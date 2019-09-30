September 26, 2019 Obituaries

Share !



Bernice Elizabeth McClain Barber

Bernice Elizabeth McClain Barber 80, of Cross City, passed away Monday September 16th after a long illness.

Bernice was born on December 4, 1938 to Hardy Jennings McClain and Ellen Pearl Holland McClain in Shamrock, Florida. She was a housewife and army military wife. She loved cooking and canning. She also enjoyed Young and the Restless and QVC.

She is preceded in death by her husband Martin C. Barber Sr. and daughter Kim Barber Ellis.

She is survived by her daughters, Carmen Elizabeth Barber (Carl) Rogers, Tammie Lynn Barber; son Martin C. Barber Jr. (Tanya); 17 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren and other extended family members.

Funeral services for Mrs. Barber were held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, September 23rd at the First Baptist Church of Cross City, with Pastor Mike Brown and Bro. Doug Cobb officiating. Visitation was from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, September 22nd at the funeral home.

Arrangements were under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_____________________

R. L. Corbin

Mr. R.L. Corbin of Jena, passed away at his home on Monday, September 9th at the age of 94. He was born in Jena on October 13, 1924 and was a lifelong resident.

Mr. Corbin retired as a heavy equipment operator. He loved to hunt, fish, garden and also enjoyed being a Ham and C.B. Radio Operator. He was of the Baptist faith.

Mr. Corbin is preceded in death by his parents and by his daughter, Myrtice Corbin.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Florence Neely Corbin; his daughter, Theresa (John) Fryer of Satsuma; his son, Vernoy Corbin of Perry; four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

A graveside service for Mr. Corbin was held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 12th at Mt. Olive Cemetery in Jena.

Arrangements were under the care of Watson Funeral Home, Trenton.

For on-line condolences, please visit www.watsonfhtrenton.com.

_______________

Thomas T. Fowler

Thomas T. Fowler, Sr., 87, of Old Town, passed away Saturday, September 21st.

Mr. Fowler was born on November 1, 1931 in Carrollton, MS to Luther and Frankie Fowler, Sr.

He was a graduate of the Winona High School in Winona, MS, then received his Bachelors from Mississippi College where he played football. He then received his Master’s in Education from Mississippi Southern. He served in the United States Air Force making a perfect score on the competency exam and ended up living in the officer’s quarters where he wrote the officers competency exam. He taught math at Alabama College, Montevella and Carroll County Mississippi High School. Thomas moved to Florida in 1957 and taught math at Melrose High School. After the school year ended he moved to Dixie County and became a wood buyer for Continental Turpentine until 1973 when he began teaching at Dixie County High School until he retired in 1993.

He enjoyed hunting, football and calling high school football games, which he did at Dixie County for six years. He was a member of New Prospect Baptist Church since 1976 and taught Sunday school for six years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Betty Grantham Fowler; brothers, L. F. Fowler, Jr. and Jimmy Fowler. He is survived by sons, Thomas (Lisa) Fowler of Old Town and Chuck (Janet) Fowler of Cross City; daughter, Becky (David Ford) Fowler of Old Town; grandchildren, Laura Goss, Eli Fowler, Grant Fowler, Anna Fowler and Charla Taylor; great grandchildren, AnnMarie, Paisleigh, Turner (Running Bear), Addilyn, Nolan and Case.

Funeral services were held at New Prospect Baptist Church Wednesday, September 25th at 4:00 p.m. with Rev. Dwayne Kight and Rev. Jason Jones officiating. Interment followed at New Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery.

Arrangements were under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_______________

Emily “Bonita” Turner Keen

Emily “Bonita” Turner Keen, 85, of Old Town passed away September 10th.

Mrs. Keen was born October 1, 1933 to the late William and Erma Horne Turner in Day, Florida, but had spent most of her life in the Dixie County area. Mrs. Keen worked with the Dixie Road Department for several years and Hudson Pulp and Paper before that.

Mrs. Keen is survived by her daughters, Fannie Watson, Jaqueline Giamio, Carla Lambert and Lisa Rich; sons, James Watson, Thomas Watson, John Watson, David Watson and Raymond Keen, Jr.; brothers Alfred Turner and Foye Turner; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other extended family members. She was preceded in death by her husbands, John Watson and Raymond Keen, Sr.

Graveside funeral services for Mrs. Keen were held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 14th at Mt. Olive Cemetery in Jena with Pastor David Downing officiating.

Arrangements were under the care of Rick Gooding Funeral Home Cross City. Please sign the online guest book at rickgoodingfuneralhomes.com.

_______________

Leonard “Len” Lee Roseman

Leonard “Len” Lee Roseman, 72, died September 7th in Gainesville.

Mr. Roseman was the son of Steven Roseman and Flora Roseman from Hobe Sound and brother Donald R. Roseman who all have preceded him in death.

Len is survived by his loving wife Irene Gucor and his son Steven Ray Armand Roseman; cousins, Roselyn Reno from California and Jeffrey Roseman of Savannah.

Len was a life long resident of Florida. He resided in many areas throughout his life, including and not limited to, South Florida, Homestead, Miami, Branford, Suwannee and most recently Fanning Springs. He was well known for his charitable generosity. Len was a teacher, contractor and land developer throughout Florida. He leaves behind many loyal friends and business associates.

In lieu of flowers, donations to any charitable organization of your choosing is appreciated. Please visit his memorial page at www.williamsthomasfuneralhome.com.

__________________________