September 5, 2019 Legals

Share !



IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA CIVIL DIVISION

Case No.: 2019-CA-34

DENNIS M. OWENS and DOROTHY M. OWENS,

Plaintiffs,

vs.

GEORGETTE GILLIS, DIANE PORTNER A/K/A DIANE MANNING, GEORGE R. BRITTON, JR. A/K/A RUS BRITTON, AND THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS CLAIMING BY AND THROUGH, UNDER, OR AGAINST ROBIN BRITTON,

Defendants.

_________________________/

To: THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, GRANTEES, ASSIGNEES, LIENORS, CREDITORS, TRUSTEES, OR OTHER CLAIMANTS CLAIMING BY AND THROUGH, UNDER, OR AGAINST ROBIN BRITTON

You are notified that an action for Quiet Title on the following property in Gilchrist County, Florida:

LOT 47, BRITTON/BAYNARD UNRECORDED SUBDIVISION IN GOVERNMENT LOT 1, LYING IN THE NORTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 20, TOWNSHIP 8 SOUTH, RANGE 14 EAST, GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA; BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

COMMENCE AT THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SAID NORTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 20 AND RUN THENCE NORTH 00°16’00” WEST, ALONG THE EAST LINE OF SAID NORTHWEST 1/4, A DISTANCE OF 1900.64 FEET TO THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SAID LOT 47 AND THE POINT-OF-BEGINNING OF THE HEREIN DESCRIBED PARCEL; THENCE CONTINUE NORTH 00°16’00” WEST, ALONG SAID EAST LINE, A DISTANCE OF 99.96 FEET TO THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF SAID LOT 47; THENCE NORTH 89°56’10” WEST, A DISTANCE 1387.30 FEET TO THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SAID LOT 47 AT THE APPROXIMATE EAST BANK OF THE SUWANNEE RIVER; THENCE SOUTH 17°41’09” WEST, A DISTANCE OF 104.64 FEET TO THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF SAID LOT 47 AT THE APPROXIMATE EAST BANK OF THE SUWANNEE RIVER; THENCE SOUTH 89°55’37” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 1419.55 FEET TO THE SAID SOUTHEAST CORNER OF LOT 47 AND THE SAID POINT-OF-BEGINNING.

CONTAINING 3.217 ACRES, MORE OR LESS.

has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Lindsay R. Dunn, Esq., the Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is 7650 W. Courtney Campbell Causeway, Suite 1150, Tampa, Florida, 33607, within (30) days after August 16, 2019 and file the original with the clerk of this court either before service upon Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; Otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.

Date this 1st day of August, 2019.

Todd Newton

Clerk of The Circuit Court

By: S. King

As Deputy Clerk

***See the Americans with Disabilities Act

If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Persons with a disability who need any accommodation in order to participate should call Jan Phillips, ADA Coordinator, Alachua County Courthouse, 201 E. University Ave., Gainesville, FL 32601 at (352) 337-6237 within two (2) working days of your receipt of this notice; if you are hearing impaired call 800-955-8771; if you are voice impaired, call 800-955-8770.

Pub. August 15, 22, 29 and September 5, 2019.

________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 8TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 21-2019-DR-190

Division: DR

Sharon Roper, Petitioner,

and

Quincey Roper, Respondent,

NOTICE OF ACTION FOR DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE

TO: Quincey Roper

Address unknown

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for dissolution of marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on Sharon Roper, whose address is 221 NW 4th Ave., Trenton, FL 32693 on or before September 11, 2019, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 112 South Main Street, Trenton, FL 32693, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petition.

Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request.

You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Designation of Current Mailing and E-Mail Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law Form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed or e-mailed to the address on record at the clerk’s office.

WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedure, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.

Dated August 8, 2019.

CLERK OF THE CIRCUIT COURT

By: Kendra Cathey

Deputy Clerk

Pub. August 15, 22, 29 and September 5, 2019

______________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT, THIRD JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR LAFAYETTE COUNTY, FLORIDA

Case No.: 2015-157-CA

LAFAYETTE STATE BANK

Plantiff

Vs.

