 26, 2019.

______________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

Notice is hereby given by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, serving also as the Planning Commission, that it will consider at public hearing the below described Application for Special Use Permit in the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on October 7, 2019 at 5:00 P.M. or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, the following:

SUP 2019-05

A request by Frank Stankunas and Southeastern Concrete and Pumping, as owner and applicant for a Special Use Permit to allow an office, shop, and for storage of material and light construction equipment necessary for the operation of the business, in a Commercial land use category located on approximately 2.000 acres, more or less, at property location described as SE SR 26, Trenton, Gilchrist County, Florida 32693 and described by the Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Office as Tax Parcel Number: 10-10-16-0000-0002-0010.

A copy of the application is on file in the Office of Gilchrist County Community Development, located at 209 SE First Street, Trenton, Florida, and may be inspected during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the petition.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decisions made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Pub. September 19, 2019

_______________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

Notice is hereby given by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, serving also as the Planning Commission, that it will consider at public hearing the below described Application for Site and Development Plan approval in the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on October 7, 2019 at 5:15 P.M. or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, the following:

SP 2019-12

A request by Frank Stankunas and Southeastern Concrete and Pumping, as owner and applicant for Site and Development Plan approval for an office, shop, and for storage of material and light construction equipment necessary for the operation of the business, in a Commercial land use category located on approximately 2.000 acres, more or less, at property location described as SE SR 26, Trenton, Gilchrist County, Florida 32693 and described by the Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Office as Tax Parcel Number: 10-10-16-0000-0002-0010.

A copy of the application is on file in the Office of Gilchrist County Community Development, located at 209 SE First Street, Trenton, Florida, and may be inspected during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the petition.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decisions made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Pub. September 19, 2019

_______________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR LAFAYETTE COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 2015-157-CA

LAFAYETTE STATE BANK

Plantiff

Vs.

JAMES AVERY ROBERTS

_________________________/

AMENDED NOTICE OF

SHERIFF’S SALE

NOTICE is hereby given that pursuant to a Writ of Execution issued in the Circuit Court of Lafayette County, Florida, on the 19th day of March, 2019, in the cause wherein Lafayette State Bank, Plaintiff, and James Avery Roberts, Defendant, being Case No:2015-157-CA, in said Court, I, as Sheriff of Gilchrist County, Florida, have levied upon all the right, title and interest of the Defendant, James Avery Roberts, in and to the following described real property, to wit:

North 52.13 acres of the following property: the West half (W 1/2) of the Southeast Quarter (SE 1/4) of Section 34, Township 8 South, Range 14 East, North of State Road S-341. Also a strip of land 100 feet in width, i.e. 50 feet wide on east side of the center line of Seaboard Coast Lines former main track, said strip of land to extend over and across the Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4) of Section 34, Township 8 South Range 14 East, Gilchrist County Florida. Less and except existing road right of way.

Parcel ID 34-08-14-0000-0016-0020

I shall offer this property for sale at the Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Trenton Florida 32693 County of Gilchrist , Florida, on September 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., or as soon thereafter as possible. I will offer for sale all of the Defendant’s right, title, and interest in the aforesaid real property, at public auction and will sell the same, subject to taxes, all prior liens, encumbrances and judgments, if any, to the highest and best bidder for CASH IN HAND plus Florida Sales Tax if appropriate. The moneys received through the levy on sale will be paid as prescribed by Fla. Stat. 56.27 and in accordance with the American with Disabilities Act, persons needed a special accommodation to participate in this proceeding shall contact the individual agency sending notice not later than seven (7) days prior to the proceeding at the address given on notice. Telephone 352-463-3410

Robert D. Schultz III

Sheriff of Gilchrist County, Florida

CC:

James Avery Roberts

2807 NW 142nd Ave

Gainesville FL 32609

George T. Reeves

PO Drawer 652

Madison FL 32341

Financial Litigation Unit

U. S. Attorney’s Office

111 North Adams St. 4th Floor

Tallahassee Fl 32301

Michael H. Shaw

PO Box 357

Mayo FL 32066

Pub. Aug. 29, Sept. 5, 12, 19, 2019

_____________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Case No.: 21-2019-CA-000049

WILMA JEAN SAILS

Plaintiff,

vs

GILCHRIST REALTY CO., INC.

A dissolved Corporation organized under the laws of the State of Florida it’s heirs, successors, assignees, creditors and all parties claiming by, through or against said Corporation,

Defendant.

_________________________/

NOTICE OF ACTION

To: Gilchrist Realty Co. Inc.

Address Unknown

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to Quiet Title by Adverse Possession With Color of Title on the following described lands located in Gilchrist County, Florida.

