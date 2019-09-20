September 19, 2019 Obituaries

Share !



Rebecca “Becky” Sue Rasnick Elliott

Rebecca “Becky” Sue Rasnick Elliott born December 24, 1952 passed away on August 29th in Johnson City, TN from congestive heart failure. She was 66 years old. Becky wanted to return home to the mountains for her final days.

Becky leaves behind her husband Gerald “Jerry” Elliott of High Springs; sons, Phillip Grant of Elizabethton, TN, Adam Elliott of Trenton and Jeremy (Amanda) Elliott of Johnson City, TN; brother, Steve Rasnick (Susan) of Orange City; sister, Shelby Rasnick Smith of Jacksonville; brother-in-law, Eddie Bradley of Hazel Park, MI; sister-in-law, Gloria Rasnick of Jacksonville; several grandchildren, Coty Kelley, Ashley Sheffield, Zoey Douglas, Adli Elliott, Joshua Grant, Amelia, Cordelia and Penelope Elliott; great-grandchildren, Marley and Addison Sheffield and John and Magnolia Kelley; several nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.

She was preceded in death by her infant siblings, Sidney, Douglas, and Norman; brothers Kenneth and Stanley; sisters, Nancy Rasnick Bradley, Shirley Rasnick Ellis; her infant son Jason Grant and daughter Amanda “Cassie” Elliott.

She was born in Carter County TN and a graduate of Elizabethton High School. She was the youngest of 10 children of the late Dewey and Mary Clydia Bullock Rasnick of Elizabethton, TN.

Becky moved to Florida with her husband Jerry in 1982 and settled outside of High Springs in Gilchrist County in the Spring Ridge community. She enjoyed being involved with all of her children’s activities and adventures from traveling all over the state for sporting events and even traveling across the world to Taiwan for a high school marching band performance. She was involved with cub scouts, girl scouts, a variety of athletics including football, basketball, baseball and volleyball. To make things interesting she encouraged her children to become involved with 4H and FFA. She enjoyed gardening, taking care of her bird feeders and her late daughter’s puppies.

The family would like to thank everyone who helped with Becky’s care over the past few years. They appreciate and have been comforted by your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time and your kindness will be remembered always.

There will be a private celebration of life held at a later time at Watauga Lake. In lieu of flowers, Becky wanted any donations to go to the American Cancer Society, 861 Weisgarber Road, Knoxville, TN 37909.

______________

Robert Earl “Bulldog” Hurst

Robert Earl “Bulldog” Hurst, 80, passed away at his daughter’s residence on Thursday, September 12th. He was born on December 27, 1938 to Robert Cleveland and Clara Baxter Hurst in Palm Harbor and had been a resident of Mayo since moving from Clearwater in 1998.

He proudly served his country in the Army National Guard. He retired as an electrician. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a member of the Coon Hunters Association. He also attended Mt. Nebo Baptist Church.

Mr. Hurst is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Nancy Yettaw Hurst; his son, Aaron Anthony Hurst; his great-grandson, Jackson Morgan and his great-granddaughter, Georgia Rose Hurst.

He is survived by his daughters, Lynn (Pete) Davis of Bell and Connie (Elliott) Kirshner of Marrietta, GA; his sons, Michael (Debbie) Hurst and Keith (Susan) Hurst, both of Bell; his sisters, Jan James of Spring Hill and Merle Anderson of Royston, GA; his brother, Roy (Sandra) Hurst of Ozona, FL; his grandchildren, Heidi, Austin, Matthew, Sarah Beth, Mark, Kirby, Jacob, Erin, Caleb, Hannah and 8 great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services for Mr. Hurst were held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 14th at Mt. Nebo Baptist Church with Pastor Jimmy Fletcher officiating. The family received friends at the church one hour prior to the service. Interment followed at Townsend Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or The Gideons International.

Arrangements were under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton.

For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.

_______________

Dorothy Mae Sheppard

Dorothy Mae Sheppard, 88, of Jacksonville, passed away at her home on Monday, September 9th. She was born on April 30, 1931 in Cedar Key to Lindon and Effie Lindsey and had been a resident of Jacksonville since moving from Trenton in 1985.

Mrs. Sheppard loved her Lord and her family very dearly and was a member of the Pentecostal faith.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Glen L. Sheppard; her son, Larry Sheppard; her sister, Lizzie Bell; four brothers, Sammy, Jesse, Lindon and Alexander.

She is survived by her daughters, Diane (Tracy) Bailey of Jacksonville, and Darlene (Wayne) Ohlig of Gonzales, LA; her son, David (Angela) Sheppard of Jacksonville; her brothers, Blake (Maryland) Lindsey of England, Bobby (Irene) Lindsey of Old Town and Clement (Chris) Lindsey of Trenton; 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services for Dorothy were held on Saturday, September 14th at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel at Watson Funeral Home with Pastor Archie Matthews officiating. Interment followed at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery. The family received friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements were under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton.

_______________

Shelley Diann Smith

Mrs. Shelley Diann Smith, 65, of Bell, passed away on September 13th. She was born on April 13, 1954 to Joseph P. and Alma Thomas Taylor in Lake City and was a lifelong resident of Gilchrist County.

Shelley was of the Pentecostal Faith and was a member of Bell Church of God. She enjoyed painting and teaching others to paint, draw, quilt, and sew, and loved spending time with her family.

Mrs. Smith is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Randy Smith; her daughter, Sheena Widner; her son, Shane (Felicia) Smith all of Bell; her grandchildren, Kit, Liam, Ember, Connor, Dena, Jefferson, Hayden, Phoenix and Fallon; her great-grandchild, Jaxon; her sisters, Mary Gibbs of Bell and Joyce Polhill of Lake City.

A Memorial Service for Mrs. Smith will be held on Saturday, September 21st at 11:00 a.m. at the Bell Church of God with Pastor Dale Thigpen officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that friends and family plant a flower as a memorial to Shelley.

Arrangements are under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton.

_______________

Freddie Mae Trail

Freddie Mae Trail of Chiefland, passed away on Thursday, September 5th at the Tri County Nursing Home in Trenton, she was 89.

Freddie Mae was a lifelong resident of Gilchrist County where she was a member of the North East Church of Christ. She was a homemaker, mother and caregiver. She was a Christian and was blessed to have worked for Christian people. In her spare time she enjoyed sewing, embroidery and gardening, but her family was always her main priority.

She is survived by her son, James C. Smith; her daughters, Ginger Jenkins and Virginia Jordan; nine grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

A service was held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 11th at the Bethel Church of Christ in Bell.

Mrs. Trail was under the care of the Knauff Funeral Home, Chiefland.

_______________