JAMES AVERY ROBERTS

_________________________/

AMENDED NOTICE OF

SHERIFF’S SALE

NOTICE is hereby given that pursuant to a Writ of Execution issued in the Circuit Court of Lafayette County, Florida, on the 19th day of March, 2019, in the cause wherein Lafayette State Bank, Plaintiff, and James Avery Roberts, Defendant, being Case No:2015-157-CA, in said Court, I, as Sheriff of Gilchrist County, Florida, have levied upon all the right, title and interest of the Defendant, James Avery Roberts, in and to the following described real property, to wit:

North 52.13 acres of the following property: the West half (W 1/2) of the Southeast Quarter (SE 1/4) of Section 34, Township 8 South, Range 14 East, North of State Road S-341. Also a strip of land 100 feet in width, i.e. 50 feet wide on east side of the center line of Seaboard Coast Lines former main track, said strip of land to extend over and across the Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4) of Section 34, Township 8 South Range 14 East, Gilchrist County Florida. Less and except existing road right of way.

Parcel ID 34-08-14-0000-0016-0020

I shall offer this property for sale at the Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 South Main Street, Trenton Florida 32693 County of Gilchrist , Florida, on September 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., or as soon thereafter as possible. I will offer for sale all of the Defendant’s right, title, and interest in the aforesaid real property, at public auction and will sell the same, subject to taxes, all prior liens, encumbrances and judgments, if any, to the highest and best bidder for CASH IN HAND plus Florida Sales Tax if appropriate. The moneys received through the levy on sale will be paid as prescribed by Fla. Stat. 56.27 and in accordance with the American with Disabilities Act, persons needed a special accommodation to participate in this proceeding shall contact the individual agency sending notice not later than seven (7) days prior to the proceeding at the address given on notice. Telephone 352-463-3410

Robert D. Schultz III

Sheriff of Gilchrist County, Florida

CC:

James Avery Roberts

2807 NW 142nd Ave

Gainesville FL 32609

George T. Reeves

PO Drawer 652

Madison FL 32341

Financial Litigation Unit

U. S. Attorney’s Office

111 North Adams St. 4th Floor

Tallahassee Fl 32301

Michael H. Shaw

PO Box 357

Mayo FL 32066

Pub. Aug. 29, Sept. 5, 12, 19, 2019

______________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

Case No.: 21-2019-CA-000049

WILMA JEAN SAILS

Plaintiff,

vs

GILCHRIST REALTY CO., INC.

A dissolved Corporation organized under the laws of the State of Florida it’s heirs, successors, assignees, creditors and all parties claiming by, through or against said Corporation,

Defendant.

_________________________/

NOTICE OF ACTION

To: Gilchrist Realty Co. Inc.

Address Unknown

YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action to Quiet Title by Adverse Possession With Color of Title on the following described lands located in Gilchrist County, Florida.

Those lands as described in Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made a part hereof by reference.

Tax Parcel #30-08-15-0000-0000-0GAP (previously) now-30-08-15-0000-0028-0000 has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, on RONALD W. STEVENS, Plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is Post Office Box 1444, Bronson, Florida 32621, within (30) days of the first publication, and file the original with the Clerk of this Court either before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately thereafter; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

EXHIBIT “A”

Commence at the Northeast corner of Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter (SW 1/4 of SW 1/4) of Section 30, Township 8 South, Range 15 East for the Point of Beginning. Thence run along the North line of said SW 1/4 of SW 1/4, N 89 deg. 52 min. 33 sec. W, 184.13 feet to the Northeast corner of KUSHMER ADDITION TO THE TOWN OF BELL, a subdivision recorded in Plat Book 1, Page 19, of the public records of Gilchrist County, Florida. Thence run along the East line of KUSHMER SUBDIVISION TO THE TOWN OF BELL, S 00 deg. 10 min. 17 sec. W, 486.78 feet; thence run N 89 deg. 54 min. 06 sec. E, 185.59 feet to the East line of said SW 1/4 of SW 1/4; thence run along the East line of said SW 1/4 of SW 1/4, N 00 deg. 00 min. 04 sec. W, 486.35 feet to the Point of Beginning, all lying and being in Gilchrist County, Florida. Containing 2.06 acres more or less.