Those lands as described in Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made a part hereof by reference.

Tax Parcel #30-08-15-0000-0000-0GAP (previously) now-30-08-15-0000-0028-0000 has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on RONALD W. STEVENS, Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is Post Office Box 1444, Bronson, Florida 32621, within (30) days of the first publication, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

EXHIBIT “A”

Commence at the Northeast corner of Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4 of SW 1/4) of Section 30, Township 8 South, Range 15 East for the Point of Beginning. Thence run along the North line of said SW 1/4 of SW 1/4, N 89 deg. 52 min. 33 sec. W, 184.13 feet to the Northeast corner of KUSHMER ADDITION TO THE TOWN OF BELL, a subdivision recorded in Plat Book 1, Page 19, of the public records of Gilchrist County, Florida. Thence run along the East line of KUSHMER SUBDIVISION TO THE TOWN OF BELL, S 00 deg. 10 min. 17 sec. W, 486.78 feet; thence run N 89 deg. 54 min. 06 sec. E, 185.59 feet to the East line of said SW 1/4 of SW 1/4; thence run along the East line of said SW 1/4 of SW 1/4, N 00 deg. 00 min. 04 sec. W, 486.35 feet to the Point of Beginning, all lying and being in Gilchrist County, Florida. Containing 2.06 acres more or less.

Subject to covenants, restrictions, easements of record, zoning and other governmental regulations, and outstanding mineral interests, previously conveyed, if any. However, reference to these restrictions, outstanding interests, and regulations is not intended to reimpose same.

Tax Parcel Identification Number: 30-08-15-0000-0000-0GAP.

WITNESS my hand and the seal of this Court on August 21, 2019

Clerk of Court

By: S. King

Deputy Clerk

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 374-3639 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service at (800) 955-8771.

Pub. August 29, Sept. 5, 12, 19, 2019

______________________

FLORIDA PACE FUNDING AGENCY NOTICE OF INTENT TO USE UNIFORM METHOD OF

COLLECTING NON-AD VALOREM ASSESSMENTS

The Board of Directors (the “Board”) of the Florida PACE Funding Agency, a public body corporate and politic (the “Agency”), hereby provides notice, pursuant to Sections 163.08(2), (3) and (4) and 197.3632(3)(a), Florida Statutes, of its intent to use the uniform method of collecting non-ad valorem assessments for more than one year to be levied within the area encompassed by the boundaries of every county in Florida, or any of the municipalities therein, subscribing to or served by the Agency’s statewide provision of funding and financing to construct or pay for energy conservation and efficiency improvements, renewable energy improvements and wind resistance improvements in accordance with Section 163.08, Florida Statutes (collectively, the “Qualifying Improvements”). By law and resolution of the Agency, a property owner may apply to the Agency for funding and financing of a Qualifying Improvement. The non-ad valorem assessments contemplated by this notice are voluntary and are only imposed by the Agency with the prior written consent authorized by or on behalf of affected property owners who determine to obtain financing for Qualifying Improvements from the Agency. The Agency is authorized by law to fund and finance Qualifying Improvements and is required to annually collect repayment by non-ad valorem assessments. The Board will consider the adoption of a resolution electing to use the uniform method of collecting such assessments as authorized by Section 197.3632, Florida Statutes, at a public hearing to be held at 10:00 a.m. on November 1, 2019, at the Airport Board Room, Kissimmee Gateway Airport Administrative Offices, 401 Dyer Boulevard, Kissimmee, Florida. Such resolution will state the need for the levy and will contain a legal description of the boundaries of the real property that may be subject to the levy – which is the entirety of the State of Florida. Copies of the proposed form of resolution are on file at the office of Counterpointe Energy Solutions (FL) LLC, Third Party Administrator for the Florida PACE Funding Agency, 2600 Maitland Center Parkway, Suite 163, Maitland, Florida 32751, email: gov@counterpointees.com. All interested persons are invited to present oral comments at the public hearing and/or submit written comments to the Board at the above address. Written comments should be received by the Agency on or before 10:00 a.m. on November 1, 2019. Any persons desiring to present oral comments should appear at the public hearing.

In the event any person decides to appeal any decision by the Board with respect to any matter relating to the consideration of the resolution at the referenced public hearing, a record of the proceeding may be needed and in such an event, such person may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the public hearing is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence on which the appeal is to be based.

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 and Section 286.26, Florida Statutes, persons with disabilities needing special accommodation to participate in such public hearing should contact the Airport Board Room, Kissimmee Gateway Airport Administrative Offices at (407)-518-2505 at least forty-eight (48) hours prior to the date of the public hearing.

