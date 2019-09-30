September 26, 2019 Legals

Share !



NOTICE OF PUBLIC

HEARING

Notice is hereby given by the Board of County Commissioners of Gilchrist County, Florida, serving as the Planning Commission, that it will consider at a public hearing the below described Application for a Variance at the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners Meeting Facility located at 210 South Main Street, Trenton, Florida on October 24, 2019 at 4:15 P.M., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, the following:

VAR 2019-08

A request by Tom Edwards, as applicant for owners, Thomas C. Edwards and Jennifer S. Edwards, husband and wife, seeking a Variance for an approximately 16 feet by 18 feet Elevated Storage Building that is not an accessory to an existing dwelling on vacant property, in an Environmentally Sensitive (ESA-2) Land Use category located on approximately 0.580 acres, located at 1120 NE 127th Lane, Branford, Gilchrist County, Florida 32008. Gilchrist County Property Appraiser’s Tax Parcel No. 26-06-15-0340-0000-0190. Described as: Lot 19, Unit 4, IRA-BEA’S OASIS, an unrecorded subdivision being more particularly described by a metes and bounds legal description, lying and being in Section 26, Township 06 South, Range 15 East, Gilchrist County, Florida.

A copy of the application is on file in the Office of Gilchrist County Community Development, located at 209 SE First Street, Trenton, Florida, and may be inspected by the public during regular business hours. On the date, time and place first above mentioned, all interested persons may appear and be heard with respect to the aforementioned matter.

The public hearing may be continued to one or more future dates. Any interested party shall be advised that the date, time and place of any continuation of the public hearing shall be announced during the public hearing and that no further notice concerning the matter will be published unless said continuation exceeds six calendar weeks from the date of the above referenced public hearing.

“Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 463-3169 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service (800) 955-8771”.

All persons are advised that, if they decide to appeal any decision made at the public hearing, they will need a record of the proceedings and, for such purpose, they may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Pub. September 26, 2019

_________________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION

File No.: 21-2019-CP-000045

IN RE: ESTATE OF

JANETTE VIVIAN DEES,

Deceased.

_________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of JANETTE VIVIAN DEES, deceased, whose date of death was January 25, 2019, File Number 21-2019-CP-000045, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Post Office Box 37, Trenton, FL 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY (30) DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the Decedent and other persons having claims or demands against Decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of the first publication of this notice is September 19, 2019.

Attorney for Personal Representative:

THEODORE M. BURT, ESQ.

Attorney at Law

Florida Bar Number: 172404

403 East Wade Street

Post Office Box 308

Trenton, Florida 32693

(352) 463-2348

Email: Burt@svic.net

Personal Representative:

Debra Dawn Bivens

6789 SE 83rd Street

Trenton, Florida 32693

Pub. September 19 and 26, 2019.

------------------

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 19-0022-TD

Certificate Number:

824.0000

Year of Issuance: 2017

Description of property: W 40 FT OF LOT 14 BLK 6 UNIT 3 SUN N FUN 40/495 & 569 138/357 138/365 162/343 209/52 224/122 231/30

Assessed to:

MAC C JOHNSON

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 15th day of October, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. September 12, 19, 26 and

October 3, 2019

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 19-0017-TD

Certificate Number: 346.0000

Year of Issuance: 2017

Description of property: LOT 124 SANTA FE RANCH SUBD UNREC 46/481 233/427

Assessed to: VICTOR RODRIGUEZ

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 15th day of October, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. September 12, 19, 26 and

October 3, 2019

_____________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 19-0018-TD

Certificate Number: 820.0000

Year of Issuance: 2017

Description of property: LOT 2 BLK 4 UNIT 3 SUN N FUN 40/495 & 569 108/550 & 552 UTL EASEMENT 141/241 161/444 231/30

Assessed to: MAC JOHNSON

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 15th day of October, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. September 12, 19, 26 and

October 3, 2019

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 19-0019-TD

Certificate Number: 821.0000

Year of Issuance: 2017

Description of property: LOT 3 BLK 4 UNIT 3 SUN N FUN 40/495 & 569 108/550 & 552 161/444 231/30

Assessed to: MAC JOHNSON

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 15th day of October, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. September 12, 19, 26 and

October 3, 2019

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #:19-0020-TD

Certificate Number: 822.0000

Year of Issuance: 2017

Description of property: LOT 4 BLK 4 UNIT 3 SUN N FUN 40/495 & 569 108/550 & 552 161/444 231/30

Assessed to: MAC JOHNSON

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 15th day of October, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. September 12, 19, 26 and

October 3, 2019

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 19-0021-TD

Certificate Number: 823.0000

Year of Issuance: 2017

Description of property: LOT 13 BLK 6 UNIT 3 SUN N FUN 40/495 & 569 138/357 138/365 162/343 209/52 224/122 231/30