Subject to covenants, restrictions, easements of record, zoning and other governmental regulations, and outstanding mineral interests, previously conveyed, if any. However, reference to these restrictions, outstanding interests, and regulations is not intended to reimpose same.

Tax Parcel Identification Number: 30-08-15-0000-0000-0GAP.

WITNESS my hand and the seal of this Court on August 21, 2019

Clerk of Court

By: S. King

Deputy Clerk

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in this proceeding should contact (352) 374-3639 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service at (800) 955-8771.

Pub. August 29, Sept. 5, 12, 19, 2019

______________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT, IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA CIVIL ACTION

Case No.: 21-2018-CA-000054

WELLS FARGO BANK, NA,

Plaintiff,

vs.

JOE B. HESTER, et al,

Defendant(s).

_________________________/

NOTICE OF SALE PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN Pursuant to a Final Judgement of Foreclosure dated June 24, 2019, and entered in Case No. 21-2018-CA-000054 of the Circuit Court of the Eighth Judicial Circuit in and for Gilchrist County, Florida in which Wells Fargo Bank, NA, is the Plaintiff and Joe B. Hester; Gilchrist County, Florida; are defendants, the Gilchrist County Clerk of the Circuit Court will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash in/on in front of the south doors of the Gilchrist County Courthouse, 112 S. Main Street, Trenton, Florida, Gilchrist County, Florida at 11:00 A.M. on the 23rd day of September, 2019, the following described property as set forth in said Final Judgement of Foreclosure:

LOT 2, BLOCK 8, TRENTON ORIGINAL SURVEY, A SUBDIVISION AS PER PLAT THEREOF FILED IN PLAT BOOK A, PAGE 1 OF THE PUBLIC RECORDS OF GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA.

A/K/A 518 NE 2ND STREET, TRENTON, FL 32693

Any person claiming an interest in the surplus from the sale, if any, other than the property owner as of the date of the Lis Pendens must file a claim before the Clerk reports the surplus as unclaimed.

Dated in Gilchrist County, Florida this 26th day of August, 2019.

Clerk of the Circuit Court

Gilchrist County, Florida

S. King

Deputy Clerk

Albertelli Law

Attorney for Plaintiff

P.O. Box 23028

Tampa, FL 33623

(813) 221-4743

(813) 221-9171 facsimile

eService: servealaw@albertellilaw.com

If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Persons with a disability who need any accomodation in order to participate should call Jan Phillips, ADA Coordinator, Alachua Çounty Courthouse, 201 East University Ave., Gainesville, FL 32601 at (352) 337-6237 within two (2) working days of receipt of this notice; if you are hearing impaired, please call 1-800-955-8771; if you are voice impaired, please call 1-800-955-8770. To file response please contact Gilchrist County Clerk of Court, P.O. Box 37, Trenton, FL 32693