By Order of the Board of Directors of Florida PACE Funding Agency on August 13, 2019.

Pub. August 29, Sept. 5, 12, 19, 2019

_____________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA CIVIL DIVISION

Case No.: 19000029CA

Chimera REO 2018-NR1 LLC

Plaintiff,

vs.

Jaye Wilson Asbell a/k/a Jaye Wilson a/k/a Jaye George; Tammy Mosher; Rick Asbell; Mike Asbell; Garrett Asbell; David Asbell; Thomas F. Wilson; Unknown Spouse of Jaye Wilson Asbell a/k/a Jaye Wilson a/k/a Jaye George; Unknown Spouse of Tammy Mosher; Unknown Spouse of Rick Asbell; Unknown Spouse of Mike Asbell; Unknown Spouse of Garrett Asbell; Unknown Spouse of David Asbell; Unknown Spouse of Thomas F. Wilson’ Clerk of the Circuit Court of Gilchrist County, Florida; Unknown Parties in Possession #1, if living, and all Unknown Parties claiming by, through, under and against the above named Defendant(s) who are not known to be dead or alive, whether said Unknown Parties may claim an interest as Spouse, Heirs,

Devisees, Grantees, or Other Claimants; Unknown Parties in Possession #2, if living, and all Unknown Parties claiming by, through, under and against the above named Defendant(s) who are not known to be dead or alive, whether said Unknown Parties may claim an interest as Spouse, Heirs, Devisees, Grantees, or Other Claimants

Defendant(s).

_________________________/

NOTICE OF ACTION FORECLOSURE PROCEEDINGS PROPERTY

TO: Jaye Wilson Asbell a/k/a Jaye Wilson a/k/a Jaye George: LAST KNOWN ADDRESS, 7519 Southeast 30th Street, Newberry, FL 32669, Thomas F. Wilson: LAST KNOWN ADDRESS, 7519 Southeast 30th Street, Newberry, FL 32669, Unknown Spouse of Jaye Wilson Asbell a/k/a Jaye Wilson a/k/a Jaye George: LAST KNOWN ADDRESS, 7519 Southeast 30th Street, Newberry, FL 32669 and Unknown Spouse of Thomas F. Wilson: LAST KNOWN ADDRESS, 7519 Southeast 30th Street, Newberry, FL 32669.

Residence unknown, if living, including any unknown spouse of the said Defendants, if either has remarried and if either or both of said Defendants are dead, their respective unknown heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, creditors, lienors, and trustees, and all other persons claiming by, through, under or against the named Defendant(s); and the aforementioned named Defendant(s) and such of the aforementioned unknown Defendants and such of the aforementioned unknown Defendants as may be infants, incompetents or otherwise not sui juris.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been commenced to foreclose a mortgage on the following real property, lying and being and situated in Gilchrist County, Florida, more particularly described as follows:

COMMENCE AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 23, TOWNSHIP 9 SOUTH, RANGE 16 EAST FOR A POINT OF REFERENCE. THENCE RUN ALONG THE NORTH LINE OF SAID SECTION 23, NORTH 89°39’19” EAST, 246.83 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, THENCE CONTINUE ALONG SAID NORTH LINE, NORTH 89°39’19” EAST, 66.00 FEET; THENCE RUN SOUTH 00°16’53” EAST, 660.00 FEET; THENCE RUN SOUTH 89°39’19” WEST, 66.00 FEET; THENCE RUN NORTH 00°16’53” WEST, 660.00 FEET TO AFORESAID NORTH LINE OF SECTION 23 AND THE POINT OF BEGINNING, ALL LYING AND BEING IN GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

COMMENCE AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 23, TOWNSHIP 9 SOUTH, RANGE 16 EAST, GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA; THENCE RUN SOUTH TO THE SOUTHERLY RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF A COUNTY ROAD, FOR THE POINT OF BEGINNING, THENCE RUN NORTH 89°39’19” EAST, 246.83 FEET’ THENCE RUN SOUTH 00°16’53” EAST. 660.00 FEET; THENCE RUN SOUTH 89°39’19” WEST, 246.83 FEET; THENCE RUN NORTH 00°16’53” WEST, 120.00 FEET; THENCE RUN NORTH 89°39’19” EAST, 210.00 FEET; THENCE RUN NORTH 00°16’53” NORTH, 210.00 FEET; THENCE RUN NORTH 00°16’53” WEST, 210.00 FEET; THENCE RUN SOUTH 89°39’16’ WEST, 270.00 FEET; THENCE RUN NORTH 00°16’53” WEST, 330.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. ALL LYING AND BEING IN GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

more commonly known as 7519 Southeast 30th Street, Newberry, FL 32669.