Assessed to: MAC C JOHNSON

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 15th day of October, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. September 12, 19, 26 and

October 3, 2019

_____________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 19-0023-TD

Certificate Number: 818.0000

Year of Issuance: 2017

Description of property: LOT 5 BLK 3 UNIT 3 SUN N FUN 40/495 & 569 138/365 138/357 162/343 209/52 231/30

Assessed to:

JOHNSON MAC C

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 15th day of October, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. September 12, 19, 26 and

October 3, 2019

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 19-0024-TD

Certificate Number: 827.0000

Year of Issuance: 2017

Description of property: LOT 1 BLK 11 UNIT 3 SUN N FUN 40/495 & 569 108/550 & 552 161/444 231/30

Assessed to: JOHNSON MAC

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 15th day of October, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. September 12, 19, 26 and

October 3, 2019

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 19-0025-TD

Certificate Number: 833.0000

Year of Issuance: 2017

Description of property: LOT 4 BLK 4 UNIT 4 SUN N FUN 47/34 51/339 138/357 138/365 162/343 209/52 UTILITY EASE-MENT 211/708

Assessed to: JOHNSON MAC C

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 15th day of October, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. September 12, 19, 26 and

October 3, 2019

_________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT FCAP AS CUSTODIAN FOR FTCFIMT, FL TAX CERT FUND I, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 19-0031-TD

Certificate Number: 656.0000

Year of Issuance: 2017

Description of property: E/2 OF FOLLOWING DESC PROP BEGIN AT SW/C OF 3-8-16 FOR POR THENCE GO N 2663.56 FT TO POB THENCE GO S 89 DEG E 1210.625 FT THENCE GO S 210 FT THENCE GO S 89 DEG E 210 FT GO N 210 FT THENCE GO S 89 DEG E 1210.625 FT THENCE GO S 903 FT THENCE GO S 88 DEG W 700 FT THENCE GO S 700 FT THENCE GO S 88 DEG W 1233.57 FT THENCE GO N 700 FT THENCE GO S 88 DEG W 700 FT THENCE GO N 1001.97 FT TO POB 93/648 206/533 208/219 249/701 UTIL EASEMENT 255/139 261/623 283/317 290/93 2002/126 & COM AT NW/C OF E/2 OF SW/4 3-8-16 FOR POR THENCE RUN ALG W LN OF E/2 OF SW/4 S 831.84 FT TO POB THENCE CONT S 820.63 FT TO NORTHERLY R/W LN OF CO RD 340 THENCE RUN ALG SAID R/W LN S 88 DEG W 105.08 FT THENCE DEPARTING FROM SAID R/W LN RUN N 824.56 FT THENCE RUN S 89 DEG E 105 FT TO POB 2002/128 & LESS PROP TO HINES 2002/129 2002/137 2002/138 201521005850 201621003116

Assessed to: QUERENCIA BIBLE MISSIONS, GLOBAL AQUIFER INTERNATIONAL INC

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 15th day of October, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. September 12, 19, 26 and

October 3, 2019

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 19-0026-TD

Certificate Number: 836.0000

Year of Issuance: 2017

Description of property: LOT 3 BLK 5 UNIT 4 SUN N FUN 47/34 51/339 138/357 138/365 162/343 209/52

Assessed to: JOHNSON MAC C

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 15th day of October, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. September 12, 19, 26 and

October 3, 2019

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 19-0027-TD

Certificate Number: 828.0000

Year of Issuance: 2017

Description of property: LOT 2 BLK 11 UNIT 3 SUN N FUN 40/495 & 569 108/550 & 552 161/444 231/30

Assessed to: JOHNSON MAC

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 15th day of October, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. September 12, 19, 26 and

October 3, 2019

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 19-0028-TD

Certificate Number: 842.0000

Year of Issuance: 2017

Description of property: LOT 1 BLK 7 UNIT 4 SUN N FUN 47/34 51/339 138/357 138/365 162/343 209/52

Assessed to: JOHNSON MAC C

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 15th day of October, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. September 12, 19, 26 and

October 3, 2019

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 19-0029-TD

Certificate Number: 845.0000

Year of Issuance: 2017

Description of property: LOT 22 BLK 7 UNIT 4 SUN N FUN 47/34 51/339 117/117 136/146 159/181-182 179/327 209/52

Assessed to: JOHNSON MAC C

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 15th day of October, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. September 12, 19, 26 and

October 3, 2019

__________________

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR TAX DEED

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT GILCHRIST COUNTY, holder of the following Tax Sale Certificate has filed said Tax Certificate for the Tax Deed to be issued thereon. The Certificate Number and year of issuance, the Description of the property, and the Name in which it is assessed as follows:

File #: 19-0030-TD

Certificate Number: 848.0000

Year of Issuance: 2017

Description of property: LOT 7 BLK 10 UNIT 4 SUN N FUN 47/34 51/339 138/357 138/365 162/343 209/52

Assessed to: JOHNSON MAC C

In the County of Gilchrist, State of Florida

Unless such certificate shall be redeemed according to the Law, the Property described in such Certificate will be sold to the Highest Bidder on the 15th day of October, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. on the website https://www.gilchrist.realtaxdeed.com. If you are interested in bidding on the property, please be advised that you must register on the website and place a deposit prior to the sale. Additional information is available on the website.