Pub. August 29, Sept. 5, 2019

____________________

FLORIDA PACE FUNDING AGENCY NOTICE OF INTENT TO USE UNIFORM METHOD OF

COLLECTING NON-AD VALOREM ASSESSMENTS

The Board of Directors (the “Board”) of the Florida PACE Funding Agency, a public body corporate and politic (the “Agency”), hereby provides notice, pursuant to Sections 163.08(2), (3) and (4) and 197.3632(3)(a), Florida Statutes, of its intent to use the uniform method of collecting non-ad valorem assessments for more than one year to be levied within the area encompassed by the boundaries of every county in Florida, or any of the municipalities therein, subscribing to or served by the Agency’s statewide provision of funding and financing to construct or pay for energy conservation and efficiency improvements, renewable energy improvements and wind resistance improvements in accordance with Section 163.08, Florida Statutes (collectively, the “Qualifying Improvements”). By law and resolution of the Agency, a property owner may apply to the Agency for funding and financing of a Qualifying Improvement. The non-ad valorem assessments contemplated by this notice are voluntary and are only imposed by the Agency with the prior written consent authorized by or on behalf of affected property owners who determine to obtain financing for Qualifying Improvements from the Agency. The Agency is authorized by law to fund and finance Qualifying Improvements and is required to annually collect repayment by non-ad valorem assessments. The Board will consider the adoption of a resolution electing to use the uniform method of collecting such assessments as authorized by Section 197.3632, Florida Statutes, at a public hearing to be held at 10:00 a.m. on November 1, 2019, at the Airport Board Room, Kissimmee Gateway Airport Administrative Offices, 401 Dyer Boulevard, Kissimmee, Florida. Such resolution will state the need for the levy and will contain a legal description of the boundaries of the real property that may be subject to the levy – which is the entirety of the State of Florida. Copies of the proposed form of resolution are on file at the office of Counterpointe Energy Solutions (FL) LLC, Third Party Administrator for the Florida PACE Funding Agency, 2600 Maitland Center Parkway, Suite 163, Maitland, Florida 32751, email: gov@counterpointees.com. All interested persons are invited to present oral comments at the public hearing and/or submit written comments to the Board at the above address. Written comments should be received by the Agency on or before 10:00 a.m. on November 1, 2019. Any persons desiring to present oral comments should appear at the public hearing.

In the event any person decides to appeal any decision by the Board with respect to any matter relating to the consideration of the resolution at the referenced public hearing, a record of the proceeding may be needed and in such an event, such person may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the public hearing is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence on which the appeal is to be based.

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 and Section 286.26, Florida Statutes, persons with disabilities needing special accommodation to participate in such public hearing should contact the Airport Board Room, Kissimmee Gateway Airport Administrative Offices at (407)-518-2505 at least forty-eight (48) hours prior to the date of the public hearing.

By Order of the Board of Directors of Florida PACE Funding Agency on August 13, 2019.

Pub. August 29, Sept. 5, 12, 19, 2019

________________

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA. CIVIL DIVISION

Case No. 19000023CAAXMX

J.P. MORGAN MORTGAGE ACQUISITION CORP.,

Plaintiff,

vs.

KELLY A. HAMMOND A/K/A KELLY HAMMOND; JEREMIAH J. HAMMOND; CERTIFIED ROOFING AND CONSTRUCTION; UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 1; UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 2; and ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING INTERESTS BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST A NAMED DEFENDANT TO THIS ACTION, OR HAVING OR CLAIMING TO HAVE ANY RIGHT, TITLE OR INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED,

Defendant(s).

_________________________/

NOTICE OF SALE PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 45

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN pursuant to an Order or Summary Final Judgement of foreclosure dated August 21, 2019, and entered in Case No. 19000023CAAXMX of the Circuit Court in and for Gilchrist County, Florida, wherein J.P. MORGAN ACQUISITION CORP. is Plaintiff and KELLY A. HAMMOND A/K/A KELLY HAMMOND; JEREMIAH J. HAMMOND; CERTIFIED ROOFING AND CONSTRUCTION; UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 1; UNKNOWN TENANT NO. 2; and ALL UNKNOWN PARTIES CLAIMING INTERESTS BY, THROUGH, UNDER OR AGAINST A NAMED DEFENDANT TO THIS ACTION, OR HAVING OR CLAIMING TO HAVE ANY RIGHT, TITLE OR INTEREST IN THE PROPERTY HEREIN DESCRIBED, are Defendants, I will sell to the highest and best bidder for cash at the South Door of Courthouse, 11:00 a.m., on November 25, 2019, the following described property as set forth in said Order or Final Judgement, to-wit:

COMMENCE AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE SOUTHEAST 1/4 OF THE SOUTHWEST 1/4 OF SECTION 26, TOWNSHIP 10 SOUTH, RANGE 16 EAST, GILCHRIST COUNTY, FLORIDA; AND THENCE RUN NORTH 15.00 FEET TO THE NORTH RIGHT-OF-WAY LINE OF A COUNTY ROAD; THENCE EAST ALONG SAID COUNTY ROAD 70 YARDS; THENCE RUN NORTH 140 YARDS; THENCE RUN WEST 70 YARDS; AND THENCE RUN SOUTH 140 YARDS TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. TOGETHER WITH THAT CERTAIN 2008 SCOTBILT HOMES HERITAGE MANUFACTURED HOME, SERIAL NUMBER SBHGA1520703157A/B.