This action has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defense, if any, upon SHAPIRO, FISHMAN & GACHE, LLP, Attorneys for Plaintiff, whose address is 4630 Woodland Corporate Blvd., Suite 100, Tampa, FL 33614, within thirty (30) days after the first publication of this notice and file the original with the clerk of this Court either before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately there after; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court on the 4th day of September, 2019.

Todd Newton

Circuit and County Courts

By: S. King

Deputy Clerk

If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator; 201 East University Avenue, Room 410, Gainesville, FL 32601 (352) 491-4490 at least 7 days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification of the time before the scheduled appearance is less than 7 days. If you are hearing or voice impaired, call 711.

Pub. September 12 and 19, 2019.

_____________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 19-0022-TD

Certificate Number:

824.0000

Year of Issuance: 2017

Description of property: W 40 FT OF LOT 14 BLK 6 UNIT 3 SUN N FUN 40/495 & 569 138/357 138/365 162/343 209/52 224/122 231/30

Assessed to:

MAC C JOHNSON

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 15th day of October, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. September 12, 19, 26 and

October 3, 2019

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 19-0017-TD

Certificate Number: 346.0000

Year of Issuance: 2017

Description of property: LOT 124 SANTA FE RANCH SUBD UNREC 46/481 233/427

Assessed to: VICTOR RODRIGUEZ

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 15th day of October, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. September 12, 19, 26 and

October 3, 2019

_____________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 19-0018-TD

Certificate Number: 820.0000

Year of Issuance: 2017

Description of property: LOT 2 BLK 4 UNIT 3 SUN N FUN 40/495 & 569 108/550 & 552 UTL EASEMENT 141/241 161/444 231/30

Assessed to: MAC JOHNSON

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 15th day of October, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. September 12, 19, 26 and

October 3, 2019

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 19-0019-TD

Certificate Number: 821.0000

Year of Issuance: 2017

Description of property: LOT 3 BLK 4 UNIT 3 SUN N FUN 40/495 & 569 108/550 & 552 161/444 231/30

Assessed to: MAC JOHNSON

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 15th day of October, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. September 12, 19, 26 and

October 3, 2019

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #:19-0020-TD

Certificate Number: 822.0000

Year of Issuance: 2017

Description of property: LOT 4 BLK 4 UNIT 3 SUN N FUN 40/495 & 569 108/550 & 552 161/444 231/30

Assessed to: MAC JOHNSON

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 15th day of October, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. September 12, 19, 26 and

October 3, 2019

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 19-0021-TD

Certificate Number: 823.0000

Year of Issuance: 2017

Description of property: LOT 13 BLK 6 UNIT 3 SUN N FUN 40/495 & 569 138/357 138/365 162/343 209/52 224/122 231/30

Assessed to: MAC C JOHNSON

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 15th day of October, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. September 12, 19, 26 and

October 3, 2019

_____________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 19-0023-TD

Certificate Number: 818.0000

Year of Issuance: 2017

Description of property: LOT 5 BLK 3 UNIT 3 SUN N FUN 40/495 & 569 138/365 138/357 162/343 209/52 231/30

Assessed to:

JOHNSON MAC C

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 15th day of October, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. September 12, 19, 26 and

October 3, 2019

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 19-0024-TD

Certificate Number: 827.0000

Year of Issuance: 2017

Description of property: LOT 1 BLK 11 UNIT 3 SUN N FUN 40/495 & 569 108/550 & 552 161/444 231/30

Assessed to: JOHNSON MAC

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 15th day of October, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. September 12, 19, 26 and

October 3, 2019

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 19-0025-TD

Certificate Number: 833.0000

Year of Issuance: 2017

Description of property: LOT 4 BLK 4 UNIT 4 SUN N FUN 47/34 51/339 138/357 138/365 162/343 209/52 UTILITY EASE-MENT 211/708

Assessed to: JOHNSON MAC C

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 15th day of October, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. September 12, 19, 26 and

October 3, 2019

_________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT, FL TAX CERT FUND I, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 19-0031-TD