Todd Newton

Clerk of the Courts

GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT SEAL

By: /s/ Cindy Chadwick

CINDY CHADWICK,

DEPUTY CLERK

Pub. September 12, 19, 26 and

October 3, 2019

__________________

NOTICE OF ACTION

The Gilchrist County Property Appraiser, Damon C. Leggett, provides notice of the intent to include the following management position in the Florida Retirement System’s Senior Management Service Class effective October 1, 2019:

Head Mapper & IT Dept

Additional information may be obtained by writing to the Gilchrist County Property Appraiser, 112 South Main Street, Room 138, Trenton, FL 32693.

Pub. September 19 and 26, 2019

_______________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 19000003CAAXMX

BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.,

Plaintiff,

vs.

THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, CREDITORS, LIENORS AND TRUSTEES OF BENJAMIN J. LONIC, JR. A/K/A BENJAMIN JOSEPH LONIC, JR., DECEASED; JOYCE GLENN LONIC A/K/A JOYCE L. LONIC; UNKNOWN SPOUSE OF JOYCE GLENN LONIC A/K/A JOYCE L. LONIC; HOLLY LYNN WALKER; STEVEN ROBERT LONIC; TIFFANY LEIGH LONIC; JOANN ANN LONIC; COURTNEY ANN LONIC; CHRISTOPHER ROBERT LONIC; GAYLE TRENT LONIC; KRISTI LYNN BLANCHARD; MICHAEL ROBERT LONIC; UNITED STATES OF AMERICA; ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING INTERESTS BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST A NAMED DEFENDANT TO THIS ACTION, OR HAVING OR CLAIMING TO HAVE ANY RIGHT, TITLE OR INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED; UNKNOWN TENANT #1; UNKNOWN TENANT #2,

Defendants.

_________________________/

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to Final Judgement Foreclosure or Order dated August 21, 2019 entered in Civil Case No. 19000003CAAXMX in the Circuit Court of the Gilchrist Judicial Circuit in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, Civil Division, wherein BANK OF AMERICA, N.A., is Plaintiff and THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, CREDITORS, LIENORS AND TRUSTEES OF BENJAMIN J. LONIC, JR. A/K/A BENJAMIN JOSEPH LONIC, JR., DECEASED; JOYCE GLENN LONIC A/K/A JOYCE L. LONIC; STEVEN ROBERT LONIC; TIFFANY LEIGH LONIC; JOANN ANN LONIC; COURTNEY ANN LONIC; CHRISTOPHER ROBERT LONIC; GAYLE TRENT LONIC; KRISTI LYNN BLANCHARD; MICHAEL ROBERT LONIC; UNITED STATES OF AMERICA are Defendant(s), I, Todd Newton, Gilchrist County Clerk of Court,will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash beginning at 10:00 AM, at the south door of the Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693, in accordance with Chapter 45, Florida Statues on October 28, 2019 the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgment, to wit:

LOTS 11, 12 AND 13 IN BLOCK 4 OF WEST AND JOHNSON’S ADDITION TO WILCOX JUNCTION A SUBDIVISION LOCATED IN THAT PART OF LOT 11 LYING SOUTH OF A.C.L. R.R. IN SECTION 18-10-14 AS PER PLAT RECORDED IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Property Address: 8182 S.W. 80th Trl, Trenton, Florida 32693

IF YOU ARE A SUBORDINATE LIENHOLDER CLAIMING A RIGHT TO FUNDS REMAINING AFTER THE SALE, IF ANY, YOU MUST FILE A CLAIM WITH THE CLERK NO LATER THAN THE DATE THAT THE CLERK REPORTS THE FUNDS AS UNCLAIMED. IF YOU FAIL TO FILE A TIMELY CLAIM, YOU WILL NOT BE ENTITLED TO ANY REMAINING FUNDS.

Todd Newton, Gilchrist County Clerk of Court

S. King

DEPUTY CLERK OF COURT

Submitted By: Reena Patel Sanders

Kelley Kronenberg

10360 West State Road 84

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33324

Service Email: ftlrealprop@kelleykronenberg.com

Pub. September 19 and 26, 2019.