ANY PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST IN THE SURPLUS FROM THE SALE, IF ANY, OTHER THAN THE PROPERTY OWNER AS OF THE DATE OF THE LIS PENDENS MUST FILE A CLAIM BEFORE THE CLERK REPORTS THE SURPLUS AS UNCLAIMED. THE COURT, IN ITS DISCRETION, MAY ENLARGE THE TIME OF THE SALE. NOTICE OF THE CHANGED TIME OF SALE SHALL BE PUBLISHED AS PROVIDED HEREIN.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES REQUESTING REASONABLE ACCOMMODATIONS TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS PROCEEDING SHOULD CONTACT 352-374-3639 (VOICE & TDD) OR VIAL FLORIDA RELAY SERVICE AT 888-955-8771.

DATED at Trenton, Florida, on August 26, 2019.

TODD NEWTON

As Clerk, Circuit Court

By: S. King

As Deputy Clerk

SHD Legal Group P.A.

Attorneys for Plaintiff

PO BOX 19519

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33318

Telephone: (954) 564-0071

Service E-mail: answers@shdlegalgroup.com.

Pub. August 29, Sept. 5, 2019

____________________

CITY OF TRENTON

REGULAR COMMISSION MEETING AGENDA

The Trenton City Commissioners will meet in Regular Session Monday, September 9, 2019, at 5:30 pm, or as soon as possible following the Tentative Budget Hearing, in the Trenton Community Center located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Items included on the agenda are as follows:

A. Call to Order

B. Adoption of Agenda

C. Unscheduled Guests

D. Action Items

1. 5:45 pm - SDP 2019-05; Palms Medical Group

2. 6:00 pm - Ordinance 2019-02; Fuel Pump Safety Measures

3. Ordinance 2019-03; Garbage Rate Increase - First Reading

4. Resolution 2019-12; Fire Assessment Annual Rate

5. Approval of Purchase for Building at 500 North Main Street

6. Engineering Services Agreement SRF Project

E. Consent Items

1. Minutes - Regular Commission Meeting, August 26, 2019

2. July Financial and Expenditure Reports

F. Staff Reports

1. Public Safety Department

2. Public Works Department

G. City Attorney Report

H. City Manager Report

I. Board Member Requests

J. Public Comments

K. Adjourn

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact 352-463-4000 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service 800-955-8771.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at this meeting, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Lyle Wilkerson

City Manager

Pub. September 5, 2019

____________________

CITY OF TRENTON TENTATIVE BUDGET HEARING AGENDA

The Trenton City Commissioners will meet on Monday, September 9, 2019, beginning at 5:30 pm, in the Trenton Community Center located at 214 SE 3rd Avenue, Trenton, Florida. Items included on the agenda are as follows:

A. Call to Order

B. Adoption of Agenda

C. Action Items

1. Resolution 2019-10; Tentative Millage Rate for FY 2019/2020

2. Resolution 2019-11; Tentative Budget for FY 2019/2020

D. Public Comments

E. Adjourn

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations to participate in the proceeding should contact 352-463-4000 (Voice & TDD) or via Florida Relay Service 800-955-8771.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that if a person decides to appeal any decision made by the Board with respect to any matter considered at this meeting, he/she will need a record of the proceedings, and that, for such purpose, he/she may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the testimony and evidence upon which the appeal is to be based.

Lyle Wilkerson

City Manager

Pub. September 5, 2019

____________________

NOTICE OF MEETING

The Early Learning Coalition of the Nature Coast, a United Way supported organization will be facilitating an Administrative Committee meeting on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. The meeting will be at the Early Learning Coalition of the Nature Coast’s main office, 382 N. Suncoast Blvd. Crystal River, FL. 34429. Please contact Coalition Staff at 352-563-9939, ext. 263 if you have any questions.

Public participation is welcome.

Pub. September 5, 2019