Certificate Number: 656.0000

Year of Issuance: 2017

Description of property: E/2 OF FOLLOWING DESC PROP BEGIN AT SW/C OF 3-8-16 FOR POR THENCE GO N 2663.56 FT TO POB THENCE GO S 89 DEG E 1210.625 FT THENCE GO S 210 FT THENCE GO S 89 DEG E 210 FT GO N 210 FT THENCE GO S 89 DEG E 1210.625 FT THENCE GO S 903 FT THENCE GO S 88 DEG W 700 FT THENCE GO S 700 FT THENCE GO S 88 DEG W 1233.57 FT THENCE GO N 700 FT THENCE GO S 88 DEG W 700 FT THENCE GO N 1001.97 FT TO POB 93/648 206/533 208/219 249/701 UTIL EASEMENT 255/139 261/623 283/317 290/93 2002/126 & COM AT NW/C OF E/2 OF SW/4 3-8-16 FOR POR THENCE RUN ALG W LN OF E/2 OF SW/4 S 831.84 FT TO POB THENCE CONT S 820.63 FT TO NORTHERLY R/W LN OF CO RD 340 THENCE RUN ALG SAID R/W LN S 88 DEG W 105.08 FT THENCE DEPARTING FROM SAID R/W LN RUN N 824.56 FT THENCE RUN S 89 DEG E 105 FT TO POB 2002/128 & LESS PROP TO HINES 2002/129 2002/137 2002/138 201521005850 201621003116

Assessed to: QUERENCIA BIBLE MISSIONS, GLOBAL AQUIFER INTERNATIONAL INC

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 15th day of October, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. September 12, 19, 26 and

October 3, 2019

__________________

CITY OF TRENTON

REGULAR COMMISSION MEETING AGENDA

The City of Trenton Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing on Monday, September 23, 2019, at 5:30 pm, or as soon as possible thereafter, following the Final Budget Hearing, in the Trenton Community Center located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Items included on the agenda are as follows:

A. Call to Order

B. Adoption of Agenda

C. Unscheduled Guests

D. Consent Items

1. Minutes - Regular Commission Meeting, September 9, 2019

2. July Financial and Expenditure Reports

E. Staff Reports

1. Public Safety Department

2. Public Works Department

F. Action Items

1. Resolution 2019-13 - Authorizing Bank Account Signers

2. Ordinance 2019-03 - Trash Rates Increase; 2nd Reading

3. Approval of Purchase of Police Vehicles With Grant Monies

G. City Attorney Report

H. City Manager Report

I. Board Member Requests

J. Public Comments

K. Adjourn

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact 352-463-4000 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service 800-955-8771.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at this meeting, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Lyle Wilkerson

City Manager

Pub. September 19, 2019

___________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION

File No.: 21-2019-CP-000045

IN RE: ESTATE OF

JANETTE VIVIAN DEES,

Deceased.

_________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of JANETTE VIVIAN DEES, deceased, whose date of death was January 25, 2019, File Number 21-2019-CP-000045, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Post Office Box 37, Trenton, FL 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of the first publication of this notice is September 19, 2019.

Attorney for Personal Representative:

THEODORE M. BURT, ESQ.

Attorney at Law

Florida Bar Number: 172404

403 East Wade Street

Post Office Box 308

Trenton, Florida 32693

(352) 463-2348

Email: Burt@svic.net

Personal Representative:

Debra Dawn Bivens

6789 SE 83rd Street

Trenton, Florida 32693

Pub. September 19 and 26, 2019.

__________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

CASE NO.: 21-2019-CP-000043

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF

TRACY LEE DILLON,

Deceased.

_________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Tracy Lee Dillon, deceased, whose date of death was March 27, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court, Eighth Judicial Circuit, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 112 S. Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693. The names and address of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY (30) DAYS OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTHWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is September 19, 2019.

THREE RIVERS LEGAL SERVICES, INC.

Rachel Rall, Esquire

Florida Bar No.: 643335

3225 University Blvd. #203-336

Jacksonville, Florida 32216

Telephone: (904) 717-0833

Facsimile: (904) 855-4117

Email: Rachel.Rall@trls.org

Attorneys for Personal Representative

Barbara Ponds, Personal Representative

Pub. September 19 and 26, 2019

_______________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION

File No.: 21-2019-CP-46

IN RE: ESTATE OF

SHIRLEY PARTIN SLAYTON, also known as Shirley P. Slayton,

Deceased.

_________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of SHIRLEY PARTIN SLAYTON, also known as Shirley P. Slayton, deceased, whose date of death was February 27, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 37, Trenton, Florida 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other person having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this Notice is September 19, 2019.

Attorney for Personal Representative:

David Miller Lang, Jr.

Florida Bar No. 0023541 204 Southeast First Street

Post Office Box 51

Trenton, Florida 32693

dlangxxj@bellsouth.net

(352) 463-7800

Personal Representative:

Glenda S. Joyce

6701 SW 50th Avenue

Trenton, Florida 32693

Pub. September 19 and 26, 2019.

-------------