______________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

PROBATE DIVISION

CASE NO.: 21-2019-CP-000043

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF

TRACY LEE DILLON,

Deceased.

_________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of Tracy Lee Dillon, deceased, whose date of death was October 8, 2018, is pending in the Circuit Court, Eighth Judicial Circuit, in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 112 S. Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693. The names and address of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR THIRTY (30) DAYS OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN THREE (3) MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTHWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this notice is September 26, 2019.

THREE RIVERS LEGAL SERVICES, INC.

Barbara Ponds, Personal Representative

Rachel Rall, Esquire

Florida Bar No.: 643335

3225 University Blvd. #203-336

Jacksonville, Florida 32216

Telephone: (904) 717-0833

Facsimile: (904) 855-4117

Email: Rachel.Rall@trls.org

Attorneys for Personal Representative

Pub. September 26 and October 3, 2019

_______________

NOTICE OF SALE

Rainbow Title and Lien, Inc. will sell at Public Sale at Auction the following vehicle to satisfy lien pursuant to Chapter 713.78 of the Florida Statutes on October 17, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.

Auction will occur where vehicle is located; 2000 CHEVROLET, VIN# 1GCCS14WOYK181404 Located at: 7100 SE SR 26, Trenton, FL 32693, Gilchrist.

Any person(s) claiming any interest(s) in the above vehicle should contact: Rainbow Title and Lien, Inc., (954) 920-6020.

All auctions are held with reserve. Some of the vehicles may have been released prior to auction.

LIC #AB-0001256

Pub September 26, 2019

_______________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 21-2019-CA-000017

SOUTHERN FOREST GROVE, LLC a Florida Limited Liability Company,

Plantiff,

vs,

TILLMAN B. COX, DENNIS D. COX, AUBREY J. COX, deceased, GLEN A. COX, LUIS H. SANTIAGO and ROSA SANTIAGO, if married, if alive, and if dead, their respective known and unknown spouse, heirs, devisees, grantees, creditors, or other parties claiming by, through, under or against the hereinabove individually,

Defendants.

_________________________/

TO: THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS CLAIMNG BY, THROUGH, UNDER, OR AGAINST, AUBREY J. COX, DECEASED

Last Known Address:

Aubrey J. Cox, deceased

c/o Audrey M. Cox

509 Cricket Lane

Hockessin, Delaware 19707

AMENDED NOTICE OF ACTION

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to Quiet Title as to the following described lands located in Gilchrist County, Florida:

LOT 58 APPALOOSA TRAILS SUBD CONT 9.98 AC & DESC IN MTS & BDS DESC 172/255.

Parcel No: 170816-02070000-0580

has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any to it, on RONALD W. STEVENS, P.A., Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is Post Office Box 1444, Bronson, Florida 32621, on or before thirty (30) days from the first date of publication, and file the original with the Clerk of Court either before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a Default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

WITNESS my hand and the seal of this Court on September 19, 2019.

By: S. King

Clerk of Court

Pub. September 26, and October 3, 10, and 17, 2019

_________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION

File No.: 21-2019-CP-46

IN RE: ESTATE OF

SHIRLEY PARTIN SLAYTON, also known as Shirley P. Slayton,

Deceased.

_________________________/

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

The administration of the estate of SHIRLEY PARTIN SLAYTON, also known as Shirley P. Slayton, deceased, whose date of death was February 27, 2019, is pending in the Circuit Court for Gilchrist County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Post Office Box 37, Trenton, Florida 32693. The names and addresses of the personal representative and the personal representative’s attorney are set forth below.

All creditors of the decedent and other persons having claims or demands against decedent’s estate on whom a copy of this notice is required to be served must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE LATER OF 3 MONTHS AFTER THE TIME OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE OR 30 DAYS AFTER THE DATE OF SERVICE OF A COPY OF THIS NOTICE ON THEM.

All other creditors of the decedent and other person having claims or demands against decedent’s estate must file their claims with this court WITHIN 3 MONTHS AFTER THE DATE OF THE FIRST PUBLICATION OF THIS NOTICE.

ALL CLAIMS NOT SO FILED WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN SECTION 733.702 OF THE FLORIDA PROBATE CODE WILL BE FOREVER BARRED.

NOTWITHSTANDING THE TIME PERIOD SET FORTH ABOVE, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.

The date of first publication of this Notice is September 19, 2019.

Attorney for Personal Representative:

David Miller Lang, Jr.

Florida Bar No. 0023541 204 Southeast First Street

Post Office Box 51

Trenton, Florida 32693

dlangxxj@bellsouth.net

(352) 463-7800

Personal Representative:

Glenda S. Joyce

6701 SW 50th Avenue

Trenton, Florida 32693

Pub. September 19 and 26, 2019.

---------------