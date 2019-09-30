Spring Time Realty – Bell

Share !



Recently Spring Time Realty was opened by Brokers Jane E. Moore and Lisa M. Hayes. Jane and Lisa are sisters with 22 years of combined experience in the real estate field. They are very excited about going into business together in Bell. Hayes said, “We have talked about it forever.” Moore has been a real estate agent in the Bell area for over seven years. She and Hayes worked for Hometown Realty as Agents in Bell previously.

Hayes said they hope to provide a friendly work environment for new agents and they plan to focus on the training of new agents. They both stated that they enjoy working with other agents and brokers. Spring Time Realty is a member of both the Dixie, Gilchrist, Levy MLS and the North Florida MLS (Multiple Listing Service). Moore said, “We are very hands on, doing whatever it takes to close a deal.”

Spring Time Realty will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and a half day on Saturday. They are located across the street from Gilchrist Building Supply at 1939 N. Main Street, Suite A, Bell. Their office phone is 352-463-0880.